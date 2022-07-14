Who doesn’t love the British Open?
And for the 150th Open to be played at St. Andrews in Scotland, which is recognized across the globe as the Home of Golf, for its 600 years of golfing history. This year marks the 30th time the Old Course has hosted The Open.
“What do I think of St Andrews? It’s like going to Scotland to visit your sick grandmother. She’s old and she’s crotchety and she’s eccentric. But look real close and my, isn’t she dignified and elegant? I sincerely believe anyone who doesn’t fall in love with her is totally lacking in imagination.” — 1964 Open Champion at St. Andrews Tony Lema.
St. Andrews oozes history from the Old Course’s seemingly wide-open links with not a tree to be found. But, there are bunkers and the Seven Sisters or Hell Bunker (aptly named) can turn a good score into a card marred with double and often triple bogeys.
There are 105 other bunkers on the Old Course and each seems to have its own personality. Over the next three days, when a golfer lands in one of them, they’ll immediately try to become a contortionist trying desperately to find a way out of the trap. Often, it’s the smarter play to hit backward than risk getting further entrenched.
“This is as special as it gets. The home of golf. This is something you dream about. All players that want to win The Open Championship, automatically you go right to St. Andrews. This is it. This is as good as it gets.” – 2000 and 2005 Open Champion at St. Andrews Tiger Woods.
Throw in the weather, and it’s a spectator’s delight if you’re watching from the comfort of your sofa. The wind is the biggest factor. Golfers who can get tee times with calm winds will find the going much better than those playing in 20 mph gusts.
“Golf has been played on the famous links since as early as the 1400s, and it was here in 1764, when the 22-hole Old Course was reduced, that today's 18-hole round was established, becoming the standard for golf courses the world over,” the St. Andrews Facebook page states.
On Tuesday, Jack Nicklaus was recognized as an honorary St. Andrews citizen, following in the footsteps of Bobby Jones (1958) and Benjamin Franklin (1759). The Golden Bear, a three-time Champion Golfer, won two of his three Claret Jugs at the Old Course in 1970 and 1978 before playing his final major championship at the venue in 2005. He said this may be the final British Open he attends.
Nicklaus delivered a sensational speech in accepting what he called a “humbling honor” that he never expected.
“All the experiences I had at St Andrews, and I was here on eight occasions to play The Open, have been something I will love and cherish forever — and so will my family.
“They were all here with me then and they are all here with me now. Thank you so much for this wonderful honor. To quote Bobby Jones, ‘I could take out of my life everything except my experiences at St Andrews and I’d still have a rich, full life. I feel exactly the same.”
St. Andrews also remains a public golf course, open to all. At the peak of the season, it will cost about $300 to play the Old Course at St. Andrews, but the price drops dramatically during the winter months.
Playing St. Andrews is a must on any golfer’s bucket list.
“The more you play it, the more you learn about the course and its nuances, the more you learn to appreciate it. Now it’s my favorite golf course in the world.” — 2014 Open Champion Rory McIlroy, who didn’t like the course at first.
Rory is my pick to raise the Claret Jug on Sunday.
Let’s get after it.
Kudos to Scott Bunker, son of Bobbie and Briggs Bunker of North Conway, who scored his first hole-in-one on July 9 at the Dennis Pines Golf Course in Dennis, Mass. Scott got his ace on hole No. 4, a 157-yard, par 3 with an 8-iron.
The 119th New Hampshire Amateur Championship is in full swing at Abenaqui Country Club in Rye Beach. Among those in the 156-golfer field was Reese Woodbury of the North Conway Country Club. He shot back-to-back rounds of 79 to finish in a tie for 61st but made the 64-golfer match play field. Reese, the No. 63 seed, fell 2 and 1 to No. 2 Ryan Kohler of the Hopper Golf Course on Wednesday.
Last year, NCCC played host to the prestigious event with James Pleat, playing out of the Nashua Country Club, successfully defended his title defeating Brandon Gillis of the Sky Mountain Country Club 5 and 4 in the 36-hole final match. There will be no three-peat for Pleat, who fell in the round of 64 to Passaconaway Country Club’s John DeVito 2 and 1 on Wednesday.
Club Notes
Eagle Mountain Golf Course, Carter Notch Road, Jackson, (603) 383-9090: Club Pro Bob McGraw reports the Thursday night scramble was won by Jack and Joan Gallagher along with Jeff and Penny Hamel.
Nicki Lynn took the closest-to-the-pin honors..
A four-week Ladies Instructional League will be offered at The Eagle Mountain House & Golf Club on Wednesday evenings. Starting on Wednesday, July 20, PGA Professional McGraw will provide a half-hour of full-swing instruction on the driving range each week.
After the full swing clinic, five four-person teams will go out on the course to play a scramble format and McGraw will provide on-course instruction for each group as they reach a designated hole. The league will meet at 5:30 p.m. each Wednesday and the fee for the four-week session is $80 per person. Interested players should call the pro shop at (603) 383-9090 to sign up.
