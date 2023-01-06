Bill Jones has joined the team at Dan Jones Real Estate according to Broker/Owner Dan Jones.

Bill brings 40 years of brokerage experience in Mt. Washington Valley as a former broker/owner at RE/MAX Presidential. Originally from Winchester, Mass., Bill graduated from Keene State College with a teaching degree, and taught and coached at Salem (N.H.) High School before moving to the valley in the fall of 1970 with his wife, Gail, where they raised their daughters Mandy and Courtney.

