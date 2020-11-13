When I moved to New England in 1977, there were no cross country centers or groomed trails near Keene. Friends introduced me to Nordic skiing by taking me out on backroads and snowmobile trails. The idea of paying to ski seemed ludicrous!
Since then, I’ve come to appreciate what goes into running a cross country center and why it’s necessary to charge the trail users. The amount charged is minimal compared to downhill ski areas, and it all goes to a good cause. It supports grooming, trail maintenance, land agreements, and staff that make a cross country ski area operate smoothly.
As it states on Jackson Ski Touring’s website, “When you commit to Jackson XC with a season pass your dollar goes further for yourself, for the Touring Center AND for your fellow skiers. Season pass purchases let Jackson XC plan our business operations over the course of a season instead of day-to-day/hour-to-hour. Each dollar earned through season pass sales, trail passes and more goes back into Jackson XC. This helps us continue to maintain, grow and improve our trail network.”
Mount Washington Valley Ski Touring and Snowshoe Foundation urges people to support them “by purchasing a season pass, daily memberships, participation in our events or make a tax-deductible donation online. Your support is needed to help us continue to achieve our goals.”
Cross-country centers need money for grooming, equipment, and trail maintenance. Operating their centers and paying their staff takes revenue. There are fuel, electricity and other bills to be paid, too. Season and day pass sales help pay the bills.
Many of the local Nordic centers are nonprofit organizations or family-run operations. Their goals are not to make huge profits, but to make enough money to support themselves while providing quality ski experiences. I don’t think anybody gets rich running a cross country area.
Day pass or season pass? If you like to ski at a particular touring center most of the time, a season pass might be the best and cheapest alternative. Once you have the pass, you can go anytime you want. Many local centers offer special “early season” discounts if you buy your pass either at the end of the past season or just before the start of the new season.
Because of COVID-19, this year it makes even more sense to purchase a season’s pass early and save money.
Many Nordic centers have online purchasing so you don’t have to go to the centers. Once you have your season’s pass, access the trails from any point and avoid crowds near lodges. It gives you the freedom to plan your “social distancing.”
If you like to ski at different Nordic centers, you might opt to buy day passes. Many of those will available online, too, so you can avoid going inside touring center buildings. You can choose where you go depending on conditions, time, and convenience. Some years, snow is good in some spots, but thin in others. This option gives more flexibility.
Factors to consider when buying a season’s pass: 1. Where do you like to ski, what kind of trails do you prefer, and how much terrain do you need? Do you want to take your dogs or children? 2. How much can you pay? 3) What’s convenient to you or how far do you want to drive? 4) Are there any extra benefits to the pass — ski shop, clinic or lesson discounts, guest passes or reciprocal passes at other areas?
Once you’ve considered these factors, either go online or to the center to purchase your pass — the earlier the better and cheaper!
In Mount Washington Valley, we are fortunate to have six Nordic centers. Each one is unique and offers its own blend of cross country ski and snowshoe experiences.
Below, I’ve listed them all and given information about their adult and senior season ski ticket prices, and early season specials, as well as additional benefits to season pass holders I found on their websites.
Bear Notch Ski Touring Center in Bartlett. Website: bearnotchskitouring.com. Call (603) 374-2277. Terrain: 65K. 2019-2020 prices; Adult $165. Call for this year’s pricing, benefits and deals.
Bretton Woods Nordic Center. Website: tinyurl.com/tcvozw4. Call (603) 278-3322. Terrain: 100K. According to its website, “Bretton Woods has currently suspended all season pass sales for the 2020-21 winter season.” I’ll try to get more information about this and will add it to a future article. In the meantime, check with them about season passes.
Great Glen Trails in Pinkham Notch. Website: tinyurl.com/upgdty4. Call (603) 466-3988. Terrain: 45K. Adult (ages 18-61) season pass is $125, before Dec. 1, $150 after Dec. 1. Senior (62-plus) season pass before Dec. 1 is $75, $100 after Dec. 1. First-time pass holders get a 50 percent off deal — adults, $75, seniors, $50.
Benefits include unlimited use, with no blackout dates, to the Great Glen trail system for skiing, snowshoeing, and fat biking (condition dependent),10 percent off all in-stock, non-sale items at Great Glen Outfitters, free use of showers, discounts on events and races and one 50 percent off ticket for the Mt. Washington SnowCoach. In addition, season pass holders can ski at Jackson Ski Touring Center in Jackson for just $5 until Dec. 31.
Jackson Ski Touring Foundation in Jackson. Website: jacksonxc.org. Call (603) 383-9355. Terrain: 150K. Adult (ages 19-69) season pass: $185 before Dec. 1st, Senior (70-plus) $153 before Dec. 1. After Dec. 1, Adult is $205, and Senior is $174.
Benefits include unlimited skiing at Jackson XC and one free one-day trail pass for a guest. Tentative for 2020-2021: $5 adult trail passes at Great Glen! Show your Jackson Ski Touring Season pass and ski for only $5. This cooperative arrangement is valid from opening day through Dec. 31. Tentative for 2020-2021: 50 percent off day passes at many New Hampshire cross-country ski centers, including Great Glen Trails, Eastman (in Grantham) and more. (Gunstock, Bear Notch, Bretton Woods not included). Invitations to special apres-ski parties and potluck dinners. Discounted rates on seasonal programs such as Friday Gliders, Easy Sliders and Ski School clinics. Valid any operating day of the season.
Mount Washington Valley Ski and Snowshoe Foundation in Intervale. Website: tinyurl.com/uc2pzcj. Call (603) 356-9920. Terrain: 45K. Adult (ages 15-59) season pass from Dec. 1-24 is $69, after Dec. 24 it is $86. Senior (ages 60-70) passes are $53 from Dec. 1-24, and $66 after Dec. 24. Skiers over 70 ski free.
Town of Conway resident/nonresident taxpayers get free seasonal passes with a $15 processing fee for the first issue, $5 for each renewal fee. Resident passes will be available at the touring center at Ragged Mountain after Dec. 1.
Annual memberships allow unlimited access to the trail network during the season and discounts at the Touring Center as well as free parking, touring center facilities, wax room and programs.
Purity Spring XC and Snowshoe Reserve in Madison. Website: tinyurl.com/tvcvgs3. Call (603) 367-8896. Terrain: 20K. Last year’s Adult season pass was $80. I’m waiting to find out this year’s season pass price.
Many Nordic centers are still working out the details for this new season. COVID-19 guidelines and concerns about guest and staff safety dictate things will be different this year. Check with each center to see what their offerings and restrictions will be.
Winter and snow will still come, despite the virus. People are eager to be outside cross-country skiing, snowshoeing and fat biking. Once they have their passes, they’re all set to go. Get yours now, save some money, support your local areas and avoid the crowds!
Sally McMurdo is currently a cross-country ski instructor at Jackson Ski Touring Foundation. For almost four decades, she has explored New England’s groomed and ungroomed trails on all kinds of skis.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.