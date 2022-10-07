10-8-2022 Parsons-Middle Sugarloaf

Looking north from the summit of Middle Sugarloaf. North Sugarloaf is the evergreen covered peak in the middle right with a cliff. (ED PARSONS PHOTO)

I wanted to get in a good foliage hike this year. On Wednesday, I drove north and did the 3.4-mile loop over Middle Sugarloaf (2,539 feet) and North Sugarloaf (2,301 feet) in Twin Mountain.

It was an interesting day, starting when I left Tamworth. It clouded up quickly that morning, and I was a little skeptical about my prospects for a foliage hike. But I knew that on cloudy days without glare, the colors can jump right out at you, and I continued north with that in mind.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.