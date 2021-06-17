The seven-day weather forecast looks very promising with temperatures in the 70s and 80s here in Mount Washington Valley. Perfect weather to play golf, celebrate Father’s Day and enjoy the great outdoors.
This weekend is the 121st United States Open Championship at Torrey Pines Golf Course in La Jolla, Calif. This is only the second time Torrey Pines has hosted the U.S. Open and it will be a challenging test of golf.
Back in 2008, Tiger Woods won the U.S. Open there while playing on two stress fractures and a torn ACL in his left knee for 91 holes, it was an exciting finish that ended in a playoff with Rocco Mediate.
I’m sure that the greens will be fast and the rough will be thick as the best players in the world compete at the highest level over the next few days. This is the third of the four major championships in golf and it should be fun to watch the competition throughout the weekend. Torrey Pines is a beautiful golf course along the cliffs of Southern California. It really is hard to believe it is a municipal golf course and I hear it can be difficult to get a tee time there.
Check out the Demo Day on June 22 at Hale’s Location from 2:30 to 6 p.m. and see what is new for 2021. There will be representatives there from Callaway Golf, Srixon, XXIO, Cleveland Golf and Wilson Staff. There will be lots of golf equipment you can try that day. This is a good opportunity to evaluate what golf equipment may be best for you! All of these companies are making really good golf irons, fairway woods and drivers. The representatives can help you select the right shafts.
Club Notes
Here are the weekly results from some of the golf courses in the area that have some avid golfers enjoying the competition of their weekly leagues.
Hale’s Location Golf Course, West Side Road, North Conway, (603) 356-2140: On June 15, Men’s League — Rick Mazer took first place with a +5, followed by a second-place tie between Joe Rubino and Frank Harper at +4; Brian Gilpatrick, fourth, +3; and a three-way tie for fifth between James McLaughlin, Mike Castonguay and John Fogarty at +2.
Closest-to-the-pin on hole No. 6 honors went to David Pierce. On June 14, Ladies League — Mary Jane Cusack took first place with a +11, followed by Fran Baker, second, +7; Diane Mulligan, third, +5; Robin Garside, fourth, +4; Karen Franke, Mary Gilpatrick, Jill Lucchetti and Kat Petts tied for fifth at +3. Closest-to-the-pin on hole No. 3 was Cheryl McMahon, while Robin Garside made the longest putt on the same hole.
Indian Mound Golf Course, Center Ossipee, (603) 539-7733: Peter Mayne of Wakefield, Mass. had a hole-in-one on June 2 on the 16th hole. The hole was playing a little under 100 yards. Peter was with a group of 24 golfers that had a great time. He sent an email to Jonathan Rivers to let him know “how much the group enjoyed the great meals at the course and everyone was thrilled with the service and the quality of the food.” That is is what golf is all about; having fun with the people you are with.
Also, last week in the Rivers Edge Thursday Night Quota League, closest-to-the-pin honors wet to Mike Carr on the fourth hole; Fuzzy Martin on the eighth; and Steve Brown on the third with a birdie. Larry Ewing took first at +9, followed by Neil Higgins and Mike Carr in a tie for second, while Mike Leclaire was fourth.
The Sunday afternoon 9-and-Dine had a record participation of 58 players! Lastly, the annual Prom Golf winners are Pam Allen and Nick Siblowski along with Robin and Gary Gifford.
Eagle Mountain Golf Course, Carter Notch Road, Jackson, (603) 383-9090: The Don Ho Golf League has finished its fourth week and the Par Tee team has extended its lead to nine shots as they sit at -19. The Chislas moved into second at -10 and the Sod Removers are one back at -9. Chris Bates won the closest-to-the-pin contest while Evelyn Butler and Rick Storm won the long drive contest.
Club Pro Bob McGraw will be conducting a pitching and bunker clinic this Saturday, June 19, at 10:30 a.m. Anyone interested should call the pro shop at (603) 383-9090 to see if there are spots open.
The Jack Butler Memorial Scramble is scheduled for this Sunday, June 20. Anyone interested should call the pro shop for more information.
Lake Kezar Country Club, Route 5, Lovell, Maine, (207) 925-2462: The Ladies League began on June 3. Many of the members who were reluctant to play last summer due to the COVID-10 pandemic have rejoined the group. Also, several new members have joined the league. Many other old and new members will be joining them at the end of June. The league is starting to grow.
A reminder to anyone interested in joining the Lake Kezar Country Club’s Ladies League is that you don’t have to be a member of the Lake Kezar Country Club to join the league. If you are interested in playing in the league, please call the Lake Kezar Country Club and ask them to put you on the sign-up sheet for the current week at (207) 925-2462.
The Junior Golf Program will be starting up in July as well as small group lessons on Wednesday mornings. More information will be available at the clubhouse in the coming week.
President’s Cup entries have closed. Quite a few ladies are playing again this year. This is a match-play event and the matches continue through July.
Wentworth Golf Club, Route 16, Jackson, (603) 383-9641: The Red Fox League played Monday night in light rain. The night’s tournament was a pick-six. Six random holes are picked out of a hat and those are the holes scored. The holes played are not announced until after play has been completed.
This week team Pin High has bragging rights for the win, followed closely by the Pin Seekers, Shanks-A-Lot and Fairway Five.
The longest putt for the men honors went to Keith Bradley at 11’ 5” and for the ladies Amy Heseltine at 20’ 2”.
Closest-to-the-pin for the men was Chris Bates at 7’ 1”.
The overall leaders after four weeks see the Fairway Five retain the top spot followed closely Pin Seekers, Pin High and the Hale Merry’s round out the top 4.
Ladies League results from June 16, they played the Evens Only and first place went to Lori Ranz with a 31, followed by Patty Keane, 32.5; Cricket Catalucci and Nancy Pittenge, 33; Fran Baker 34.
Chip-in laurels abound — there were four chip-ins this week by Lori Ranz, Nancy Pittenger, Fran Baker and Cricket Catalucci
The Wentworth Ladies are scheduled to host a member-guest on July 28.
North Conway Country Club, Norcross Circle, North Conway, (603) 356-5244: On Sunday, June 13, the spring member-member event was held and the gross men’s score went to Brian Frechette and Adam Lanzilotti, while net score honors went to Paul Lazar and Jay Hacket.
Women’s gross score honors went to Nancy Morris and Donna Bennett, while the net women’s score went to Alice McElhinney and Anne Rourke
Upcoming events include the men’s and women’s one-day member-guest on Monday, June 21.
July 1 marks the start of the junior program with N.H. First Tee. Please register at Firstteenh.org or call the Pro Shop for more information.
Omni Mount Washington, Bretton Woods, (603) 278-4653: Mount Washington is offering a Father’s Day special on Sunday. Dads golf for free when accompanying a paying player.
Advanced tee time bookings are encouraged and may be made by calling (603) 278-4653 (GOLF). For more on the course, go online to tinyurl.com/w3ysc5fh.
Golf talk
“Your next shot is a new experience. It might be the best shot you ever hit in your life.” — Harvey Penick, coach to many hall of fame players.
Let us know if you have any great local stories or photos that we can include in an upcoming column. Contact Jim at mcfadyengolf@outlook.com or Lloyd Jones at lloyd@conwaydailysun.com.
Jim McFadyen is a golf columnist and he can be reached at mcfadyengolf@outlook.com.
