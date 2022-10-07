I wanted to get in a good foliage hike this year. On Wednesday, I drove north and did the 3.4-mile loop over Middle Sugarloaf (2,539 feet) and North Sugarloaf (2,301 feet) in Twin Mountain.
It was an interesting day, starting when I left Tamworth. It clouded up quickly that morning, and I was a little skeptical about my prospects for a foliage hike. But I knew that on cloudy days without glare, the colors can jump right out at you, and I continued north with that in mind.
Looking north from an overcast Conway, I saw that on the north horizon Mount Washington was in direct sun. I continued, hoping that I could catch up with the sun. But with the normal moving weather patterns, knew I might not.
But when I got to Bartlett on Route 302, I drove out from under what seemed like a stationary cloud bank into sun. From there, the drive north through Crawford Notch was spectacular with slanted autumn light illuminating reds and yellows on the steep mountain slopes around every corner.
A couple miles past Bretton Woods, I turned left onto the Zealand Road at the Zealand Campground, crossed the bridge over the Ammonoosuc River and drove in on the dirt road one mile to the parking lot for the Sugarloaf Trail.
The Sugarloaves, with their spectacular granite ledges elevated about the surrounding countyside, are one of the most popular foliage hikes. Arriving at the parking lot about 10 a.m., the 10-car lot was already full and I parked behind a line that was starting along the opposite side of the road.
That was OK. I usually enjoy meeting happy hikers on the trail. But to stay ahead of an arriving group, I quickly grabbed my pack and trekking poles, walked across a bridge over the Zealand River and took a right on the trail into the woods.
The trail followed the river for a short way, then turned left towards the mountain. Soon, I bumped into a hiker who was taking off an outer layer. We got to talking, then walked together. I ended up doing the whole hike with him.
He was Joe Sweeney from Manchester. He was camped in the Sugarloaf Campground, just down the road. He had a long history of hiking the Whites and knew them well. We both had stories to tell. Retired, he had taken up painting and liked to paint single autumn leaves in acrylic. He had sold some. To look at Sweeney’s paintings go to joesartbarn (Joe’s Art Barn) on Instagram.
“There are an infinite variety of leaves” he said.
We hiked about the same pace, and because of our conversation and greeting descending and ascending hikers, time flew and I was surprised when we reached the junction in the saddle between the peaks.
We took a left toward the higher Middle Sugarloaf. The half mile to the summit got steep and rocky, and just before the top there was a section of wooden steps.
The we walked out into the sun. Below us was an ascending slope toward the 4,054-foot summit of Mount Hale.
I have a lighthearted nickname for looking down on treetops in prime foliage from an old cereal commercial: “Trix are for kids.” The reds, yellows and oranges, interspersed with green, were amazing in the bright sun.
In the sky to the south was that ominous line of clouds I had driven out from under. It hadn’t moved. It was in fact the remnants of Hurricane Ian, and it was raining and windy down on the coast.
We had lunch overlooking the Zealand valley and then walked around the summit to get the vast western view. The lower North Sugarloaf was visible below. To the west were the Green Mountains. We thought it was likely that a few of the peaks on the horizon were in the Adirondacks, and looking north a few few might be in Canada.
We headed back down the trail to the saddle, passing many on their way up, and then continued across to the summit of North Sugarloaf.
There are a couple good viewpoints there. When you get to the flat ledgey summit in the trees, be sure to take the obvious trail to the right. It goes to a wide open ledge looking toward Middle Sugarloaf. Also, when you get to the summit there is another smaller lookout straight ahead on the east side.
After basking in the sun, we headed back to the saddle and down to the valley. Back at the Zealand River, Joe Sweeney wanted to take pictures, and we said farewell.
On my way home, I drove into the cloud bank again. Back in Tamworth, it was overcast, and I felt like I had visited the land of the golden sun.
