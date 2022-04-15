Although more than 50 percent of the kitchens renovated opt for a white palate, we are starting to see bolder color statements making their way into dream kitchens. Perhaps, the desire to make bolder statements is in response to the turmoil of last year. Homeowners are gravitating to a range of colors for their new kitchens that include two different tones, natural neutrals such as greige, gray and oak, palettes dominated by warm earth tones such as oranges and intense shades of navy blue.
Several of the colors we see trending in new kitchens include the following:
Green
Green provides warmth and freshness simultaneously. Green is often associated with nature, renewal and youthfulness. Many homeowners like the versatility that green cabinets provide. Different green tones that have been well receive include mint, sage, and two green tones pairing mint with forest green.
Subtle blues
Homeowners are gravitating to light color blues and cool blue and gray tones. These colors can withstand the test of time because of their ability to complement warmer richer tones that can be incorporated in countertops, tile, metal finishes and backsplashes.
Black
Black and white kitchen are a classic combination. Using a black color palate is especially welcome in kitchens with lots of natural light.
Gray
Gray is another color that never goes out of style and also can withstand the test of time. Gray is often preferred over homeowners who don’t want a white kitchen. Similar to white, grey is a neutral tone that is more discreet. Gray kitchen cabinets offer flexibility and versatility when mixing and combining accessories. Like white, gray works as a perfect backdrop for pops of color, either in warm or cold tones such as yellow, red, orange, etc. to brighten the room.
Gray kitchen cabinets also provide an elegant and sophisticated look for modern kitchens. Combining gray cabinets with black and white quartz countertops offers a canvas that highlights other accessories and adds depth when combined with other colors. Gray cabinets can highlight metal handles, stainless steel appliances or white walls.
Greige
Greige is the combination of gray and beige that provides an elegant feel to any new kitchen. It is often preferred by homeowners who gravitate toward gray, but believe a gray palate is too cold. Greige cabinets combine elegance, sophistication and power of neutral colors. Because it can be combined with most colors and finishes, greige cabinets offer versatility and flexibility in terms of mixing and compatibility.
Dark blue
Dark blue or navy blue is another important trend in the kitchen. One reason why dark or navy blue is selected for new kitchens is that when it comes to cooking, the color blue suppresses appetite. It offers a way to add a touch of color to the kitchen, without being too overwhelming or too boring. Navy blue kitchen cabinets are also soothing and stand out when paired with other neutral colors.
What colors that are now trending that will be perfect for your new kitchen? Let Country Cabinets, etc. help you select just the right color in the rainbow for your new kitchen. Email us at ccetc@countrycabinetsetc.com for more information or call us to set up an appointment. The showroom is open by appointment only.
