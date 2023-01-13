Often I get out on a hike alone. There are many reasons for this, one being if I waited to find a hiking partner every time I wouldn’t be able to write a weekly hiking column.
Often, I consider my energy, the weather and conditions the morning of a hike, and don’t have time to go looking for a partner. However, I have always had dependable people to spot me, whom I give my itinerary and time frame, and whom I contact on my return.
On the other hand, friends I hike with are an important part of my life. We have the need to get intense exercise in one of the best places to do that: the wild. That effort or risk releases positive energy and conversation flows.
On popular trails, even in winter, you find both solitude and society when you go alone. You pass many hikers, exchange mutual greetings, and sometimes hike with them.
That positive energy from the interaction of people and mountains is prevalent. You very rarely meet a sad person in the mountains.
On the other hand, the need to go to out in nature for solitude — to go alone — is part of the collective human experience since we climbed down from trees. Through most of human history you were on your own. If you got hurt and couldn’t self rescue you died.
Today’s world is both very different, yet sometimes the same. In New Hampshire, the N.H. Fish and Game Department is responsible for leading search rescue operations, and local volunteer search and rescue organizations constantly collaborate with them and do an amazing job saving lives. Yet, people still die I the mountains.
During the pandemic, many people descended on the mountains for the first time. They saw its benefits and many have continued to come afterward. Now, there are many people coming to the mountains with little experience, and the winter mountains are often not forgiving.
In my past couple of columns, I mentioned the hazard of hiking about timberline in the winter in extreme conditions, especially in the Franconia Range, which is located next to Route 93, and easily accessed by millions.
There was one thing that I failed to mention, and the reason was that I often hike alone.
I was reminded by an interview by N.H. Fish and Game officer Alex Lopashanski on White Mountains TV (whitemountains.tv) It is a brief but really good interview, and the subject was the two recent fatalities on the Franconia Range.
One the second rescue on Christmas Eve, he talked about starting the search up the Falling Waters Trail with his partner at 11 p.m., reaching the ridge and walking north until they found some tracks heading down a trail-less ravine. They followed them down until they found the subject of the rescue deceased from hypothermia.
He also summarized the previous rescue in November when the young woman with plentiful summer experience but no winter experience started up Mount Lafayette, turned around just below the summit in extreme conditions but got lost and also descended a trail-less ravine and was later found dead.
In his summary on what to bring on a hike for navigation, he discouraged the use of cellphones for tracking but recommended bringing a GPS, a map and a compass.
He also recommended that you don’t hike alone.
“When there are two of you, you can carry more equipment and if one gets hurt, the other can help.”
My first hike up Mount Washington in the winter was in 1966. Back then, the best winter boots were white Army surplus “mouse boots.” Times have changed. But I didn’t go alone. That hasn’t changed. Those with little winter experience hiking in the White Mountains should go with others with more experience to learn about it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.