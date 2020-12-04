Some mountains are noted for their good view of a higher nearby peak. Such is Eastman Mountain (2,939 feet) in North Chatham. Its view of the rocky dome of South Baldface (3,570 feet) less than a mile away is striking. There is something elemental about gazing across at a bare rock mountain.
I had only been there once before over the years because I preferred to climb South Baldface. But last Sunday morning I headed north on Route 113 from Fryeburg, Maine, with the intention of climbing Eastman Mountain.
Two friends, Diane Johnson and Chuck Cook of Conway were just ahead of me on the road and we pulled into the Baldface Circle Trail parking lot together for a brief powwow before they continued up the road to climb the Blueberry Ridge Trail on Speckled Mountain. It was nice to connect with hiking friends before heading out on my own to climb Eastman Mountain.
I crossed the road and started up the Baldface Circle Trail. In .07 miles, I took the left branch of the circle trail and at 0.9 miles took another left on the Slippery Brook Trail, which I would climb for 2.6 miles to the saddle between Eastman Mountain and Baldface Knob on South Baldface.
I crossed Chandler Brook and started a pleasant ascent through open woods. The sun shone occasionally through the trees. The temperature was rising as the morning progressed, though in the forest there was still a chill in the air.
I approached the saddle and the white Chatham Trail Association trail signs at the four way junction appeared up ahead. Going straight, the Slippery Brook Trail descended all the way to the Slippery Brook Road by Mountain Pond.
To the right was the Baldface Knob Trail, often taken by those climbing South Baldface and wanting to avoid the steep and often wet ledges on the main trail. To the left was the 0.8-mile Eastman Mountain Trail to its summit ledges.
I bore left. The first part of that trail was level through an old birch forest. The birch were mostly dead and broken off up high. There are a number of factors that have led to the wide spread death of white birch in the White Mountains.
The ’98 ice storm killed many outright and others had a slow death from broken limbs. They have a relatively short lifespan, and even aged stands will die of old age. There are a couple new diseases that stress them. Also climate change harms them.
They are a cold weather tree, and can survive in freezing temps unlike many deciduous trees, which is why they mingle with evergreens high in the mountains. But they can’t handle the freeze/thaw cycle in recent winters. The white birch may be the first tree to disappear because of climate change.
Still, succession was occurring amid the dead birch by the trail, and the forest was alive with younger trees and green moss
Soon, I climbed up through spruce to the open summit ledges. Suddenly out of the shade, the full warmth of the morning sun made my body happy. It was 11 a.m.
My first impression was that the views were partially obstructed by trees. But the longer I stayed, I realized that the various views in different directions were great and framed by trees.
South Baldface looked close. I sat for lunch in the sun and looked south down the valley of Slippery Brook towards Conway, Moat Mountain and beyond. I wandered around the summit, finding various framed views of Evans Notch, North Chatham and east towards Pleasant Mountain. To the west the white upper slopes of Mount Washington shone above the dark ridge of trail-less Sable Mountain.
It was a good day to linger there. Later heading down, I met one couple who also had Eastman Mountain as their destination.
