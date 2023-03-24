3-25-2023 Parsons Pitcher Falls

Ice pillars at Pitcher Falls. (ED PARSONS PHOTO)

A few weeks ago, I took a 1.6-mile walk into Champney Falls on the Champney Falls Trail.

After the 10.5-mile drive out the Kancamagus Highway from Conway, I pulled into the parking lot, put on spikes and headed up the trail.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.