Sunshine on my face,
Fresh air in my lungs,
Skis gliding on snow,
Floating through winter woods.
Joy in my heart,
Strength in my limbs,
Power, grace and quiet,
I feel peace within.
Skiing is magical. Whether you go downhill or cross-country, the feeling of gliding over snow transports you to another place and space in time. Whatever worries or problems you carry are left behind for moments of pleasure.
I’m a committed Nordic skier. Although I’ve also gone downhill skiing, I find the cross-country experience suits me better. Being out in the woods, moving under my own power up and down hills, listening to the quiet and stopping to observe nature’s signs gives me peace and joy.
I am so lucky I stumbled upon cross-country skiing 46 years ago. Who would have guessed a South Carolina girl would end up in New Hampshire and stay all these years? Not me. That first winter — 1977-78 — gave me the ultimate snowy experience. When my car got buried in blizzard snow, I knew I was somewhere different.
On my first Nordic outing, I fell a lot and floundered around in deep snow before I could get up. It didn’t stop me. Eventually, I got the hang of kicking, gliding, and, finally, stopping. That first New England winter was amazing.
It was also therapeutic. That year was a rough one for me. I lost my mother that Thanksgiving. My new teaching job was challenging and I was far from home. I spent many hours in wintry woods seeking solace. Sliding on snow and exploring brought it to me. I’ve been cross-country skiing ever since.
Here’s the secret I want to share — cross-country skiing is good for you and fun, too. Whether you’re a toddler or an octogenarian, racer or tourer, skate skier or diagonal strider or adaptive skier, Nordic skiing will do wonders for your physical, mental, social and spiritual health. It’s a great way to fight obesity and winter ennui while spending time communing with nature and fellow humans. It is a low-cost entertainment and low-impact exercise. Need proof?
Physical benefits: Cross-country skiing is a full-body workout. You use your leg, arm and core muscles to propel you forward on the flats and up and down hills. When a skier is using the diagonal stride single pole technique of classic skiing, he uses his biceps and triceps to provide power to the poles to move the skis forward. When the skier uses the double pole technique for classic or skating, his core muscles, pectoralis major, deltoids and latissimus dorsi are engaged to provide thrust. The leg muscles, quadriceps and gastrocnemius, give the skier “kick.” Other muscles less actively engaged are providing balance and coordination.
Combine all these muscle groups effectively and the result is power and propulsion and stronger muscles all around. That’s probably why in a study of octogenarian men completed by researchers in Sweden and Indiana’s Ball State University, the lifelong Nordic skiers were “40 percent fitter” than lifelong endurance athletes in their 80s. It’s a full-body workout.
Do you want to burn calories? Go cross-country skiing. Bridget Duoos and Anne Rykken in Teaching Cross-Country Skiing state that “one hour of moderate cross-country skiing can burn approximately 470 calories for a 130-pound person and nearly 700 calories for a 190-pound person.” Another article by the “Health Fitness Revolution” stated, “Nordic skiing burns more calories than any other form of exercise or sport — up to 1,122 calories per hour for vigorous mountaineering!”
We can all burn some calories and tone up with cross-country skiing. It’s a great way for kids and adults to fight obesity and get healthier.
When you Nordic ski, not only do you strengthen your muscles and burn calories and fat, but you also improve your cardiovascular system functioning. According to Duoos and Ryyken, “because of the large numbers of muscles that are working hard when a person is skiing, V.O2max measurements in skiers are very high.” V.O2 max is the body’s ability to supply oxygen to those working muscles. Regular cross-country skiing increases V.O2 max while it also strengthens the heart as it pumps out more blood with each muscle contraction.
Olympic skiers have resting heart rates between 28 and 40 beats a minute. The average resting heart rate of most people is between 60 and 80 beats a minute. Even young children can benefit from getting their heart rates up, breathing more efficiently, and building cardiovascular fitness through aerobic exercise.
Mental benefits: Cross-country skiing relieves stress. If I’m feeling anxious or out of sorts, I go for a ski. Just getting outside in the fresh air and into the woods helps me relax. It’s what the Health Fitness Revolution article referred to as “therapeutic thinking time.”
As I’m skiing and getting my heart rate up, the release of endorphins is lifting my mood. The beauty of the scenery and the gliding of my skis take me to another place — a winter wonderland. I rarely come back from a ski in a bad mood.
I think better when I’m skiing. The rhythmic ski movement frees my mind to wonder and observe. My senses are engaged and I notice more of what’s around me and inside me.
Social benefits: Although it’s pleasurable to ski on your own, with your own agenda and pace, it’s also fun to ski with others. Nordic families have great adventures skiing together. As the children get older, they enjoy skiing with friends and fooling around and “jumping off stuff.” Couples explore trails together. Old friends meet up for a social ski and refreshments after. Nordic skiing brings out smiles as people of all ages enjoy good exercise in a beautiful environment.
Even if you ski alone, you’ll meet friendly people on the trails. They’ll want to stop and talk, share a tale or even a snack if you’re lucky. Nordics are nice people to be around.
Spiritual benefits: This time of year, life gets hectic and we forget to pause and appreciate what’s around us. Skiing through woods or across fields takes me out of myself to meditate on the wonders of nature. I stop and listen. I might hear chickadees or pileated woodpeckers. Once, I heard the unnerving sound of coyotes that reminded me I was deep in the woods. I look for tracks in the snow, hoping to see a moose or snowshoe hare print. I feel the cool wind and snow on my face. If I’m quiet enough, I can hear the swish of my skis on snow and the sound of snow falling.
This winter’s fickle snow has me worrying that the skiing feeling will soon be over. Better get out those Nordic skis and get in as many glides as I can now. Hope to see you out on the trails, experiencing that skiing bliss.
Sally McMurdo is a retired cross-country ski instructor. For almost four decades, she has explored New England’s groomed and ungroomed trails on all kinds of skis.
