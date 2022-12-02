December is a month of anticipation. While children eagerly count down the days to Christmas, adults scurry around decorating, baking and shopping for presents. Snow sports enthusiasts, young and old, eagerly await the first decent snowfall. Manmade snow is OK for some. The rest of us are looking for a good cover of white on which to ski, snowshoe or snowmobile.
After an unseasonably warm, then frigid November, I’m looking forward to cross-country skiing again. Like Carly Simon sings in her 1971 hit, “Anticipation,” this eagerness for snow “is making me late and is keeping me waiting.” For me, the cycling season is practically done, unless a warm day calls me out to ride one more time. I can’t wait to go sliding on snow again.
Yet, wait I must, anticipating the beauty and magic of a snowy day. There have been years when the wait extended through December into January and beyond. With climate change, come later winters. My first New Hampshire winter — 1977-78, the snow came early and stayed long. I saw a “white Christmas” and even a white Easter. I started to think I’d never see grass and leaves again. I’m afraid those long snowy winters are things of the past.
That was the year I learned how to cross-country ski. Lots of snow made my falls softer, but I struggled to get upright in deep snow. I loved the winter wonderland, the quiet of the woods and the feeling of gliding over snow. To paraphrase Carly, “cause those were the good old days.” Will I ever see the likes of them again?
While waiting, what’s a Nordic skier to do? Some travel to snowier areas out west like Silver Star and Big Sky to get in early-season tracks. Others visit snowmaking downhill areas to hone their downhill and telemark skills.
On clear pavement, rollerbladers and roller skiers mimic Nordic strides and glides. In December, if you visit local high schools, you’ll see the Fryeburg Academy and Kennett High School Nordic teams training on roller skis until there’s enough snow for skiing. They’ll be “dryland” training and doing exercises to get them ready for ski season.
In years with snowless, but cold Decembers, frustrated Nordics often dust off their clip-on ice skates — Nordic blades — and skate frozen lakes and ponds. After carefully testing the ice and donning ski helmets and warm clothes, they gingerly slide out on the ice. It’s awkward for me at first until I get my rhythm and balance back. It may not be “skiing,” but can be lots of fun. If you’re interested in Nordic skating, check out the Facebook site, “Maine and N.H. Skating and Ice Report,” for news about skiable ice. If you’re a first-timer, visit Lake Morey in Vermont to rent and try Nordic blading on their groomed skate track. It’s a great place to practice Nordic skating. Go to tinyurl.com/h4pc4rmr for more information.
Nordic skiers preparing to ski work on getting their bodies, equipment and all things ski-related ready. If they aren’t roller skiing or Nordic blading, they’ll renew their gym and yoga studio memberships. There, they’ll work on building core strength and balance — essentials for good cross-country skiing. Some like me run to stay in shape and hold onto warmer weather cardiovascular strength. Almost any exercise is good, though some have more of a ski-specific focus. For sure, sitting idle won’t get you ready to ski.
December is the time of year to grab those skis, hanging in the basement or leaning against the garage wall and dusting them off. Wax, iron, scrapers and brushes need to come out. One by one, each pair will get its glide wax coat. Skiers without the equipment, space, time or know-how, will take their skis to Nordic shops and centers to have the job done. The more skis you have ready to go, the more options you’ll have once that “anticipated” snowfall happens. Get them ready to go.
Nordic families are now rummaging through kids’ stuff to figure out what fits and works for each child. This grandmother has already been given two Nordic present ideas. I suspect there might be more. Hats, mittens, gloves, boots and more need to be located and organized. Who knows when there will be snow?
It’s time to get your Nordic season passes if you haven’t already. Having them now will not only help you get out on snow quicker, but it will also help support your local Nordic centers. Pass and ticket sales are ways they raise funds for grooming, trail work and programs. Help them out!
I planned to pick up my Mount Washington Valley Ski Touring Foundation pass at Ragged Mountain Equipment on Dec. 1. One of the perks of being a Conway resident is I get it for free. If you’re a resident or want to buy one, go to Ragged in Intervale to get set for the season.
As you patiently wait for snow, visit local cross-country centers and their websites. Find out what they’re offering this year for programs and events for you and your children. Plan for what you want to do this ski season.
For children’s programs, there are lots of options this year. Jackson Ski Touring is offering Saturday kids’ group lessons and Tuesday’s Speed Camp. Great Glen Trails and Bretton Woods have Bill Koch Ski League programs on Sundays, from January through early March. North Conway Community Center offers its Nordic ski program for K-6 at Whitaker Woods on Fridays, starting Jan. 6 into March. Hook your children up with other young skiers and watch them have fun while building skills.
Adults might enjoy social skis and snowshoe treks. Jackson has its Friday afternoon Gliders and Sliders and snowshoe tours by appointment. MWVSTF has Saturday afternoon snowshoe tours. Great Glen also has guided snowshoe tours and also offers nighttime tours led by an AMC naturalist.
If you want to improve your skiing, check centers for special lessons and clinics. See what your local centers have to offer. I’ve already committed to Great Glen Trails Women’s Day on Jan. 14 and registered for NENSA’s Women’s XC Day at Jackson on Jan. 22. Have you?
For those Nordic skiers with a competitive edge, check out what races there are this season. They’ll plan their training accordingly. Many might sign up for Great Glen Trails Tuesday Nordic Meisters to have weekly race practice, as well as social time with others. The series should start in January.
The ground may be bare right now, but I’m “anticipating and waiting” for that first ski on snow. Last year’s calendar shows 5-6 inches on Dec. 19 — just enough to get on skis. Hopefully, this year, skiable snow will come earlier. Until then, get yourself and your gear ready to go. Plan for the new ski season and pray it will come soon.
Sally McMurdo is a retired cross-country ski instructor. For almost four decades, she has explored New England’s groomed and ungroomed trails on all kinds of skis.
