CONWAY — Badger Realty recently announced additional safety protocols for staff, customers and community in light of recent increases in the incidence of COVID-19 in the region. These steps were taken to ensure the safest possible experience for those buying or selling a property.
The most visible change to operations is the return to appointment-only access to the Badger Realty offices in North Conway, Jackson and Berlin. Visitors are asked to call ahead to make an appointment to meet with Badger real estate professionals in their offices.
Many Badgers agents are licensed in both Maine and New Hampshire. They are also available to meet on-site at customer properties, or virtually using web conferencing to show property or to meet prospective clients.
“We are taking this step to be proactive and to keep your family and our family healthy,” Managing Partner Brenda Leavitt said.
Leavitt noted the real estate market is extremely strong right now.
“Sales are up 37 percent over last year at this time in Carroll County, up 81 percent in Coos County and up 65 percent in Oxford County (Maine). The only thing lacking is the availability of listings. We strongly encourage anyone who has been thinking about selling their property to contact us. With these additional safety protocols, you can sell your home, take advantage of this strong market, and not take any unnecessary risks due to COVID-19,” Leavitt said.
Badger agents go above and beyond with their safety procedures to give buyers and sellers peace of mind. Their attention to detail includes:
• Only working with pre-qualified buyers before showing a home.
• Screening agents and buyers for symptoms prior to entering any property.
• Ensuring those viewing a home use hand sanitizer, and wear gloves and masks.
• Minimizing touch points during a visit (opening drawers and doors done only by the agent, or using paper towels when touching light switches, for example).
Those wishing to list a property or meet with a Badger Realtor are encouraged to call and make an appointment.
To view contact information for the Badger office nearest you, go to badgerrealty.com.
