It started as an errant thought. While skiing my local backwoods trails, I mused, “I could have more fun if I had a lighter pair of skis.” Although my Fischer OTX Outback Sixty Eight Crown skis, with a wider width and steel edges, handled the terrain well, sometimes it felt like they were overkill and overweight. I tried switching my three-pin binding on them to a Rottefella BC binding. I traded my heavier Alico 75 mm Nordic Norm leather boots for a lighter Rossignol touring boots. Still, they weren’t light and agile enough for me. That thought lingered and grew.
Cyclists are well aware of this phenomenon. Ask them how many bicycles they need and they’ll answer, “What I have plus one” (N+1 Principle). Skiers say their quivers are full, yet they’ll also succumb to the need “for one more ski.” They’ll go looking for a ski to meet newly discovered needs. Despite having more than ½ dozen cross-country skis, I fell victim to this idea. I wanted one more ski to complete my skiing experience.
Gone are the days of “this is the last ski or bike I’ll ever need.” That was so '70s! Over time, with rapid innovations in bike and ski designs, few of us are sticking to just one of either. Many of us have bikes for on road, off-road, downhill, and gravel. Our cross-country skis range from traditional classic waxable to no-wax and skin skis. Many of us have added skate skis and backcountry skis to our mix.
This fall, I started looking for that perfect new ski — a lightweight touring ski. I knew it was a foolish, impracticable pursuit. Why couldn’t I make do with the skis I had? Why did I long for another ski? Because I knew out there somewhere in ski land, there was just the ski I desired.
As I planned this column, I looked back to my earlier column, “Choosing the Right Ski for You” (Jan. 21, 2021). The questions skiers should ask themselves when looking for skis still worked for my pursuit: 1) What type of skiing do I want to do? 2) Where do I want to ski? 3) What do I want the ski to do for me? 4) How much time, energy, know-how, and money do I want to put into finding the right ski? 5) What’s available?
The first three questions were easy to answer. I wanted a light touring ski that would work on groomed or ungroomed woods trails. The ski needed to have decent glide, good climbing ability, and give me control on steep and sometimes icy downhills. Metal edges were an option, but not a necessity.
The last two questions were answered as I started my search for that “perfect ski.” When my Akers Ski catalog came, I poured over the options. I realized I didn’t want to spend a lot of money or change my binding system for an “auxiliary” ski. I almost found the “right” ski in Akers’ November Warehouse Sale, but, alas, there wasn’t one in my size.
Off to ski swaps and consignment stores I went. Though I thought I was early, I was too late to score a ski at Jackson XC’s November ski swap. The racks were picked over. What was left was either not my size or binding type or was too “well-used.”
Checking Ragged Mountain Equipment’s and IME’s consignment basements early in the season, I came up empty again. My next forays were to ski shops that sell Nordic gear. I perused racks at Ragged, Gorham Bike and Ski and Stan and Dan’s new Nordic fleet. What I found were skis that were either too much money or too much ski for what I wanted to do.
Heading up to Great Glen Trails, I was certain they would have the ski for me. There I encountered the “binding war” issue. I prefer Salomon boots for comfort and fit, but the compatible SNS binding for those is being phased out, as NNN (New Nordic Norm) takes over. Great Glen had lots of skis to choose from, but most of them now come with bindings already attached. To make them work for me, I would have to either remove incompatible bindings or buy new NNN boots. My money and effort thresholds were met and exceeded.
Nordic Nate Harvey advised me, “Guess you’ll just have to live with what you have.” So, I did, for a while. My OTXs were fine, even though a little heavy. Maybe someday, I might happen on the right ski, but I wasn’t going to sweat it anymore.
When Peter asked me what I wanted for Christmas, I jokingly said, “A pair of light touring skis that don’t cost too much.” I knew the chances of him finding any were slim.
Never underestimate your mate. Right before Christmas, he took me to Ragged’s consignment shop. He’d found some skis to show me. They were Madshus Northern Cape Multigrip Troll touring skis with metal edges, mounted with Salomon bindings. They were the right size — 190’s — and in good shape. The price wasn’t too steep. They were narrow enough to fit in tracks and light enough to make skiing fun — my Christmas wish come true.
The skis came home with us. Down into the basement they went for further inspection and treatment. The first discovery was that the bindings were older Salomon profile bindings. Unfortunately, my Salomon boots are pilot style, with two bars, that only fit into Salomon pro-pulse bindings. We would have to change the binding to make it work with my boots.
Fortunately, my son had just taken pro-pulse bindings off the skis Peter gave him. Joe’s boots needed a pro-link binding. My husband, a former ski tech, took off the old bindings and mounted the new ones for me. His “gift” was growing in value!
Next, Peter inspected the edges and found rust. He cleaned it off with a gummy stone and used special files to sharpen the edges. As he worked on the skis, he came to appreciate them. Even though they were old skis, probably from the late 90s or early 2000s, they were good quality skis and had been well-maintained. Edges sharp, all they needed was a good wax job. He added that to my “package.”
Last Friday, I took them out for a test ski. I had five test criteria: 1) Gliding, 2) Climbing, 3) Turning, 4) Control and 5) Maneuverability.
Starting on the flats, I quickly discovered those skis had good glide. Ascending a steep hill, their “fish scale” grip was rock solid. At trail junctions and curves, they turned easily. On a long downhill run, they handled hairpin turns and steep drops with ease. I put them to the final test by practicing step turns and slalom runs. What fun they were to ski.
Thanks to my husband, I had found the “perfect ski” for what I wanted to do. Merry Christmas to me and a happy New Year skiing.
Jan. 1 — Jackson Jaunt Ski Race, a 10K classic race at Jackson Ski Touring Center from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. May be postponed due to the weather.
Jan. 3-Feb. 28 (Tuesdays) — Nordic, Snowshoe and Fatbike Meisters at Great Glen Trails from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Jan. 6 — Friday Gliders at the Jackson Ski Touring Foundation, 1-3 social ski at multiple levels.
Jan. 8-March 12 (Sundays) — Bill Koch Ski League for Kids, Great Glen Trails, 1:30-3:30 p.m.
Jan. 14-15 — Women’s Winter Escape, Great Glen Trails, 8:15 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Jan. 14-March 18 (Saturdays) — Guided Snowshoe Tours, Mount Washington Valley Ski Touring and Snowshoe Center, 1 p.m.
Jan. 15 — Demo Day, Great Glen Trails, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Jan. 16 — Geschmossel Ski Race, Bretton Woods Nordic Center.
Jan. 21 — Freeman Frost White Mountain Classic 21K, Jackson Ski Touring Center, 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Jan. 22 — NENSA Women’s Ski Day, Jackson Ski Touring, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Jan. 27-29 — Snow Sculpting Competition, Great Glen Trails.
Jan. 28 — M.W. Otto Rhode Memorial Skin and Ski, Great Glen Trails, 11:30 a.m.
Sally McMurdo is a retired cross-country ski instructor. For almost four decades, she has explored New England’s groomed and ungroomed trails on all kinds of skis.
