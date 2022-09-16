Jockey Cap (610 feet) in Fryeburg, Maine, is a prominent rounded ledge just east of the village. Appropriately named for equestrian activity at the nearby Fryeburg Fair, it offers a half-mile round trip hike to its bare granite summit where many peaks in New Hampshire and Maine are visible.
Its historical significance is ample, yet it would be nice to know more. For example, what was the name and significance of Jockey Cap to the Pigwacket Indians, who for eons lived part of each year along the Saco River, less than a mile away? One Wabanaki Indian, the herbalist/healer Molly Ockett was purported to sleep in a cave near the base of Jockey Cap, yet that was during the colonial period.
As for modern history, there is a monument with a bronze profile of surrounding peaks on the summit. It was donated by a Burton, friend of Robert E. Peary, discoverer of the North Pole who lived in Fryeburg for one year (1878-79) as a young man.
The east slope of Jockey Cap was the site of the first rope tow for a ski slope, installed in 1936.
This year is significant for Jockey Cap as well. Today, the undeveloped Jockey Cap property is 15.6 acres in size. Besides the prominent ledge, it contains a rare pitch pine forest, scrub oak and an early succession hardwood forest. Its small size lends itself to be an outdoor classroom for nearby schools.
For a period, it was thought that Jockey Cap was a giant glacial erratic boulder sitting on top of the ground. It is not. It was part of an uplift of magma, and more resistant to erosion than surrounding rock.
This year, the Upper Saco Valley Land Trust has collaborated with the town of Fryeburg to preserve the entire acreage of Jockey Cap, and help insure it is maintained properly.
The town has owned 50 percent of the property, and the rest was owned by a local landowner. This has restricted the town’s ability to maintain and improve the property. The Upper Saco Valley Land Trust has purchased the other 50 percent of the property from the local landowner, Arizona Zipper, a prominent haiku poet. Zipper’s family owned the property for years and didn’t sell it for development.
Presently, the land trust is recouping the funds expended in the purchase of the Jockey Cap property. Two major contributors are the Land for Maine’s Future Program, and the Land and Water Conservation Fund.
A fun fundraiser is the production of Jockey Cap IPA at Saco River Brewing located in Fryeburg at 10 Jockey Cap Lane across Route 302 from Jockey Cap itself. Friday, Sept. 16, there was a release celebration at the brewery for Jockey Cap IPA. All net proceeds from the beer will go the project.
So go climb Jockey Cap and have a refreshing beer across the street afterward.
Currently, the land trust is working on the details for a conservation easement for the property. When that is complete, the land will be transferred to the town and the easement go into effect.
Planned improvements include not only include improving existing trails, but a new parking lot further east on Route 302, away from the Jockey Cap Store and Dollar General. A 1-mile loop over the summit will leave from there.
Jockey Cap is a popular rock climbing spot, including the ledge itself and bouldering locations below the south face. They are included in the book “North Conway Rock Climbs, 2nd Edition,” by Jerry Handren.
Last week, my grandson Ridley and I climbed up Jockey Cap from the present parking lot by the Jockey Cap Store. On the way up in the woods, Ridley climbed up the big boulder that has Molly Ockett’s Cave beneath it.
The trail up Jockey Cap is so short, you don’t have time to get a second wind, and we were huffing as we climbed the short steep section of rock below the top. On top were a couple and a family. I took a few photos of Ridley next to the Peary monument. A decade ago, I had easily picked him up and placed him on top of the monument. Now, he could probably do that to me.
We lingered 15 minutes on top of Jockey Cap and headed back down.
