Saturday, Oct. 29
• Marty Basch and his wife Jan enjoyed a fantasy football weekend after Jan won a lottery for a 2022-23 Patriots home game prize package with parking, a tailgate party inside the Patriots practice field house and two upper box tickets.
• Associate Head of School at Fryeburg Academy Joseph R. Manning was chosen as the next head of school to replace Erin Mayo who will be stepping down at the end of next year.
• Executive Council candidates, incumbent Joe Kenney (R-Wakefield) and challenger Dana Hilliard (D-Somersworth) during a candidates forum in Effingham debated who would work harder as a member of the Executive Council.
Tuesday, Nov. 1
• Short-term rental owner Scott Kudrick, whose name is on the town of Conway’s lawsuit against local STR owners, was indicted on charges saying he committed wrongful voting in 2021.
• Carroll County Commissioner Matt Plache denied having a conflict of interest for taking a consulting job with a regional broadband committee that got funds to hire a consultant from the county commissioners.
• A group of Redstone residents opposed the MWV Habitat for Humanity’s application for a 10-acre subdivision in their neighborhood.
• Four people running for two seats in Carroll County House District 4 — Lino Avellani of Wakefield and Mike Belcher of Wakefield (both Republicans) and Max Gehring of Wakefield and Knute Ogren of Effingham (both Democrats) presented views on various topics.
• Despite protests from the public, the Mount Washington Commission approved a revised 10-year master plan for the 60-acre state park on the summit of Mount Washington.
• Democratic gubernatorial hopeful Dr. Tom Sherman drew about a dozen people to the North Conway Community Center during his campaign stop there on Saturday.
Wednesday, Nov. 2
• Sean Young, owner of Leavitt’s Country Bakery, appealed the Conway Zoning Board’s decision that the mural created above the bakery’s front door by Kennett High students violates the town’s sign ordinance.
• Local fourth-graders participated in a train ride and walked through a ski pole arch in North Conway’s Schouler Park as they learned about the history of skiing in North Conway.
• Two people running for the Carroll County Board of Commissioners District 1 seat — incumbent Terry McCarthy (R-Conway) and Democrat Adam Heard of Sandwich — presented their views on various topics.
• Conway Public Library Trustees said they have entered into a contract with architecture and historic preservation firm Barba+Wheelock of Portland, Maine, for restoration work at the library building made necessary by the fatal crash on March 31.
• The Kismet Rock Foundation, a North Conway-based non-profit organization that offers rock climbing to underserved youth throughout New England, announced new officers and board members. Marty Markenson of Burlington, Vt. has assumed the role of chairperson and Alyssa Riley of Intervale is now secretary. David Packard of Portland, Maine, Beth Phelps of Cornish, Maine, and Carter Owens of North Conway have recently joined the board.
• Conway Planning Board members reacted favorably to a presentation by Tarberry Company LLC to create a daytime food court gallery with nightclub uses after dark for the former Olympia Sports in North Conway.
Thursday, Nov. 3
• Incumbent state Sen. Jeb Bradley (R-Wolfeboro) and state Rep. Bill Marsh (D-Brookfield), who is challenging him for the position, took part in a debate in Valley Vision’s studios Tuesday, sparring over the direction of the Republican Party, education freedom accounts and each other’s voting records.
• Madison selectmen said they will start enforcement against 14 short-term properties.
• Carroll County House of Corrections inmate Amanda Hartness, 34, formerly of Deerfield was honored at her high school equivalency graduation for earning outstanding grades.
• Police were seeking the driver of a reportedly stolen truck that crashed into a house in Effingham during a pursuit Oct. 28.
Friday, Nov. 4
• Conway Planning Board members discussed a report from the town attorney regarding a commercial hotel moratorium and steps that would be required to create a moratorium. Town Planner Jamel Torres said he is working on a draft of a proposed commercial hotel moratorium to present to the planning board Nov. 17.
• The Madison Planning Board heard complaints from residents Wednesday at a public hearing concerning the board’s latest attempt to propose an article to regulate short-term rentals.
• Two people running for the Carroll County Board of Commissioners District 3 seat — incumbent Matt Plache (R-Wolfeboro) and Theresa Swanick (D-Effingham) — presented their views on various issues.
• The Institute for Classical Culture, a non-profit dedicated to providing classical education through studying texts from Western civilization, has received a $1.1 million federal grant to open North Star Academy, a public charter school in the Ossipee area, with the first students entering in fall 2024.
• The general election is Tuesday, Nov. 8. Polling times and locations for the election were posted for towns in Carroll County. Most towns’ polls are open from 8 a.m.-7 p.m.
