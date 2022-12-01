Hey, it’s me, your skis.
I’m feeling a little rough around the edges here in the dark leaning against the wall in the gear closet.
Please let in some light and take me for a tune-up. I know. Some of you will leave me here until Christmas or Martin Luther King weekend or February vacation or a cheap discounted day when ticket prices drop to the amount you paid for those straight skis gathering dust in the corner that you bought at a yard sale when Robert Plant didn’t have any wrinkles.
But when you do take me out, I’m optimistic as I always this time of year about the upcoming season. Gonna be great, I hope. Those snowmakers and groomers will rock Snow Nation and lay down some serious corduroy to get my groove going.
You always ask me the same thing every year as you mumble to yourselves on the chairlift or zip down the slopes during first turns: What’s the winter going to be like? How much snow will we get?
How should I know? I’m just a shapely, sexy pair of skis. I’m no savant. But in my few years of existence I come to the same conclusion every year: Winter will be cold and snowy.
Beyond that? Go ask your snowboard. That is if he still isn’t hung over from last season because that was some spring we had into early April with all that corn, mashed potatoes and beer. Or your AT skis if you can get him to put down that kombucha.
Regardless, I’m looking forward to taking flight across ski country this season because, oh, there are so many places to go in the snow.
You know?
I love going to my favorite trails and saying hello to those old friends once again. But there are always changes underfoot, some of them even good.
Around here the ski areas are always beefing up their snowmaking arsenal and grooming fleet to better the adventure. Plus, I also love the new uplifting experiences, like chairlifts.
Did you hear, they’re getting a new one at Attitash. Finally. Really. I bet you’re happy. But guess what. It’s not the one you really want, to the summit. That’s next season they say. I’ll believe it when I see it. Until then, enjoy the new Progression Quad replacing the East and West Double-Double chairs.
Then at Black Mountain, they’re making something old new again. They’re restoring that historic J-Bar lift on Whitney’s Hill. Love it. That ol’ girl dates back to 1935 when she was a fine young overhead cable with cascading locks of rope hanging down from her so skiers could hold on for the ride. Rope gave way to shovel handles and then the j-bar set-up. Never met her but I bet a relative of your dusty straight skis might have taken her for a spin.
Cranmore’s gonna look different. They spent a million bucks to upgrade the Skimobile Express Quad but that’s chump change compared to the Benjamins they’re spending on building the Fairbank Lodge. So be patient as you navigate the temporary stuff like heated portable restrooms, seasonable locker space and that 3,000 square foot structure thing off Zip’s Deck. There’s a new Fairfield Inn and Suites too, helpful for all the Bonvoy members who discovered the valley during Covid.
King Pine’s 60 and has all sorts of behind-the-scenes improvements, but best of all are ticket deals. Cheapskate alert. It’s four bucks on Dec. 22. They’ll have Tuesday $20 night tickets starting Jan. 3.
Oh, and let’s congratulate luxurious Bretton Woods on all those awards. Ski magazine, Conde Nast Traveler and U.S. News and World Report all had accolades for the Crawford Notch beauty.
Which brings me to Pinkham Notch and Wildcat. The Wildcat Mug Club is back! Yea!. Get me my mug. And there’s a new push for transparency on social media (Attitash too!). It all sounds promising. Let’s start with Wildcat producing a prime time trail count that’s higher than the age of your unappreciative nephew attending that ski racing academy somewhere in Vermont.
Now don’t forget, Pleasant Mountain which changed its name to Shawnee Peak has now changed its name back to Pleasant Mountain. Sunday River’s unveiling the Jordan 8, its sleek 8-person high-speed bubble lift for Oz and Jordan Bowl peaks, this season. Cannon has a new RFID ticketing system.
So please, put me in the rooftop cargo box sooner rather than later.
It’s gonna be good.
I hope.
