Last weekend, I headed over to Brownfield, Maine, to climb Burnt Meadow Mountain (1,575 feet). This is a great hike for aerobic exercise and good views in a mellow southwest Maine landscape.
When I got to the small parking lot off Route 160, it was blocked off with sand and concrete barriers because of the pandemic. But there were four cars safely parked just out from the barriers along the road. I pulled in behind them.
If you go there and are not comfortable with parking like that or there are too many cars, you can park in the Burnt Meadow Pond put-in parking lot just down the road and walk back.
Once an obscure local mountain, this has become a popular hike, especially on weekends. It is easily accessible from the coast. It is usually quiet on weekdays.
To get there from the monument in Fryeburg, Maine, drive 9.2 miles, first east on Route 113 to the junction with Route 160 in Brownfield. Take a diagonal right just after the four-corners onto Pig Street. Hitting Route 160 take a left past Burnt Meadow Pond and around a hidden corner to the parking lot.
I started up the trail. The 1.3-mile Burnt Meadow Trail to the summit is mostly an uphill grade and steep and rocky near the top. Over the years, it has been a popular repeat hike for many, and especially a few hardy individuals who live nearby. A few years ago, I wrote about three retired folk who repeated it more than 100 times a year.
Once on the summit, the Twin Brook Trail is a good descent route, reaching the parking lot in 2 miles, making a great 3.3-mile loop.
The Burnt Meadow Mountains are part of the White Mountains Magma Series which rose 150 to 170 million years ago. Five miles of erosion occurred before they reached the surface. The ecology of the area is different from the White Mountain proper. Its open rocky terrain is home to porcupines.
I passed the lower junction with the Twin Brook Trail and continued up at a steady grade. I took a side trail to the first great lookout over the rolling green hills to the east. Further along, I passed a family on their way down, and they considerately pulled up their masks to pass. That has happened to me on a couple trails lately.
Just below the top is a scramble on steep and broken rocks. There was a cold wind from the west that day, but the trail was on the east side and protected. Reaching the top, I zipped up to walk across and instead of lingering there for the eastern view, continued over to the start of the Twin Brook Trail. There is no sign for this trail on the summit. To find it, walk across the summit and bear left at the far end.
This is an interesting trail. It descends, then rises over and intervening ridge, then turns west and descends. You feel like you are descending the wrong side of the mountain, and you are. But have faith, it soon turns left toward a saddle between Burnt Meadow Mountain and Stone Mountain, crosses the saddle (where you pass the trail to the summit of Stone Mountain), and heads down the east side.
A long meander through deciduous forest brings you back to the lower junction and you continue to the bottom on the familiar Burnt Meadow Trail.
