MANCHESTER — Black Mountain operations manager Danny Allen remembers meeting the skiers and snowboarders traveling and camping around New England who discovered the Jackson ski area because of the Indy Pass last season.
“The Indy Pass had definitely helped us out getting new customers to Black,” he said. “I’ve met a ton of people that have the Indy Pass that had never heard of us who showed up because of it.”
The pass, comprised of more than 120 independent ski areas across North America and Japan, offers two days each per season at member resorts. This season, pass holders can sample a return of the mountain’s nostalgic J-Bar on Whitney’s Hill, and sample its’ commitment to apres ski music.
According to valley ski area officials interviewed during last Friday’s Ski 603 Winter Kickoff hosted by Ski New Hampshire at the McIntyre Ski Area in Manchester, season pass sales, whether for just one area or those with partners, are vibrant and are an early season indicator that pent-up demand and a return to normalcy continues as the ski industry adjusts to COVID. Also, more events and apres ski entertainment are returning.
At this time, COVID restrictions across the state are limited and generally skiers can boot up in the base lodge though it’s best to visit the ski resort website beforehand.
Local ski areas attending were Attitash, Black, Cranmore, King Pine, Wildcat and Jackson Ski Touring Foundation.
Ski New Hampshire President Jessyca Keeler of Conway says season pass sales are brisk which points to continued demand.
“That really kicked into high gear during the pandemic,” she said. “People wanted to get outside and do something that was safe.”
She said that people realized skiing and snowboarding are things that they can do with their friends and family not just during the pandemic.
“Nationally we’ve seen huge growth,” Keeler said. “Last year was a record breaking year across the country.”
Ski areas tallied nearly 61 million skier visits.
They’re all about KPIs at King Pine — key profit indicators, key performance indicators. The indicators are looking up, according to Marketing Director Thomas Prindle.
“Our season pass sales have exceeded year over year,” he said.
Celebrating its 60th season, the area has some discounted deals this season that have added to the optimism. Their holiday week occupancy rate is already at about 75 percent.
“We are looking good for the season with a lot of pent-up demand,” he said. “We’re just hoping that snow and cold weather will allow our snowmakers to get us open (for Dec. 16).”
Cranmore, commemorating its 85th season in transition with building the new Fairbank Lodge and watching a new Marriott Fairfield Inn and Suites under construction next to the Artist Falls Lodge, is seeing a consecutive year of on-pace record season pass sales.
“People committing to the ski season is really positive and encouraging,” said Cranmore President and General Manager Ben Wilcox. “We are seeing people wanting to plan earlier than normal.”
The various Vail Epic Pass offerings, including Attitash and Wildcat, had another robust rollout. Vail New Hampshire resorts communications manager Abi Allen not only reported the replacement of the Double-Double lifts at Attitash with the Progression Quad and upgrades like a new back porch at Bear Peak and fireplace but also the return of events.
To recognize the Summit Triple’s last season, a public poll will help decide the replacement lift’s name and a Dec. 17 Triples Last First Chair celebration will reveal that name.
On March 18, Slow on the Snow Fest: The Triple’s Last Hurrah is an end of season party with live music, a slow race, and slow food while the resort plants a last chair party for the Triple on closing day.
“We are going to celebrate the long haul of the triple,” she said.
Look for an ’80s themed spring fling throwback weekend March 25 and 26, and Motor Booty Affair will be back on April 1.
Also, rail jams and race events are in the works.
At Wildcat, work is being done on the Cheetah Trail to relieve congestion for race teams. Cat Scratch Fever is set to return, and the Mug Club.
“We will be reaching out to previous Mug Club members first and then opening up a wait list and lottery for people,” she said.
For Nordic, Jackson Ski Touring Foundation is celebrating 50 years and testing snowmaking on a beginner area and a recreational loop.
“Early indicators are great,” said Executive Director Ellen Chandler. “Season passes are slightly ahead of last year.”
Now all that’s needed is Mother Nature’s cooperation.
