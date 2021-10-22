In fall of 2013, I took this hike and this column was first published. However, something surprising occurred a few days after it was in the newspaper that completes the story. So here it is with the final event at the end of the column. Has anything similar happened to you?
I like an extended day hike that has varied terrain, both gentle and steep, and unfolds as if it were the day itself unfolding. Such is a 12.7-mile loop hike over Sandwich Dome that I have done a couple times this time of year, starting just before sunrise and finishing in early afternoon.
I headed out in the dark, taking Route 113A from Tamworth village, heading west past Wonalancet and then turning right on Whiteface Intervale Road. Taking a quick left on Bennett Street, I continued beyond the tar road for another 0.4 miles to a gate and parking lot for the Flat Mountain Pond Trail.
Starting out on the dirt road, soon it wound up to the old bed of the Beebe River Railroad, where the Flat Mountain Pond Trail turned right and went north. I took a left instead, heading south on the Guinea Pond Trail. To the east through the leafless forest, the rosy sunrise outlined the pyramidal cone of 1,990-foot Young Mountain.
The gentle railroad bed was good place to witness the arrival of daylight. I arrived at a beaver pond that had long ago submerged the old railroad bed. The trail had since been relocated around it but because of a newer beaver dam, I had to bushwhack around the pond, jumping from tussock to mossy tussock.
Reconnecting with the trail, I soon arrived at multiple brook crossings. The current was swift and I was thankful for my waterproof leather boots.
Passing the sight of Guinea Pond through the trees, I turned right on the Black Mountain Pond Trail.
The wonderful 3.5-mile Black Mountain Pond Trail gradually ascends the valley of the Beebe River, reaching the beautiful quiet Black Mountain Pond, then ascends the steep and rocky south slope of the west ridge of Sandwich Dome, reaching the Algonquin Trail on top of the ridge.
The rising sun turned deciduous trees gold as I walked up the gentle trail, and by the time I turned on the spur trail to Mary Cary Falls just below Black Mountain Pond, the sun was up. Whitewater flashed silver as it fell over granite boulders. For fun I bushwhacked up the left side of the falls, away from the trail.
After 5 miles on gentle trails, scrambling up next to the waterfall was like waking up from a dream. On top, I bushwhacked back to the nearby trail and was soon on the shore of Black Mountain Pond.
One’s first visit to Black Mountain Ponds is memorable. Mine was in the summer, and as I sat on the shore enjoying this deep mountain pond nestled beneath a steep rocky ridge, I noticed many spotted newts in the shallow water.
I’ve been back twice since, the second time on a cold day during a dry winter, when I felt the freedom of walking out on the pond’s bare ice with MICROspikes. This was the third, when I only lingered long enough to take a couple pictures, then headed up the steep trail.
Rain water still drained out onto steep ledges as I climbed up the trail through the stunted forest, and care was needed. Soon the dramatic southern views opened up, as the day continued to unfold. Nearby to the west, was Hall Pond and the Moses Hall House on the Sandwich Notch Road. Just beneath was the shimmering Black Mountain Pond, and looking east over that was the handsome Young Mountain.
At an awkward spot climbing a ledge, my feet slipped out from under me as I bent over. I landed on my stomach and that jarred my glasses off, and they landed a couple feet in front of me on the ledge. As I reached for them, they fell down a crack into a cave.
Alarmed, I found another way to wedge down into a larger crack to look for them. Soon, I realized it was too dark, and I had to climb back out to get my headlamp. This I did and returned below, careful not to step on my glasses.
Finally, I found them, unharmed and upright with the lenses facing down in the sand. Lying next to them was a new Leki Pole and an old water bottle. I wasn’t the first to be inconvenienced by this awkward spot. I kept the expensive pole, and later found it helpful.
I reached the ridge and connected with the Algonquin Trail, and headed east toward the summit of Sandwich Dome. This 1.7-mile section of trail has a couple great viewpoints, then climbs a moderate grade through mossy green forest, making for a very pleasant hike to the summit.
The view from the summit of Sandwich Dome, though limited to the north side, is quite spectacular with the white village of Waterville below, the impressive bulk of Mount Osceola just beyond, and the Franconia Ridge beyond that.
I had a sandwich and soon headed down the Bennett Street Trail. This trail wound down the northeast side for 2.5 miles, crossed the Flat Mountain Pond Trail on the old railroad bed, and continued down to Pond Brook and followed it out a couple miles to complete the loop and reach the parking lot.
I was quite surprised to spy another Leki pole standing upright on the side of the trail. Though not exactly the same type as the other, it made for a good found pair. As I walked alongside the rugged Pond Brook, the light shimmered in the high water.
A few days after this column was published in The Conway Daily Sun, I got a call from a woman in Sandwich. She had read it. It was her Leki pole I had found in the cave while I was looking for my glasses. The exact thing had happened to her, slipping at an awkward step, but she didn’t climb down to the cave in the dark to find it. She wanted it back. I said OK, and her son drove over to my place to pick it up.
Next time, I climb above Black Mountain Pond, I may climb down in the cave looking for trail mana.
Also, the second Leki pole I found that day I lent to a friend who was traveling to Burma, and in need of a walking stick. She still has it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.