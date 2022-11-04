11-02-22 Holmes Retirement Party speaking wide

Conway Police Sergeant Mike Boucher draws laughs and tears from the crowd at the retirement party at Tuckerman Brewing Company on Wednesday for outgoing animal control officer Betty Holmes, who has worked for the Conway Police Department for 44 years. Friends and family packed the brewery to congratulate Holmes and tell stories of her career and character. (RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTO)

Saturday, Oct. 29

• Marty Basch and his wife Jan enjoyed a fantasy football weekend after Jan won a lottery for a 2022-23 Patriots home game prize package with parking, a tailgate party inside the Patriots practice field house and two upper box tickets.

