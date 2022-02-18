Several years ago, Nordic skiers were all excited about “skin” skis. They marveled at how well these skis performed. Diehard skate and classic waxable skiers were being converted to new technology. These skis were much faster and quieter than no-wax skis. Skin skis took the hassle out of getting “kick” wax right, especially in variable conditions. They might not outperform waxable skis, but they came close. They were the new ski on the block — everyone had to have a pair.
What are “skin” skis? The original ones were used by Scandinavian hunters in the 1800s. They attached seal skins to the bottom of a short ski for grip and traction while using a longer ski for glide. That’s how they negotiated the snow and ice of their hunting grounds.
In more modern times, backcountry skiers use skins for climbing steep hills. They attach full-length skins to the base of their skis. The skins have a strong adhesive that sticks to the bottoms and clamps to hook on the front and the end of the ski to keep them in place. As skiers “skin” uphill, hairs of the skins flattened for glide and grip to prevent backsliding. At the hill’s top, skiers remove skins and enjoy a fast ski down.
Today, skins are made of full mohair, mohair blend or synthetic nylon. Each material leads to different experiences in traction, glide, durability and cost. The more mohair content, the higher the price. Mohair is a soft, luxury fiber that absorbs moisture well while also being water repellent. It gives the best grip and glide uphill and on the flats.
Cross-country skin skis are a relatively new technology. Atomic was experimenting with attaching mohair strips to the kick zones of wax skis with klister at the 2002 Salt Lake City Winter Olympics. However, they didn’t have a skin ski on the market until 2011 when they introduced the SkinTec system. Instead of gluing strips to the skis, they inserted them into the ski’s base in the kick zone, providing the grip that kick wax used to give. A new system of “waxless” skis had been invented.
Over 10 years later, almost every Nordic ski manufacturer offers some version of “skin” skis. Like “no-wax” technology, each has its own patented design. Some, like Atomic and Salomon, have one wide strip in the kick zone. Many offer different colored skins in different lengths for skier’s preferences and needs-universal, glide or grip.
Some, like Fischer, have two offset strips to offer more transition possibilities from glide to kick area. With that design, the groove in the middle goes the length of the ski to add stability. The skins also come in different colors for different functions. My Fischer Twin race skis have black and white 100 percent mohair strips for more glide. Fischer’s Fitness Line has different colored strips and mohair content for more grip and kick.
The Fischer Turnamic IFP moveable bindings were added to Fischer, Madhus and Rossignol R-Skin Ultra skin skis to allow skiers to shift the binding and their weight forward or back for climbing or gliding. This addition made the skis even more versatile. Other ski manufacturers like Salomon have added a similar option.
Is all this innovation worth it? What are the advantages and disadvantages of skiing on various skin skis? To answer these questions, I did some research and I asked my skiing friends.
On the website, Cross-Country Skiing Planet (tinyurl.com/2p8krc6x), the writer “Marie” sums up the advantages by saying, “Fact is that skin skis are very versatile and convenient. They are waxless, but the performance is close to a waxable ski. I felt the grip was solid and the glide very smooth. All levels of skiers, from beginners to serious racers are now benefitting from an increasing (maybe overwhelming) range of available models.”
Others have mentioned that skin skis have a good grip on all kinds of snow-icy and glazed, dirty, mushy wet and cold snow. However, they do tend to drag on fresh, blown snow and do best on groomed trails.
Skin skis do need more care than crowned or patterned waxless skis, but less time, effort and expense than waxable skis. The skins need to be cleaned periodically with special skin cleaners, but they’re easy and quick to use. When there are icing problems, skins can be treated with an anti-icing solution. When they no longer grip, skins are replaceable, but most skins properly cared for will last for several years.
Skin skis, like no-wax skis, do need waxing for a glide on tips and tails. Be careful not to get wax or heat on skins.
The cost could be a factor for some, but skin skis are not necessarily more costly than other classic skis. The prices go from $250 for entry-level to $900 for top-of-the-line skin skis.
My skiing friends had this to say about them:
Joe Minnich — “My Salomon Race Skins are fast and simple! Just keep them glide waxed and put a little Swix Skin Care on them now and again and they fly. I also have the Salomon Prolink Shift binding that allows me to move the binding relative to the kick zone to get more or less kick depending on conditions and terrain. I have never experienced anything negative with these skis, and I would definitely buy another pair. They’re the only classic skis I have and need.”
Ellen Chandler — “Love the skins; realize they are a compromise but over the last few years the designs have improved and the skis are almost as fast as full-wax skis. They do need to be waxed for the correct conditions on the tips and tails for maximum performance. I really like having them. For a racing ski, they have a much wider range than racing pattern-based waxless skis.”
Laurel Smith — “I have Fischer Twin Skin Carbon racing skis. I purchased them in 2019 after seeing how many recreational racers were using them in Iceland in the Fossavatnsgangan Classic 50K World Loppet. I planned to race on them in Italy in 2020 for the Marcialonga Classic 70K World Loppet, but this race is mostly double poling and skin skis are quite slow on the flats. I was constantly challenged to find enough kick with my skin skis until I replaced the skins this season. Coupled with the ability to change the setting on Fischer’s turnamic bindings, I have turned from a skin ski hater to a skin ski lover. I use the highest setting (most kick) of plus-3 for climbing and change to minus-1 for descents (more glide).”
Dave Kinsman — “I love my skin skis! They are the closest to waxable in my opinion.”
Skin skis are a “grab and go” ski that will perform well in most conditions. Many former waxers and racers are going to skin skis as their training skis. Recreational skiers are joining their ranks as they discover the fun and ease of using skin skis.
If you’re tired of waxing your waxable skis or frustrated with the drag and noise of your waxless skis, skin skis might be right for you. Try them out and experience both grip and glide.
February events
Feb. 24-27 — Mount Washington Backcountry Festival. For details and activities, go to tinyurl.com/2p94ep4u.
Feb. 27 — Mount Washington Valley Ski Touring Foundation’s 32nd annual Chocolate Festival, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. For details, go to tinyurl.com/2p9xxwmu.
Sally McMurdo is currently a cross-country ski instructor at Jackson Ski Touring Foundation. For almost four decades, she has explored New England’s groomed and ungroomed trails on all kinds of skis.
