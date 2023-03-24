A few weeks ago, I took a 1.6-mile walk into Champney Falls on the Champney Falls Trail.
After the 10.5-mile drive out the Kancamagus Highway from Conway, I pulled into the parking lot, put on spikes and headed up the trail.
Despite substantial snowfall, the trail was a narrow tunnel of well-packed snow. There were high winds on the summit that day, and an occasional cold wind moved through the forest.
In a half mile, I reached the first of two river crossings. I had to pause and look around to recognize the spot, as the river was covered with mounds of snow and I had to really listen to hear the current beneath. Soon I passed the second crossing.
In 2019, a bypass on the west side that avoided both of these crossings was closed and the trail was restored to its original route. I’m not sure why it was done, it might have been some erosion problems on the bypass. But I like it on the rare occasions when convenience is considered secondary to a challenge. In high water the two crossings can be challenging.
The next section of trail was pleasant, with a sunny steep slope to my right and steep drop to my left down to the silent Champney Brook.
In 1.4 miles, I reached the junction for the Champney Falls Loop on the left. I met a father and son who were just returning from the falls. I asked if there were any ice climbers at the falls, and the father said, “Yes, they are amazing.”
I turned left on the loop and headed towards the falls. Because of the nature of the topography above me, the cold wind picked up considerably. As I neared the falls, the tracks of the father and son were completely covered with blown in snow. Snow blew off of the slope above and I narrowed my eyes and moved slowly across, post-holing in the newly arrived snow. The mountains can impart little gifts of winter.
The wind dissipated as I arrived at a spot adjacent to the falls. I turned left, crossing Champney Brook. The wide Champney Falls was immediately to my right on the brook. It was mostly covered with snow. I continued over to the entrance of the mini-canyon of Pitcher Falls, now frozen in motion in massive sheets of vertical ice.
The canyon of Pitcher Falls was formed from a basaltic dike, where softer basalt eroded much quicker than surrounding granite. What is basalt? It is the material of the earth’s mantle, miles below the surface. It rose from the mantle in cracks during the violent Triassic Period more than 200 million years ago, when massive extinctions occurred as well.
Today, in the summer the little canyon is a pleasant cool place to walk into, when a waterfall pours from the top of the south wall and spreads out into droplets.
In the winter, the south wall is a cathedral-like wall of rippled ice pillars, colored from blue to the burnt sienna of soil.
It's a favorite place for ice climbers.
I walked into the canyon, where there was a woman and a man ice climbing. She stood on the canyon floor and was belaying him above. But what was very unusual, was that he was mid-height on the north wall of the canyon, not the south wall.
There was very little ice there, except for a thick icicle plastered to the wall just to the right and above him. He was mixed climbing, and I assumed would be stepping out onto the icicle with his front points. Yet he remained in that spot while I was there.
The cold wind had picked up in the canyon. After a quick greeting with the belayer, I remained silent, ate an energy bar and soon packed to leave.
Leaving the falls, not surprisingly my previous tracks were completely full of wind blown snow. Back on the main trail, the packed trail was so narrow that when someone approached from the other way, one party had to get off the trail.
Two laughing women approached me from below. The front one stepped off the trail and went up to her waist. She sat down.
The laughing continued in the distance as I descended.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.