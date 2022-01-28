Every brook is like a continual story. When you walk next to a brook you witness that unfolding story around every bend, and appreciate its words — sometimes silent, often not. It is nice to live within an easy drive of a trail next to a brook so you can go there in all kinds of conditions and weather.
The Brook Path next to Wonalancet Brook, located in the Wonalancet section of Tamworth, is such a trail. Its healing voice has been heard by visitors and residents since an unknown time when people first encountered it.
Here is one example of a resident. Helen Steele, owner of the Steele Farm in Wonalancet next to the trailhead of the Brook Path, has walked the brook her whole life.
She grew up in a farmhouse a mile and a half down 113A towards Tamworth village from her present property. Her parents were Boston socialites who had come north to race sled dogs, and settled here to raise a family.
In warmer months, her mother would often take her children on a walk through the woods behind the house down to the river. They would cross it at a spot where some granite slabs had once been placed on the banks for a wagon road. Then they would walk upstream on an old road to Locke Falls for a swim.
Her father bought the farm and land a mile and a half up the road in 1953 to prevent its development. She moved there in 1966 and began farming it as well as being a high school chemistry teacher for many years.
Behind the farmhouse is her 70-acre field. Beyond that ,she owns 30 acres of woods and wetland, some of it along Wonalancet Brook, including a section of the Brook Path and the trailhead.
Hidden in the woods, next to the brook, is a small sauna building, where she and her friends take saunas and jump into the brook afterward. Winter has never been an obstacle for jumping in after a steaming sauna.
She has continued walking the Brook Path often. Presently, she goes with her lively white dog Juno, who is part Great Pyrenees, golden retriever and husky. She is attuned to the mood of the brook.
There are many other stories of people and Wonalancet Brook. One that obviously comes to mind, and has changed the landscape in places along it, is the hydro dam that was built on it in the early 20th century by resident David Brooks.
For a number of years, it provided power for all of Wonalancet. The old leaky wooden dam remains today, along with some old pipes and foundation stones downstream. These don’t seem to distract from the natural beauty, but instead add a historical human touch.
The Brook Path is a great Sunday afternoon stroll, and has gained popularity among locals who live all over the Mount Washington Valley. The entire path is 2 miles, but since it has two trailheads that are a few miles apart on 113A, hikers often begin at the western trailhead, hike downstream 1.1 miles to Locke Falls and return.
A few weeks ago, I went with a Tamworth friend. From the four corners in Tamworth village, we drove north on Route 113A, also known as the Chinook Trail. In about 6 miles, we pulled off on the left into the parking lot for the Brook Path. It is the same parking lot for the Cabin Trail, which starts across the street in a driveway. Just ahead across a bridge, on the main road is the Steele Farm on the left, and further along, the white Wonalancet Chapel visible on the right.
We climbed over the snowbank, put on snowshoes and started out on the trail. The generous beauty of Wonalancet Brook started immediately as the brook passed by 30 feet from the trailhead (the accompanying photo was taken there). We turned left along it.
The trail was partially packed down. Soon, I realized that snowshoes were not needed. I took them off and hung them on my backpack.
The sidelong winter sun cast a golden light on the brook as we walked next to its winding course. We crossed a couple small tributaries on bridges, one over Black Brook. The forest transitioned from northern hardwoods to a shady hemlock grove, with branches hanging like an arch over the river.
We met a local man out with his lively large spaniel, which greeted us warmly. We reached a place with large, rounded gray granite boulders in the brook called Elephant Rocks, a swimming hole in the summer, now ice locked.
Further along, we intersected with a snowmobile trail. We crossed the brook over the snowmobile bridge, took a left uphill and at the next junction took a left on the trail away from the snowmobile track.
At that point, no one has been on the trail after the last storm so we donned snowshoes again and broke trail in the new snow. Continuing through the woods above the river, we passed the water body created upstream from the hydro dam.
As the trail moved closer to the river again, we passed the old hydro dam and the iced up boulders below it. A short steep section of trail brought us to the view point directly above Locke Falls.
We had never seen the falls so iced up. Usually, there is a large spout of water pouring out from the granite. Now it was a round bulk of pale icicles, with water emerging beneath it.
After a brief contemplative pause that was customary there, we started back, scrambling up the first steep section in snowshoes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.