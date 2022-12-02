December is a month of anticipation. While children eagerly count down the days to Christmas, adults scurry around decorating, baking and shopping for presents. Snow sports enthusiasts, young and old, eagerly await the first decent snowfall. Manmade snow is OK for some. The rest of us are looking for a good cover of white on which to ski, snowshoe or snowmobile.

After an unseasonably warm, then frigid November, I’m looking forward to cross-country skiing again. Like Carly Simon sings in her 1971 hit, “Anticipation,” this eagerness for snow “is making me late and is keeping me waiting.” For me, the cycling season is practically done, unless a warm day calls me out to ride one more time. I can’t wait to go sliding on snow again.

