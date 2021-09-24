Last week, I wrote a column on favorite hikes. Thought I’d do another, and possibly a series. Although at first, I rejected the idea of having a favorite hike by saying that my favorite is the one I am on, it is interesting to plumb my memory for the ones that I enjoy the most. It also inspires others to go there.
Mount Ingalls (2,242 feet) in Shelburne is a fun hike. It combines a view on the way up the trail of the wide and handsome Androscoggin River valley with the Presidentials in the distance, and a tiny high mountain pond.
First, how to get there. Starting out with a fun drive up Route 16 through Pinkham Notch, you turn right on Route 2 in Gorham and travel 6 miles to a left on Meadow Road. Crossing a bridge in the intervale, you take a left at a T on North Road and in less than 50 yards, take a right on the dirt Mill Brook Road. In half a mile, turn right at a sign for the Scudder Trail on Mount Ingalls. Drive in about 100 yards to parking.
The Shelburne Trails Club takes wonderful care of the trail. Once I did it in July. I started up a skidder road on the trail and they had actually mowed a wide swath of high grass to protect hikers from ticks.
At a trail junction in 1.3 miles, you bear left up the mountain, and soon the great views of the valley below begin.
The summit is in the trees and without a view. But be sure to descend a short path on the other side to Ray’s Pond, a tiny mountain pond. Spend a while there. It is a gathering point for wildlife, like the flock of cedar waxwings I saw there once in the early fall, or a million tadpoles I saw there in July. Use your imagination there. The little pond is an eye on the universe.
Foliage is beginning and one of the first places to go for fall color is Zealand Notch. The swamp maples are already aflame there. On the slopes above, birch have turned yellow and maples are probably beginning to turn. Today would be a good day to go. The foliage in Zealand Notch comes and goes quickly and will be missed if you wait for peak foliage further south.
To get there, drive up Route 302 past Crawford Notch. Six and a half miles after the AMC Highland Center, turn left on the Zealand Road at Zealand Campground. Cross the bridge and continue to the end of the dirt road at the trailhead of the Zealand Trail.
This is a classic trail into the notch, passing many bogs with flaming foliage and views of the surrounding peaks. At 2.5 miles, it ends at a three-way junction. Bear right there on the Twinway for a 0.2 mile scramble up to AMC Zealand Falls Hut.
The hut is full service until mid-October and it is fun to check the place out and sit on the porch for lunch, with a view of the Pemigewasett Wilderness and Mount Carrigain in the distance.
Trying to think of an easy hike with a good view, I came up with Jockey Cap (610 feet) in Fryeburg, Maine. For those who have never been there is it a fun quick outing. The Jockey Cap Country Store just below it has great takeout food as well.
Jockey Cap is a giant boulder-like formation, steep on three sides and gradual on the northwest side. It is popular with rock climbers. Once thought to be a separate boulder or glacial erratic, it is a protrusion of granite. Since the Fryeburg Fair is nearby, it is named for a jockey’s cap.
To get there from Conway, drive to Fryeburg on Route 302. Drive through the village and bear right after Fryeburg Academy. In about a half mile after that, turn into Jockey Cap Country Store on the left. On the left of the store is a signed parking lot for hikers.
A trail begins on the left side of the store. It bears right (where it is strange to walk behind a Dollar General on a trail) then continues left up the old trail. You enter a boulder area and pass a boulder on the left with a small cave beneath it. It is known as Molly Ockett’s Cave. In the late 1700s, a famous Native American herbalist slept in it, possibly briefly, while in Fryeburg.
The trail continues up the west side of Jockey Cap. Through the trees in the other direction is Molly Ockett Middle School. Soon the trail gets a little steeper and you scramble up the rock itself to the summit.
There is a granite monument on top. On top of it is a circular brass profile of all the peaks in 360 degrees. It was put there by a friend of Admiral Richard Perry, discoverer of the North Pole, by a friend. Perry lived in Fryeburg one year as a youth.
The view on top of Jockey Cap is well-worth the brief climb. The open sky dominates the view.
