1-14-2023 Parsons-Mount Lafayette

Ed Parsons on the summit of Mount Lafayette on a solo hike. It was a beautiful day and there were many hikers doing the Franconia Ridge Loop. (COURTESY PHOTO)

Often I get out on a hike alone. There are many reasons for this, one being if I waited to find a hiking partner every time I wouldn’t be able to write a weekly hiking column.

Often, I consider my energy, the weather and conditions the morning of a hike, and don’t have time to go looking for a partner. However, I have always had dependable people to spot me, whom I give my itinerary and time frame, and whom I contact on my return.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.