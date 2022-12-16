With new snow on the ground and hope of more to come this week, our six Mount Washington Valley Nordic areas are looking forward to opening soon. Cross-country skiers who haven’t waxed their skis are getting to it now. Everyone wants to be ready to go when there’s enough snow cover to be ski-able.
Last week, I reviewed what Bear Notch Ski Touring, Great Glen Trails and Bretton Woods Nordic had to offer. This week, I’ll focus on Jackson Ski Touring Foundation, Mount Washington Valley Ski Touring and Snowshoe Center, and Purity Springs XC and Snowshoe Reserve. Each has its unique flavor and trails.
Jackson Ski Touring Foundation: 153 Main Street, Jackson. Phone: (603)-383-9355. Website: jacksonxc.org. Jackson Ski Touring offers 105K of ski trails. Of these, 92K can be tracked and groomed, while 13K are backcountry trails. There are also 40K of dedicated snowshoe trails. Dogs are allowed on Prospect Farm and Town Conservation trails only.
Jackson has a wide range of groomed trail options, scattered throughout its system. There are “in-town Village trails,” trails linked to the Ellis River and Hall Trails, Prospect Farm area trails and the East Pasture Loop, near Black Mountain Ski Area. There are several trailhead parking areas to access these trails.
Season passes are available. Adults aged 19-69 are $220, seniors 70 and up are $198, teens (aged 13-18) are $45, and juniors (aged 10-12) are $25. Early season discounts are offered in spring and early fall.
Day tickets for adults are $24; seniors (65 and), $20; juniors (10-17), $10; and kids under 10 are free. Multi-day discounted passes are available, too. Snowshoe passes are $10 a day for adults and $8 for juniors.
Jackson XC offers ski lessons and snowshoe tours, by appointment. Their rental department has classic and skate skis and snowshoes for all ages, and pulks for families to rent.
Jackson’s Ski School offers ”Learn to Ski” Super Saver Classic or skate lessons for adults ($71), seniors ($67), juniors ($57) and children( $40) which include equipment rental, trail pass and a one-hour lesson. It’s a great way to learn skills to get you out on the trails.
The ski school also offers multi-week clinics to improve skills over time, as well as an Excel series of three custom, private lessons and “hill” lessons to focus on downhill techniques.
Jackson XC offers several youth programs. On Tuesday mornings, the “Toddlers and Tots” program offers free pulks and toddler skis for families to use. Tuesday afternoons, from 3:15-4:15 p.m., “Speed Camp” takes place for skiers K-6 to build speed and skills while having fun. New this year is Jackson’s Saturday morning and afternoon group sessions for kids. Skiers aged seven and up will ski from 9-11 a.m., kids aged 5-6 will ski from 9-10:30 a.m. If there’s interest, afternoon sessions will also be offered.
For adult skiers who like skiing and socializing with others, JXC offers Friday Gliders and Easy Sliders from 1-3 p.m., starting Jan. 7 to March. Ski school staff will lead each group out on a tour appropriate to their skiing level. It’s $15 for a single session and $60 for the season. For season pass holders, it’s only $50.
Jackson is hosting two races in January — the Jackson Jaunt on Jan. 1 and Freeman Frost White Mountain Classic on Jan. 2. They’re also scheduled to host NENSA’s Women’s Day on Jan. 22.
Check the website and Facebook page, or call for more information about all that Jackson XC has to offer.
Mount Washington Valley Ski Touring and Snowshoe Center: 279 N.H. Route 16-302, Intervale, at Ragged Mountain Equipment. Tickets are also available at Whitaker Homesite in Whitaker Woods, North Conway and several trailside locations shown on their map. Phone: (603) 356-9920. Website: mwvskitouring.org.
MWVST has 40K of track and skate-groomed trails and 5K of backcountry trails. It offers skiing, snowshoeing and fat biking in Whitaker Woods only. Dogs are allowed in Whitaker Woods, but not on Intervale trails.
This year, in Whitaker Woods, there will be new trails designated for walkers, separate from skiers to preserve groomed trails and improve everyone’s experiences. Look for trail signs and kiosks to direct you.
Season passes are available at Ragged Mountain Equipment in Intervale. Before Dec. 24, discounted passes are offered — adults (aged 15-59) $80; juniors (6-14) $53; seniors (60-70), $53; and family $140. After that, season passes are $100 for adults, $65 for juniors and seniors and $175 for families. Conway residents and taxpayers get reduced rates. Get your season pass before next Saturday and save some money
Daily Trail passes are $17 for adults, $10 for juniors and seniors. Seniors 70 and over and kids under 6 are free.
MWVSTF offers lessons, by appointment. A one-hour group lesson is $35, a semi-private is $45 and a private lesson is $55. A day trail pass is included, but equipment rental is no longer available through the center. Lessons are usually Saturdays at 10:30 a.m. and on other days by request. Call ahead to book.
There’s a guided snowshoe tour at 1 p.m. for 90 minutes to two hours on Saturdays, starting Jan. 15. The cost is $25 and includes a full-day trail pass. Reservations are required. Bring your own snowshoes and meet at the touring center (Ragged Mountain Equipment). These tours along the Saco and East Branch Rivers are a great way to learn about snowshoeing and enjoy the company of others.
MWVSTF’s special event is its annual Chocolate Tour. This year, it’s scheduled for Sunday, Feb. 26. Participants can ski, snowshoe or drive from inn to inn to sample chocolate treats. The cost is $45 per person, and tickets can be purchased online. There’s a limited number sold, starting on Dec. 15. Order yours now before they’re sold out. Money raised from this event supports all the trail work and maintenance.
Purity Springs Resort XC and Snowshoe Reserve: 1251 Eaton Road, Route. 153, East Madison. Phone: (603) 367-8896. Website: tinyurl.com/yck48wvn) This cross-country and snowshoeing network is affiliated with King Pine Ski Area and Purity Springs Resort.
It offers 20K of trails for skiing and snowshoeing, with limited grooming. Call ahead for conditions. Fatbikes are allowed on the network when conditions allow, except in the Audubon trail area. Dogs are not allowed on weekends and vacation days but are allowed midweek.
The terrain in the preserve is intermediate to advanced. I’ve always enjoyed the trails here, especially those that go around the lake and sometimes across it.
Ski and snowshoe rentals and passes are available online and can be picked up at King Pine’s rental shop and base lodge. An “all ages” pass is $10. With equipment, you pay only $29.
For Nordic skiers that like to skin uphill, then cruise down alpine slopes, the “Human Power Pass” is only $69. It also allows access to King Pine’s trails as well as the skating rink and Purity Spring’s cross-country and snowshoe trails for the season. It sounds like a great deal.
Guided snowshoe tours in the Hoyt Wildlife Sanctuary will be offered this season. Check with the center to see when they’re scheduled.
There’s lots of variety in our valley for Nordic skiers and snowshoers. I’ve visited all these Nordic centers and enjoyed myself. This year, I hope for lots of snow so I can go back and sample all they have to offer again. Check them out.
Sally McMurdo is a retired cross-country ski instructor. For almost four decades, she has explored New England’s groomed and ungroomed trails on all kinds of skis.
