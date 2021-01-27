By Kevin Hamlin, Cranmore Mountain Meisters Coordinator
CONWAY — Wednesday started off with a light coating of fresh snow for Week 3 of Cranmore Mountain Meisters. We received about 1.5 inches of soft fluffy snow overnight, and if you got to the mountain early, the skiing was great.
Kayla set this week’s course and she is known for a straighter course.
Even though we had some fresh snow, the course held up great with the help of the Meister crew and some Meisters helping to maintain the course on the Alley.
We had 300 Meisters racing this week, and the hill held up great.
For the men, Tim Simoneau took the top spot again with a time of 25.61 seconds. Close on his heels, trying to take the top spot away from Simoneau, was Alec Tarberry with a time of 25.76 seconds, and rounding out the top three was Richie Scanlon.
For the women, Maddie Glavin took the top spot with a time of 26.80 seconds, followed by Maggie Flynn in second and Kayla Morin in third.
In the telemark field, Paul Robert won again for the men and Martha Leich was once again tops for the women.
For the snowboarders, Meisters rookie Seth Allen took the top spot again this week for the men. For the women, Cassie Doucet took the top spot.
We had our pay-to-play for a third run — this $5 donation went this week to the Conway Area Humane Society, and we raised over $350 this week. Huge thanks to all that donated and took a third run and let’s keep that up next week.
Brett Newton was once again slinging drinks on Zip’s Deck for our Tuckerman’s promo; he hasn’t seen a lot of you, so swing by and grab lunch and a Tuckerman’s beer. If you found a Tuckerman’s Brewery sticker on your beer, you won a prize. And remember, they will be serving drinks on the deck every Wednesday.
Don’t forget every week, we will be doing a virtual raffle — each week we will be picking names from everyone who raced that day.
This week gave away the following prizes: Tuckerman Package T-shirt, koozie, socks, pint fill coupon and bag (winner: Jesse Badger); Tuckerman Package T-shirt, koozie, pint fill coupon, multi-tool and bag (winner: Sue Stagnone); Tuckerman Package T-shirt, koozie, gloves, pint fill coupon and bag (female winner: Ellen Eiermann); wall-mounted bottle opener from Skichair, sweatshirt, Bolle hat and Ragged Mountain Equipment mask (female winner: Michele Wright); wall-mounted bottle opener from Skichair, Andes Ski Shop T-shirt, Fly Low winter hat, Ragged Mountain Equipment mask (male winner: Kevin Cassidy); wall-mounted bottle opener from Skichair, New England Ski Museum hat, Ragged Mountain Equipment mask, Andes Ski Shop T-shirt (female winner Cassie Doucet); wall-mounted bottle opener from Skichair, Ragged Mountain Equipment mask and US Ski Team hat (male winner: Trevor Tasker); wall-mounted bottle opener from Skichair, Atomic buff, Andes Ski Shop hat (male winner: Alex Drummond).
Please go to the Mountain Meisters link at Cranmore.com to check if you are on the correct team; if you are not please have your captain email meisters@cranmore.com to let us know. See you next Wednesday, Feb. 3, for Week 4 of our 50th season of Cranmore Mountain Meisters.
