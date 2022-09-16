9-17-2022 Parsons-Jockey Cap

Ridley Parsons next to the Admiral Perry Monument on top of Jockey Cap in Fryeburg, Maine. (ED PARSONS PHOTO)

Jockey Cap (610 feet) in Fryeburg, Maine, is a prominent rounded ledge just east of the village. Appropriately named for equestrian activity at the nearby Fryeburg Fair, it offers a half-mile round trip hike to its bare granite summit where many peaks in New Hampshire and Maine are visible.

Its historical significance is ample, yet it would be nice to know more. For example, what was the name and significance of Jockey Cap to the Pigwacket Indians, who for eons lived part of each year along the Saco River, less than a mile away? One Wabanaki Indian, the herbalist/healer Molly Ockett was purported to sleep in a cave near the base of Jockey Cap, yet that was during the colonial period.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.