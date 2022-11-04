“You question our qualifications, our motives and now you question the way we’re doing it. My board is very ethical and I’m tired of this. I’m tired of my board being assaulted.” — Marc Ohlson, chairman of the planning board in Madison responding to resident Sharon Schilling who questioned if members had a conflict in proposing an article to regulate short-term rentals.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.