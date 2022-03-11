With the price of gas, hiking locally will increase. On a recent morning, we woke up to a few inches of white stuff in Tamworth. It was a beautiful morning. I decided to snowshoe into the unique Big Rock Cave, located in the Sandwich Range Wilderness. It is a 1.9-mile hike from Wonalancet, part of Tamworth.
Leaving Tamworth village in late morning, I drove about 6.5 miles out 113A and pulled off to the left by the trailhead for the Brook Trail. Across the road was a dirt driveway with a trail sign.
I headed that way, carrying my snowshoes and trekking poles. In 100 feet, I bore right, and in 0.3 miles, the Cabin Trail bore left and the Big Rock Cave Trail right. I put on snowshoes.
The trail started out on an old logging road, which became a trail as it climbed. To reach the Big Rock Cave, I had to ascend 1.1 miles to the top of a low, flat peak called Mount Mexico, then descend another half-mile down the other side.
It was the perfect half-day jaunt. The sun beat down and I had to put on shades. I was really glad I had waited until almost noon to start. The trees were mostly bare of snow by then. If I had started earlier, I would have gotten soaked by the melting snow from above.
The mountain protected me from a gentle, cool breeze from the west. The sleeping forest was silent, yet the world was leaning toward spring. A set of coyote tracks crossed the trail, mice tracks scurried from tree to tree. I reached the summit flatness of Mount Mexico and started down the other side, following the tracks of a large turkey, which stayed on the trail most of the way to Big Rock Cave.
As I descended, an east ridge of Mount Paugus became visible ahead, across the narrow valley of Whitin Brook. The brook flowed from west to east. The Big Rock Cave Trail descended to it another 0.1 miles past the Big Rock Cave.
Finally, I spied a large snow-covered rock formation through the conifers ahead and arrived.
To my right, a grouping of building-sized boulders rose above me. It was as if they had crashed as one on the spot, fracturing and leaving shadowy caves beneath that you could walk in.
My arrival was abrupt, as under the snow in front of the entrance to the largest cave was ice. My snowshoes skidded a foot and I “sat down.” I stood, took off snowshoes, put on another layer, took out my camera and entered the darkness of the largest cave.
I squeezed past boulders. Light came in angular openings above, casting on these boulders that littered the floor and weighted tons themselves. Familiar from previous visits, I scrambled out the back side and traversed around the back, arriving back at my snowshoes.
The arrival of this boulder at this particular spot must have been a dramatic event. It has to do with south slope of Mount Paugus (3,198 feet) located just north across Whitin Brook.
First, as the last glacier moved south, it scoured smooth the north slopes of the mountains and plucked rocks from the south slopes. Later, as the glacier retreated and ice melted, these slopes were revealed.
On a south slope of Mount Paugus, a big hunk of rock that had been loosened by the passing of the glacier and continual frost action, detached and slide down on the remaining ice and snow, arriving at its present location. Once there, continual frost wedging broke it apart, leaving very smooth angular walls and a complex of caves beneath.
The Madison Boulder has a similar story, though it is still in one piece. It slid down an angular ice slope from ledges on the east side of Whitten Pond. This is known because the rock matches.
At Big Rock cave, careful not to fall on my butt again, I put on my snowshoes and headed back up Mount Mexico. Detached a little, I observed myself enjoying strides on my snowshoes and the swing of trekking poles on a warm spring day. It was something I knew well.
