This time last May, I climbed Burnt Meadow Mountain (1,575 feet) in Brownfield, Maine. Last Sunday morning, I climbed it again before meeting up with my grandson in Fryeburg, Maine. Evidently, it is a springtime hike for me. That makes sense, and if you do it this spring, you will understand.
This is a great hike for aerobic exercise and good views in a mellow southwest Maine landscape. Like many places social media has put it on the map, it was once an obscure local mountain. Once, I met a salesman from the Midwest on the trail, pausing on his sales route to climb the mountain. He had found it on the website ALLTRAILS.
However, I had plenty of solitude on the trails last Sunday, mixed with pleasant interactions with other hikers. There were two women from Saco, Maine, a father and son from Portland, Maine, and a local woman with her dog.
About a decade ago, I wrote a column about three retired folks. They lived locally and climbed Burnt Meadow Mountain as often as they could. They all climbed it more than 100 times a year, and for a number of years. They hiked separately.
The woman was from Denmark, Maine, and had previously had heart bypass surgery. One older gentleman grew up in Kezar Falls, Maine, and had worked in a factory there. He was local color. I met the third person on the trail with his two German short-haired pointers, an experience in itself. He had moved to the area in retirement.
Last Sunday, I mentioned this trio to the two women from Saco, whom I met on the summit. “If you don’t use it, you lose it, especially at that age,” I said. Pausing then, I realized I was talking about myself as well.
Anyway, to get to Burnt Meadow Mountain from Conway, take Route 302 to Fryeburg. Turn right at the monument and drive 9.2 miles east on Route 113 to the junction with Route 160 in Brownfield. Take a diagonal right just after the four-corners onto Pig Street. Hitting Route 160, take a left past Burnt Meadow Pond and around a hidden corner to the parking lot on the right.
The 1.3-mile Burnt Meadow Trail to the summit is mostly an uphill grade and steep and rocky near the top. Once on the summit, the Twin Brook Trail is a good descent route, reaching the parking lot in 2 miles, making a great 3.3-mile loop.
The Burnt Meadow Mountains are part of the White Mountain Magma Series which rose 150 to 170 million years ago. Five miles of erosion occurred before they reached the surface. The more temperate ecology of the area is different from the White Mountain proper. Its rocky terrain is home to porcupines. Stone Mountain is another prominent peak in the range.
Starting up the trail last Sunday, I passed the lower junction with the Twin Brook Trail and continued up a steady grade. I took a side trail to the first great lookout over the rolling green hills to the east.
Just below the top is a scramble on steep and broken rocks. The flat top is a great place to sit and enjoy the view east towards Stone Mountain and beyond. The western view is obscured by trees.
After a pleasant talk with the women, I continued over to the start of the Twin Brook Trail. There is no sign for this trail on the summit.
To find it, walk across the open part of the summit and bear left at the far end.
The Twin Brook Trail is interesting. It descends, then rises over and intervening ridge, then turns west and descends. You feel like you are descending the wrong side of the mountain, and you are. But have faith, it soon turns left toward a saddle between Burnt Meadow Mountain and Stone Mountain, crosses the saddle (where you pass the trail to the summit of Stone Mountain), and heads down the east side.
A long meander through deciduous forest, and passing two brooks, brings you back to the lower junction where you continue to the bottom on the familiar Burnt Meadow Trail.
