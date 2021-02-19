Cross-country ski trails come and go, often disrupted by development, logging or landowner changes. The Wildcat Valley Trail (once 17.8K in 1981) used to go uninterrupted from the top of the mountain all the way down to Jackson Village. Now there are big gaps in the trail and road walking involved.
Once, long ago, it was possible to ski from the village up to Black Mountain and across to East Pasture. Skiers could even continue over to East Branch Road on the lower East Branch Trail. Links in that chain got broken over time.
A shorter trail, the 2.3K Troll Trail (No. 41), once connected Wentworth Golf Course’s Eleventh Hole with the Mountain Troll Shop. The shop was on Route 16 in the log cabin now occupied by Northeast Mountaineering Guide Services.
The trail went through Nordic Village and connected to the Birch Leg Trail (1K) there, before heading to the Mountain Troll Shop. In the 1981 Jackson Ski Touring Foundation Ski Trail Guide, I read that “due to recent developments in this area, however, access to the Nordic Village Mountain Troll Shop area may be interrupted.” It doesn’t mention what the developments were, but I suspected it could have been the building of the Bartlett/Jackson Transfer Station.
When the Bartlett/Jackson Transfer Station was created sometime in the 1980s, the Troll Trail was permanently interrupted and no longer went to Nordic Village. When I skied it in the early 2000s, it only went to the Iron Mountain House. When Iron Mountain House burned on Aug. 23, 2000, it was demolished. Mike Mallett built his restaurant, the Red Fox Bar & Grille, on that vacant spot.
Over the years, the trail over to the Red Fox from the Eleventh Hole saw less and less traffic and maintenance. It was seldom groomed and a little rough. I skied it just to say I had, as I was checking off Jackson trails I'd never skied. Still, I liked the way the trail wandered into the deep woods under the cliffs of Duck’s Head, and crossed over remnants of the old Iron Mountain Ski area.
In recent years, Jackson Ski Touring Foundation’s trail crew has been sprucing up the Troll Trail, widening it and filling in the rough spots. They made a direct, skiable connection to the Red Fox. It even got groomed occasionally.
This year, with COVID-19 concerns about the need for social distancing, JSTF with the cooperation and support from Mallett, expanded the Troll Trail to the end of the Red Fox parking lot. A new trailhead was established there. Skiers with passes can now park in the lot, hop on the trail and in .9K, be at the far end of the Eleventh Hole. With a quick, fast downhill ski, they can connect to the Ellis River Trail, or turn right and ski back to the JSTF’s Center. By starting at Red Fox, they avoid the crowds and parking issues in the village.
The Troll Trail is a fun ski, with climbs, dips and curves. Two loops now make up the trail, and there’s direct access to Red Fox and the farther trailhead. Ellen Chandler, JSTF’s executive director, foresees the possibility of hosting high school races there in the future, with ample parking for buses and spectators. For now, it’s just a nice, quick access to the trail system.
On Feb. 11, Ellen invited me and others to see a new addition to this area — a snowshoe trail called the “Red Fox Run.” It was created this fall by head JSTF Snowshoe Guide Rob McConaghy and ski patroller Michael Pahl. They laid out a snowshoe trail that starts at the trailhead and parallels the ski trail, crossing it several times and ending at the Eleventh Hole.
Michael marked out a path across the golf course directly to the Ellis River Trail. Snowshoers using Red Fox Run can now avoid the long trek across the golf course from JSTF’s lodge and get quicker access to the snowshoe trails on the Ellis like Eskergo, Thirsty Owl, Moosabunga and Pipeline.
A dozen of us met in the far end of Red Fox parking lot. Ellen gave out delicious homemade gluten-free hermit bars to participants. She introduced Rob and Michael, who explained how they envisioned and created the trail.
JSTF board member and trail sign maker John Higgins was there, too, with his wife Pat. Ski patrollers James Bittetau and Jeanne-Marie Maher strapped on their snowshoes as Frank Murphy, JSTF snowshoe guide, and Gail Costello joined them. Kathy Hall, a JSTF pass holder and supporter, and I completed the tour group.
Once our snowshoes were on, we started up the new and revised Troll Trail. The Red Fox Run Trail quickly ducked into the woods on the right, a few yards up the trail. A large, square rock marked its entrance, as well as a freshly painted John Higgin’s sign. The rock makes a convenient place to sit to put on snowshoes. Orange snowshoe arrows mark the way from there.
Up the hill, the trail crosses over the Troll Trail. It skirts the hill side above the ski trail. We spotted a skier skating by below us and realized that this trail would be a great place for to watch a future ski race.
Following Rob through the woods, the group stopped when he dug out his snow-covered “secret” he hidden behind a big rock. He produced a perfect pair of antlers, skull cap included, that he and Michael discovered when they were creating the trail. Ever the jokester, Rob modeled them for us.
Down the hill, the trail crossed over the Troll Trail again, then descended to the Eleventh Hole. On a clear day, the view out to the golf course, distant hills, and mountains is impressive. We saw skiers below us, making their way to the Ellis River Trail. Stakes with orange snowshoe arrows and packed down snowshoe tracks marked the quickest way to the Ellis River snowshoe trails.
The improvement of the Troll Trail and the addition of the Red Fox Run Snowshoe Trail make this new trailhead a great way to access JSTF’s trail system. If you haven’t tried them yet, head over to Red Fox Bar and Grille’s parking lot off Route 16. Strap on your snowshoes or put on your skis and explore this new and improved remnant of a 40-year-old trail.
February special events
Feb. 28: Great Glen Trails Ski, Shoe and Fatbike to the Clouds, North America’s Toughest 10K. It’s 10 a.m. interval start.
Sally McMurdo is currently a cross-country ski instructor at Jackson Ski Touring Foundation. For almost four decades, she has explored New England’s groomed and ungroomed trails on all kinds of skis.
