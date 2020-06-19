Iron Mountain (2726 feet) in Bartlett is one of those peaks that hikers don’t repeat often. This will be especially true now as it has just been deleted from the 52 With a View hiking list, one of three peaks taken off the list to make room for other deserving peaks.
But if you have a fine day with crystal clear views, like the one I picked this week to climb it, you are in for a treat. But make sure you read the trail description in the White Mountain Guide. The actual summit has no view. Continuing down the south side you will reach the great views on the South Ledges if you take the correct turnoff, and further down is the interesting remains of a 19th century iron mine with slag heaps of magnetite, a deep pit, and a tunnel.
But first your car needs to do some work. On Route 16 in Jackson, just north of the covered bridge, take a left on Green Hill Road. In 1.2 miles it bears left and the pavement ends. It continues uphill at a sustained grade. It’s a little rough, but not too bad. In 2.6 miles, turn into a trail parking lot on the right. Just across the road and uphill is a field and trail sign.
The trail traverses an open field, part of the Hayes Farm, its white house visible further up the field. As you walk across the field, turn around and look north. I think this is the best view on the start of any trail in the White Mountains.
The reason this view is so impressive is the juxtaposition of space and mountains, with the long approach to Pinkham Notch below, Mount Washington and Mount Madison on the left, Wildcat and Carter Dome to the right, plus nearby and distant peaks.
Nineteenth-century Boston painter John Enneking was impressed and captured this scene on a large canvas. Many saw this wonderful painting a few years ago at a show in the Pace Gallery at Fryeburg Academy, put on by the White Mountain art collector Sam Robbins.
Entering the woods the trail soon climbs steadily. On this climb to the summit, it is old and eroded with some deep trenches. Look for a spur to a good lookout on the right, then another on the left, both requiring to step up on small domes of granite. On the wooded summit at 0.9 miles are concrete and wood remains of the former fire tower.
Continue downhill on the south side for quite a while. In 1.5 miles from the road the trail forks, with a small cairn between the two. There is no sign. Bear right there and continue out to the South Ledges, where you can wander about looking for the best spot on the smooth ledge to sit and admire the view. This is another spot where a crystal-clear day pays off. Again, the lay of the land lends itself to a superb view, near and far.
If you are interested in the iron mine, retrace to the junction and continue down the left-hand trail for about 0.3 miles. If you feel you have descended too far, fear not. Eventually you will see a deep pit on the right, and a couple slag heaps of magnetite, the dark ore containing iron. Wandering around there is interesting. But to see the entrance to an old tunnel, continue downhill through the woods few hundred feet further to more slag heaps and a tunnel on your right. The level tunnel is about 50 feet deep, and a headlamp is useful to go all the way in.
There is not a lot of information on the mine, but a quote from Merrill’s 1889 “History of Carroll County” piques interest. “The ore on Iron Mountain is 75 percent pure iron and blasts as easily as common stone. In 1853, a road was built to the top of the mountain to facilitate the transportation of the ore, and after the railroad ran through Bartlett, another was built from that side and mining operations commenced. The great iron masters of England, Sanders and Co., took 50 tons to their works (carried across the Atlantic on ships), and made the best qualities of iron and steel.”
