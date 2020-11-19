In the famously infectious “Saturday Night Live” skit from 2000, actor Christopher Walken bellows as producer Bruce Dickinson he needs to hear “more cowbell” from comedian Will Ferrell during the recording of Blue Oyster Cult’s classic hit “(Don’t Fear) The Reaper.”
Ferrell annoyingly and hysterically bangs relentlessly away.
As James Stewart plays George Bailey in the famously enchanting 1946 black and white classic film “It’s a Wonderful Life,” no doubt set to makes it way through valley homes again this pandemic-restricted holiday season, there’s the heart-tugging scene where the Almighty arranges a way for a little girl to know how an angel gets its wings.
A bell rings.
Last ski season, Cranmore used bells as trophies for its ski racers.
So what do bells from stage, screen and valley snow have in common?
They’re all made by Bevin Bells (bevinbell.com), a family-run East Hampton, Conn., business dating back to 1832.
What’s the local link to a manufacturer located in a town nicknamed Belltown with the Bell Ringer as a high school mascot?
Cici Bevin Gordon, the company’s chief growth officer. She worked in the Cranmore marketing department from 1986 to 1991. Her fifth cousin Matt Bevin owns the company and was Kentucky governor from 2015 to 2019, which drew her to the family business after over 25 years in Boston marketing. Her father and brother worked at the company before it went down a different family branch. Gordon still has a strong valley connection.
“We like to say we live in Fryeburg/the valley but work in the Boston area,” she said in an email. “Honestly, most of our life outside of work is centered around the valley. Technically our other home is in Winchester, Mass.”
Her son Tucker, 26, lives full-time with his girlfriend in Intervale.
Bell-ringing is a cultured part of ski and bicycle racing with enthusiastic spectators often ringing away locally at events (pre-COVID) in the shadows of Mount Washington. The boosting bells are used as prizes for winners. Maine’s Colby College uses bells as trophies for its winter carnival.
“Shawnee gives one every year to every ski racer,” said Gordon. “My kids each have 10 or more Shawnee bells. Cranmore gave them this year.”
They’ve also been used by the New England Ski Museum, which has a North Conway branch. Bevin Bells is the primary supplier of bells to the U.S. Ski and Snowboard Association.
In order to say it loud and proud along race trails, cowbells are the most popular for events, says Bevin.
There are two styles — long-distance bell and Kentucky bell.
“The LD bells are louder and our most popular,” she said. “The Kentucky bells have a deeper sound, more like Swiss cowbells. The sound is different because the Kentucky is a welded bell and the LD is a single-piece construction which changes the sound.”
It’s possible you have a Bevin Bell and don’t know it. I didn’t, until I emailed Gordon a photo of a cowbell I acquired from a 2005 Bretton Woods ski writers meeting.
“Historically we were horrible at branding,” she said. “Now, most of our bells go out with a Bevin Bells sticker inside the bell. Some of our clappers inside the bells have Bevin stamped on them if you look closely. But most of our older bells it can be hard to tell.”
Beyond the slopes, the bells are a staple in the livestock and veterinary worlds. Bells adorn cows, sheep, goats, cats, dogs and even turkeys, so you may have heard them at the Fryeburg Fair.
Bevin, the last American bell manufacturer, which lost everything except its dies during a devastating 2012 fire, has also made bells for Good Humor ice cream trucks and the Salvation Army. Their food truck and food bike bells are popular in South America. They make bear bells, worn by dogs and mountain bikers, and boxing bells that have rung to start many Muhammed Ali fights. One iconic bell rang in the New York Stock Exchange for seven decades.
Because of that fire, records were lost on how Bevin connected with “It’s a Wonderful Life” and the NYSE.
As for that “SNL” bell, Bevin says, “I think we were the only company, so they reached out to us. That skit is a Top 10 for ‘SNL’ and is quoted all the time. It’s probably the most visible use of our bell.”
So let’s hope for more snowcially distanced cowbell on the valley’s slopes and trails this season.
