The Mount Washington Valley Alpine Education Foundation wants to make ski racing affordable to local children from working class families.
The non-profit organization (mwvskiteam.org) oversees about 140 young skiers from around New England through the Mount Washington Valley Ski Team and Cranmore Race Team, and has distributed nearly $30,000 through its scholarship program in 2021 to help offset racing expenses like gear, travel, camps and coaching.
“This sport is really affordable," said foundation executive director Mike LeBlanc during a Dec. 29 interview at the Cranmore Race Building. "It’s for the middle class. There are resources if you really want to do this.”
Through both teams, the foundation serves local and regional student racers with the CRT focusing on athletes aged 8 to 13 and the MWV Ski Team featuring teenaged U16 and U18 skiers.
The MWV Ski Team competes around the Eastern region, trains at Cranmore, Attitash and Wildcat, and is served by program options from full-time to weekends and holidays only. The CRT races at Cranmore.
The valley’s ski culture starts early for children through the low-cost Eastern Slope Ski Club school program. Another plus is having many ski areas close together offering a variety of terrains, conditions and weather. Locals can grow up here, train and perhaps race on the world’s top stages without it costing a fortune.
“We’re excited now,” said Leanne Smith. “We have an opportunity to tick off all the boxes with local kids, kids who want to ski more often because you need a lot of repetition in this sport to to be able to take it to the next level,” she said.
Smith knows. The programs helped her reach the Olympics, twice. A North Conway native, she started skiing at Cranmore and was on both Cranmore Race Team and MWV Ski Team before joining the U.S. Ski Team for 10 years. She competed in the 2010 and 2014 Olympics before returning to the MWV Ski Team as coach and program director.
In recent years, the MWV Ski Team has seen an increase in the number of full-time racers from three to about 16 this season. In addition to seeing students from Kennett High School, skiers now also come from Fryeburg Academy. Being introduced to remote learning because of the pandemic led many of those students to the MWV Ski Team.
Also, the CRT has entered into a partnership with Conway’s Northeast Woodland Charter school with its nature-based learning modeled after the Waldorf School.
Putting a child through a ski racing program can be expensive with costs rising at the high school level but the Mount Washington Valley Ski Team has a variety of options from a Friday-only program costing $1,200 to a full-time program for teenagers running $7,000. Early payment can help offset costs in addition to applying for financial aid.
“It is pretty affordable and it’s working great for us right now,” LeBlanc said.
LeBlanc stresses that having hands-on community members is instrumental to young skier development and culture, and credits board president Noah Coleman for growing the scholarship program with Cranmore Race Team’s Karen Dolan and ESSC’s Craig Niller also encouraging the efforts.
“This is one of those things that has massive potential,” said LeBlanc, who has been with the foundation since 2017 and spent 12 years as the Brown University ski team head coach.
Still, the foundation has to break through a mindset that ski racing costs a lot.
LeBlanc says it doesn’t, and points to local scholarship recipients who had their tuition covered in full. Plus, parents can research to find other scholarship programs.
“The crucial thing moving forward is that we continue to grow the scholarship fund and our outreach within the community,” said Smith. “I want to keep relaying the message to people that this is possible and we are working our tails off to make it a reality for people of the valley.”
Smith credits locals for sticking with the club and keeping it together noting that current coaches are former MWV Ski Team racers.
“They are the ones pushing the envelope and creating a great culture,” she said. “We need to spread the word that this is a viable option for anyone interested in this sport.”
Added LeBlanc, “If you grow up in the White Mountains you should have an avenue to being a competitive ski racer if that is what you want to do regardless of your financial background.
