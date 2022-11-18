11-19-2022 Parsons-Doublehead Mountain

Doublehead Mountain in Jackson across Mountain Pond in Chatham. (ED PARSONS PHOTO)

Mountain Pond located at 1,509 feet in Chatham is the largest undeveloped pond in the White Mountains. This Tuesday, I went there for a last mountain stroll before the world turned white the next day.

The 2.7-mile loop around the pond is a flat rocky hike with great views, located in a quiet corner of the mountains. Natural sounds predominate such as the wind through the trees, the quiet lapping of water on the shore, and the calls of loons. On Tuesday, the loons had already left, deepening the silence of late November.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.