Zachary Porter, 34, of Wolfeboro has hiked many mountains.
“It is an opportunity to clear my head and get a break from daily stress,” he recently told me.
He is comfortable with himself and his outdoor skills and hikes three quarters of the time alone, leaving word with his wife where he is going and when he plans to be in touch afterward.
Recently on Facebook, I saw an entry by Ken McGray, guidebook editor and author of the book “New Hampshire’s 52 with a View: A Hiker’s Guide.” He noted that Porter had accomplished the first GRID of the 52 with a View peaks. That is, each peak in every month of the year.
I had known Porter a number of years. He is the off-season spring and fall cook at AMC Cold River Camp. His hiker handle is Cold River Camp Cook which I have seen written in various summit jars on trail-less New Hampshire peaks. Some of those jars were placed by him.
I contacted him the other day and asked if I could write about his most recent hiking accomplishment. He was enthusiastic and supportive, and sent me a great photo of him taken on the remote South Percy peak in January 2022, taken by one of his hiking partners, Amy Patenaude.
Depending where Porter was working at the time gave him access to peaks near and far. In 2011, he started working at the Kingswood Youth Center in Wolfeboro and in 2019 became executive director. He often hikes locally before work, and on weekends. In 2011, he started cooking at Cold River Camp in Chatham, and that opened up plentiful opportunities to leave for hikes midmorning and be back to cook dinner, or on days off.
Porter started working on the 52 With a View GRID in 2020. He had completed some of the hikes as far back as 2010, but completed 65 pecent of them since 2020. But his hiking list in the past 12 years is impressive. He completed the New Hampshire 4,000 footers and hiking both with friends and alone, worked his way down in elevation climbing all the New Hampshire mountains and completing the NH 1,500 footers; he completed the New Hampshire 4,000 footer GRID in April 2021; he has climbed 625 NH peaks in winter; the Northeast 100 Highest; all peaks in the northeast with a 1000 foot or more prominence; and “redlining” the AMC White Mountain Guide and the AMC Southern N.H. Guide.
I asked him about his experiences doing the 52 With a View GRID.
“I hiked every hiking trail on each of the 52 peaks and a lot of different bushwhacks for fun and variety,” he said. “I enjoyed the opportunity to revisit favorite peaks, like North and South Percy and Sugarloaf in Nash Stream Forest, and the Baldfaces in Chatham.
His mastery of bushwhacking gained in the past decade was needed. Some access roads to peaks are closed in winter. The Mount Success Road to access Mount Success is open in winter but closed in April. He accessed the peak from North Road off Route 2 in Shelburne.
Mount Magalloway posed some winter and spring challenges. He bushwhacked from Route 3 in Pittburg to get to it, a 12-mile round trip.
For the Percy Peaks in the Nash Stream Forest, he either walked in the closed Nash Stream Road to the trail or hiked the Old Summer Club Trail from Lake Christine.
Sugarloaf in Nash Stream Forest was a serious 16-mile round trip bushwhack over Castle Mountain from the west.
Some of the 52 With a View peaks have high points that are short bushwhacks from trails. He bushwhacked to the high points of Mounts Paugus, Resolution, Willard and Table Mountain every month.
He frequently climbed more than one peak on a hike. Sometimes spotting a car was needed, and bringing a friend. For example he spotted a car at the Langdon Brook Trail in Bartlett, continued north and climbed Mounts Crawford, Stairs, Resolution and Parker. Patenaude and Stephan Gaschot both did that with him separately
Porter completed the 52 With a View GRID on Friday, Dec. 2. With satisfaction, he said that if you add the 52 With a View to the N.H. 4,000 footers, you get 100 of the most iconic in New Hampshire.
“Having done the 4,000 footer GRID and the 52 With a View GRID, I’ve done the 100 iconic New Hampshire peaks in each calendar month.”
Last winter, I met Porter at the Mead Base parking lot in Sandwich. I was heading out for an enjoyable mellow day walking on the Bearcamp River Trail to Beede Falls, then bushwacking up alongside the Bearcamp River a way in Sandwich Notch and walking back down on the Sandwich Notch Road.
Porter was finishing up a hike and was heading to his job at Kingswood Youth Center. He had climbed Mount Israel, gone down the north side, bushwhacked to two trail-less 1,500 foot peaks including Guinea Hill, and walked back over Sandwich Notch Road.
I had known him as a cook of wonderful meals at Cold River Camp, and it was fun to encounter him on his quest for summits.
