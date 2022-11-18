Mountain Pond located at 1,509 feet in Chatham is the largest undeveloped pond in the White Mountains. This Tuesday, I went there for a last mountain stroll before the world turned white the next day.
The 2.7-mile loop around the pond is a flat rocky hike with great views, located in a quiet corner of the mountains. Natural sounds predominate such as the wind through the trees, the quiet lapping of water on the shore, and the calls of loons. On Tuesday, the loons had already left, deepening the silence of late November.
I got a late start, driving through North Conway at about 11 a.m. North of Intervale, I turned right on Town Hall Road, crossed 16A and continued straight. In 2.2 miles, the road turned to dirt, and in 3.3 miles, I entered the national forest on the Slippery Brook Road. In 6.5 miles, I bore right into the parking lot of the Mountain Pond Trail.
I opened the car door to silence, except for the tumbling waters of the East Branch of the Saco across Slippery Brook Road. It was chilly and high clouds had moved in. In the beauty of the November forest, I headed up the trail in solitude.
I remembered walking this section in the dark on a warm morning, lugging my kayak for a sunrise paddle in Mountain Pond. The sunrise had been crimson and the loons had swum under my boat.
This Tuesday, the walkway bridges over wet sections of the trail were frosty and slippery. In 0.3 miles, I reached the loop junction. The pond was visible through the trees. I turned right on the “south shore loop” as it is called in Steve Smith’s 1993 book “Ponds and Lakes of the White Mountains.”
Momentarily, I was at the outlet crossing. The water was up and well over the channel, but I managed to cross with trekking poles and great care.
I knew from my last time there that most of the south shore loop was very rocky, and I would be stepping carefully around and over them. The trail was set back in the woods with occasional paths out to the shore for unobstructed views of the pond and beyond. Halfway up the south side, a dramatic view of South Baldface appeared to the north across the pond.
Approaching the east end of the pond, there was a small opening in the woods with an old circular stone well. It had been filled in for safety, and was about three feet deep. This was the site of the Mountain Pond High Country Cabin. It was built in the 1930s, and finally dismantled in the 1980s due to vandalism.
My friend Peter Samuelson of North Fryeburg, Maine, used to stay there occasionally. He says he has a photo of himself by the door.
I’m sure local fishermen like Carl Blanchard and possibly Joe Dodge stayed there. Mountain Pond was known for big trout. In the 1980s, the forest service finally prohibited boats being left indefinitely on the shore.
From the old well, the trail soon swung around the east end of the lake. One of the best views of the pond is looking back west from there over the water to the striking peaks of Mount Doublehead in Jackson (conversely, from the east lookout on the south summit of Mount Doublehead, there is a great vista looking east, down at Mountain Pond).
I finally swung around to the west side of the pond and soon passed the forest service’s Mountain Pond Shelter. A shelter was there before the cabin was built across the pond.
From the shelter it was a quarter mile back to the loop junction, and a third of a mile to my car.
A solitary walk on a chilly November day was nice, and a prelude for winter hiking.
Slippery Brook Road was open as of Nov. 17 but will be closed soon. To find the latest White Mountain National Forest seasonal road closures, go to the US Forest Service White Mountain National Forest Facebook page and scroll down to the Roads Roundup.
