It turned out to be a Super Bowl of suffering and stamina.
In an incredible display of mental and physical toughness a pair of alpine touring skiers endured skinning and skiing for some 60-plus hours at Black Mountain last weekend in the second annual Last Skier Standing competition organized by Ski the Whites.
The ultra event started Saturday at 10 a.m where athletes skinned up and skied down the course once every hour and didn’t finish until Monday night at 10:45 p.m. when Ben Eck, 28, of Medford, Mass., outlasted Jerimy Arnold, 40, of Westford, Mass., by skiing a mind-boggling 61 laps to Arnold’s 60.
They exceeded double the elevation of Mount Everest during the three days of pain and sleep deprivation, and turned a scheduled two-day event into three. Last year’s winner did 34 laps.
“I didn't think it would last this long but I'm also not surprised,” emailed organizer Andrew Drummond Tuesday. “It takes two determined individuals to push this event so deep and we were fortunate to have a deep field of competitors where it was possible to best last year's performance.”
Eighty-two entrants from across New England including some locals confronted the 2.5-mile course up and down with 1,000 feet in elevation gain. For those with Everesting on their minds, that was reached at 29 laps.
Entrants had to finish the course within an hour. Then they had to be in the starting area before the next lap. The race was over when there was only one person left in the starting area and he completed a full lap.
Drummond said Jerimy and Ben felt good after 42 hours, intending to go to sunrise and then take it lap by lap. Jerimy thought he would quit as he started lap 51, but was convinced to go on.
“It was the motivation he needed to make it to the 60th lap at which point he called it based on being physically and mentally tired with no end in sight,” said Drummond.
Safety protocols included a COVID-19 screening at registration and mandatory masks in the base area. The field included runners, bikers, hikers, backcountry skiers, snowboarders and other multi-sport athletes seeking personal bests for vertical gain and endurance.
When the sun went down the headlamps came on in the darkness with its temperature drops.
Glen’s Brittni Gorham, an endurance biker, runner and skier, was competing in the event for the second time, hoping to go 24 hours (she went 28). She spent a lot of time skiing for physical preparation, journaling for mental prep and learning about nutrition to better fuel herself during the endeavor.
“It was really cold last year,” she said Saturday afternoon. “Thirty degrees warmer makes a big difference. Nutrition and staying warm are important for skiing at night.”
Why do this?
“This really tests my mental threshold and to push myself in the mountains and life,” she said.
Alex Leich of North Conway and girlfriend Sarah Osmulski of Brookline, Mass. were both on their third day of snow this season. He did the event last year. It was her first time. The good humored goal? For Osmulski to do one more lap than Leich. Leich did 24 laps last year.
“They changed the format a little bit this year so there is less vertical per lap and more down time,” he said. “I was pretty tired at the end of last year so I’m not sure if I want to be in the same space. My girlfriend is here and she said she is going to do one more lap than me so I’m going to make her suffer.”
A runner and cyclist, it was Osmulski’s “first endeavor into torturing myself.”
“I’m feeling okay, but it’s getting cold. I’m just hoping I can go until I can’t go anymore,” she said. She did 14 laps, Leich 16.
Entrants had various goals.
Thomas Tracy of Rowley, Mass., sat at the start line waiting to start his seventh lap, starting to feel the course’s toll on his legs, wondering how much longer he could go.
“I’m thinking I could do 10 (laps) maybe 12 if I’m lucky,” said the avid hiker and runner who also has done Friday Night Lights. “I just want to make it to the night time.”
He did, completing 12 laps.
Locals also included Chris Saulnier of Jackson, 38 laps; Conway’s Remington Stone, 25 laps; Jesse Billin of Chocorua, 24 laps and Justin Culligan of Jackson, 10 laps.