McGraw will conduct a full swing clinic this Saturday at 10:30 a.m. on the fundamentals needed to be successful with irons and hybrids will be covered. The fee is $20 and the class is limited to six students. Call the pro shop at (603) 383-9090 to sign up.
Hale’s Location Golf Course, West Side Road, North Conway, (603) 356-2140: John Kasparian, director of golf, reports the men's and women's leagues got back into action following a break in the schedule during the Fourth of July week.
In women's league play, Jill Lucchetti (+5) edged out Jen Simone (+4) to take first place. Three players were tied at +3 with Robin Garside and Jeanne Wright finishing third and fourth, respectively, by matching cards.
Closest-to-the-pin honors went to Sandy Wolner at 8'10".
In men's league action, Dave Morreto (+7) got by Jerry Henry (+6) to take first place. John Rafferty (+5) took third over Dennis Lavoie (+5) by matching cards.
Joe Rubino came away with the closest-to-the-pin honors at 6' 8".
In other related golf news, Rick Mazer and Bob Ganley recorded hole-in-ones this past week. Rick aced the par 3, 148-yard, third hole and Mike did it on the par 3, 130-yard, sixth hole. Congrats to both!
Indian Mound Golf Course, Center Ossipee, (603) 539-7733:
Lake Kezar Country Club, Route 5, Lovell, Maine, (207) 925-2462: Nancy Calvert reports that 115 players participated in the annual member-guest event last Sunday. Before the groups went off, Club President Brad Littlefield presented Club Superintendent Mike Lewis with a check for $500 for his hole-in-one in his President's Cup match the week before.
Littlefield announced to the golfers that if anyone got a hole-in-one in the member-guest tournament, they would also get a check for $500. Well, the stars were aligned for Larry Sandborn, who got a hole-in-one on the par 3, 16th hole.
After a great lunch catered by 302 West Smokehouse, the following groups were announced as winners: Larry Sanborn and his guest took first place for gross; Marc Webster and his guest took second for gross; and Chris Dutton and his guest were third in gross.
George Basset and his guest captured first place for the net, followed by Fred Chan and his guest, who were second and John Puler and his guest rounded out the top three for net in third place.
Mary Discoll and her guest took first place for gross in the ladies division, topping Amy Walker and her guest, who finished second in gross.
Deb Parson and her guest took first place in net, followed by Tina Littlefield and her guest, who placed second.
Emily Blodgett and her guest claimed first place for gross in the mixed division, while Lois McIver and her guest
took mixed net honors.
North Conway Country Club, Norcross Circle, North Conway, (603) 356-5244: mark your calendars for the 42nd annual Memorial Hospital Tournament, which is scheduled for July 21.
Thanks to golfers and sponsors, last year’s event raised over $55,000. Proceeds will directly support creating a pediatric-focused operating room suite, plus pediatric-focused areas in the emergency department and medical-surgical unit at the hospital. The funding will allow the hospital to provide important care for kids, close to home. Memorial also recently added two full-time pediatricians to the care team at Mt. Washington Valley Rural Health Primary Care.
Omni Mount Washington, Bretton Woods, (603) 278-4653: Now open for the season, the 18-hole Mount Washington Course is a par 72 course designed by golf great Donald Ross in 1915, and was meticulously restored in 2007 based on Ross' original plans. Reserve your tee time for this historic course at (603) 278-4653.
Wentworth Golf Club, Route 16, Jackson, (603) 383-9641: Ryan Polisso, director of golf at the Wentworth, reports the Red Fox League played a best-ball event for Week 7. Teams counted four scores for each fivesome. First place for the week went to Jack’s Caddies followed by Pin High, Shanks-A-Lot and rounding out the top four were the Pin Seekers.
Closest-to-the-pin honors went to Eric Spinney at 7’ 5”.
Lisa Baughn took longest putt honors for the ladies at 3’ 1” and Keith DeLuca was the top male at 23 feet.
Overall standings after Week 7 have the Pin Seekers holding onto a 1.5-point lead over team Shanks-a-Lot followed by teams Fairway5 and Pin High.
This Sunday, July 17 is the club’s annual mixed team championship, AKA the divorce open.
Golf talk
“A lot of golf courses don’t give me that awe factor too often. I appreciate them. I love them. I think they’re great golf courses, but there’s only been a few golf courses where I’ve stepped foot and been like this is a special place. Not just the golf course, but the atmosphere, the clubhouse, everything around it. This is one of those places." — Collin Morikawa on playing at the Old Course.
If you have any great local stories, golf scores or photos, tee them up and send them my way, please, so we can include them in an upcoming column. Contact Lloyd Jones at lloyd@conwaydailysun.com. Hope you have a bogey-free week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.