Conway artist Bob Gordon has been a hiking buddy of mine for many years. We have driven into the mountains for many a long hike. But one day last week, as we headed north from Conway, we were thinking more of our taste buds, with a short hike tacked on.
We were headed to the Northland Restaurant and Dairy Bar in Berlin for their famous strawberry shortcake and raspberry pie. On the way home, we planned to stop in Pinkham Notch to hike the 0.9-mile trail up to Lost Pond.
Our intention for both of these activities were pure pleasure. Who doesn’t like going straight to dessert for lunch? We weren’t going for a meal. The Northland has been famous for its strawberry shortcake a long time, even before it burned down in 2003 and was rebuilt the next year. Their raspberry pie is of equal quality.
Gordon wanted the raspberry pie and I wanted the strawberry shortcake, both with real whipped cream. We had done this once before.
A few words about our hike later. The Lost Pond Trail starts right across Route 16 from the Appalachian Mountain Club’s north country headquarters, Pinkham Notch Camp. I started working for the AMC in 1966. My memories of walking to Lost Pond are beyond count. But no matter how many times you have hiked a trail, doing it again brings you back to the present moment.
Both our objectives that day would bring us back to the present moment.
We headed north, and drove up through Pinkham Notch. I hadn’t been there since March 23, when I was brought down to the notch via the Tuckerman Ravine Trail on the back of a snowmobile by a Mount Washington Snow Ranger, after injuring my knee in Tuckerman Ravine. Now, well along with recovery, I am finally beginning to hike again.
Such a pause in one’s lifestyle can give you some distance, to look more objectively. Driving into the notch this week, I looked up at the Wildcat ridge, its rugged topography making an impression on me. As we drove by Pinkham Notch Camp, clouds curled down from Mount Washington, hiding it.
Soon, we were approaching downtown Berlin and took the bypass across the river to avoid Main Street. Then we re-crossed the river and pulled into Northland. Our waitress gave us a table overlooking the Androscoggin River, where a trout frequently jumped.
Later, with a mild sugar and caffeine high, we headed back south. The parking lot at Pinkham Notch camp was crowded for a weekday. But it seemed less than last summer, when so many fled to the mountains.
We walked across the highway. A new boardwalk greeted us at the start of the Lost Pond Trail, and a new footbridge over a beaver pond outlet close to the highway. The trail turned south in the woods and we immediately passed a family headed the other way.
After a rise we descended to the bank of the Ellis River and walked one of the most charming sections of the trail as it passed a pool in the river. Gordon paused by the swirling pool to take photos. Though he prefers to paint “plein aire,” or outside, photos give him subjects when it is too cold.
We quickly walked the flats, then took our time on the wet rocks as the trail ascended to the pond. Just about every view of Lost Pond is classic, and we passed the first view at the end of the pond. Then we scrambled on the moist boulders alongside the pond to a big flat boulder on the shore, which was our destination. Across the pond, where there is usually a classic view of Huntington Ravine on Mount Washington, there were clouds.
We greeted a woman who sat there. A long conversation ensued. She had worked at Pinkham Notch Camp as head of housekeeping in the 1990s. She grew up in Gorham and knew many of the same folks I did who had worked at Pinkham over the years.
Across the narrow pond from us was a beaver lodge tucked into the evergreen shore. There has been a beaver dam on the east end of the pond for many years, maybe eons. Geologists have taken core samples of the mud on the bottom of the pond to date plant growth in the pond after the last glacier. The samples were found to be 12,000 years old.
The woman left to hike back and we followed in a while. Although it is a short round-trip hike to Lost Pond, at the car we felt some post-hike satisfaction.
