8-13-2022 Parsons-Mount Chocorua

Mount Chocorua summit with cloud. (ED PARSONS PHOTO)

I’ve done a lot of hiking alone, because I like to get outside when I have the chance. I enjoy it, and don’t feel isolated. I always leave word where I am going.

I also enjoy hiking with friends. A few weeks ago, I went for a 5.6-mile round-trip afternoon hike up to the top of Carter Ledge on Mount Chocorua with a friend. We had known each other a few years, but this was our first time hiking together. Recently, he had gotten into four-season hiking. We finally connected for this moderate summer jaunt up to a great view.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.