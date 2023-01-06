Bill Jones has joined the team at Dan Jones Real Estate according to Broker/Owner Dan Jones.
Bill brings 40 years of brokerage experience in Mt. Washington Valley as a former broker/owner at RE/MAX Presidential. Originally from Winchester, Mass., Bill graduated from Keene State College with a teaching degree, and taught and coached at Salem (N.H.) High School before moving to the valley in the fall of 1970 with his wife, Gail, where they raised their daughters Mandy and Courtney.
Bill owned and operated North Country Wholesale with his friend, Ken Donabedian, from 1971-1981, after which he joined Kennett/MacDonald Realtors. Bill is well known among families in the Valley for his 35 years coaching, umpiring, and managing in the Cal Ripton Baseball program.
He is also active member of Our Lady of the Mountains, and has served on the board of directors of the Gibson Center and as a member of the Conway Planning Board and North Conway Rotary.
Bill joins Justin Jenkins of Center Conway on the Dan Jones team.
Born in Danville, Jenkins graduated from Keene State College with a business degree and moved with his wife, Kate and son Jake to the Valley in 2015. He owned and operated Jenkins Masonry since 2001 and entered the real estate profession in 2020.Justin is an avid mountain biker and snowboard enthusiast and is a volunteer with the Eastern Slopes Ski Club program.
Dan was a former broker/owner at RE/MAX Presidential and has been serving buyers and sellers in Mt. Washington Valley for over 40 years. He spent 13 years as Commissioner on the NH Real Estate Commission.
