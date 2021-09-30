The stage is set for the 43rd Ryder Cup at Whistling Straights in Sheboygan County, Wisconsin between the United States and Europe. There is lots of enthusiasm amongst the U.S. and European teams.
Dustin Johnson is the veteran on the team, he is the oldest player at 37 representing the United States. These young players have experienced lots of success as professional golfers and there is lots of speculation that they have what it takes to reclaim the Ryder Cup Trophy this weekend.
The U.S. holds the lead with a 26-14-2 record over Europe. However, Europe has won or kept the trophy twelve of the last 17 meetings, including nine victories in the last 12 competitions. Captain Steve Stricker has done a great job creating a team spirit and bringing the team closer together.
Typically, week after week on the PGA Tour, the players do not want to give away their trade secrets. But this week is very different, the players have been spending lots of time together on and off the golf course helping each other and encouraging each other with certain golf shots. They are looking at each other as teammates and they are forming some strong bonds that will last beyond this week at the Ryder Cup.
Team Europe has an abundance of experience and some of the players on their roster have been part of many Ryder Cup competitions. Captain Padraig Harrington has assembled quite a roster: Rory McIllroy — this will be his sixth appearance; Jon Rahm in his second Ryder Cup; Paul Casey is making his fifth appearance; Lee Westwood, his 11th appearance; Sergio Garcia, his 10th Ryder Cup; and “The Postman” Ian Poulter (because he always delivers in the Ryder Cup), is making his seventh appearance — that is just part of the roster along with some other younger players to balance out their team.
Whistling Straits, which opened in 1998, has been the host to some great golf tournaments in recent years. The links-style course, designed by Pete Dye along a two-mile stretch of Lake Michigan, has hosted three PGA Championships (2004, 2010 and 2015) and the 2007 U.S. Senior Open.
The setting is very scenic and challenging since it is right on the lake and promising some strong winds — the course is listed at 7,390 yards for the Ryder Cup but can be set up at almost 7,800 yards — Whistling Straits’ most notable feature is more than 1,000 sand bunkers along this gem of a golf course.
One interesting fact about Whistling Straits is the discrepancy in its location. The course officially lists its address as Kohler, Wis., home to the American Club resort with which it’s connected. But the course itself is closest to the unincorporated community of Haven, part of the town of Mosel. And The Associated Press stories on the 2015 PGA carried a Sheboygan dateline. One thing is for sure, it is located in a beautiful part of Wisconsin.
The tee times for Friday begin at 8:05 a.m. and there will be four-ball matches in the afternoon beginning at 1:10 p.m. Play will continue throughout the weekend and visit www.rydercup.com for more information about the teams and this magnificent golf course. Enjoy watching some great golf as the best players in the world compete. Let’s go USA!
Club Notes
Here are the weekly results from some of the golf courses in the area that have some avid golfers enjoying the competition of their weekly leagues.
Wentworth Golf Club, Route 16, Jackson, (603) 383-9641: Last week we posted the results from the Ladies League Championship but we did not announce the winner. Laurie Ranz was this year's Ladies League Champion with an 89 gross score. This was her first championship. Congratulations to Laurie! Please accept our apology on the omission.
Last Sunday, Sept. 19, players completed the Fall 4 Ball tournament. The ladies gross winners, shooting an 85, were Laurie Ranz and Debbie Chase. The men’s gross winners, shooting a 74, were Paul Keane and Billy Catalucci. The ladies net winners, shooting a 66, were Cricket Catalucci and Kathy Gilligan. The men’s net winners, shooting a 61, were Mike Ranz and Phil Chase.
The Red Fox League had its banquet and awards at the Red Fox. The final three weeks of the season saw the top three teams battling for first place. The final results have Jack’s Caddies in third place, Pin Seekers in second place and one of the new teams in the league Fairway Five taking top honors. The Fairway Five team members include Dave Fall, Matt Fall, Ryan Nolin, Zach Fleeger and Matt Cameron.
The staff at the Wentworth Golf Club would like to thank all those who played in the 4 Ball tournament on Sunday the weather was perfect. Also, thank you to all the teams competing in the Red Fox League this summer for a great season. Staff hopes to see everyone back again next season.
Also on the calendar, is the Cross-Country Tournament, which was rescheduled to Sunday, Oct. 24. Anyone interested in bringing a team please call the pro shop.
Lake Kezar Country Club, Route 5, Lovell, Maine, (207) 925-2462: Here are the results from the annual Fryeburg Recreation Golf Tournament held Sept. 11-12: Low gross — first place went to Team McIver at 57, followed by Team Lewis Bartlett at 58 and Team Capuano at 59.
Low net — first place went to Team Tina Littlefield with a 38, followed by Team Valenti at 39 and Team Adams at 41.
Closest-to-the-pin honors on Saturday on No. 5 was Terry Adams, No. 7 was Adam Lanzilotti, No. 12 was Bob Prescott and No. 16 was Bob LeBlanc.
Longest drive honors on Saturday went to Josh Butter for the men and Vicki Ela for the ladies.
Closest-to-the-pin honors on Sunday on No. 5 was Mickey Huntress, on No. 7 was Marc Webster, on No. 12 was Caleb McPherson and on No. 16 was Brad Littlefield.
Longest drive honors on Saturday went to John Chandler for the men and Pam Watson for the ladies.
Team skins on Saturday saw Team Lewis Bartlett with two skins on the fourth hole and Team Jon Hill recorded two skins on the 11th hole.
On Sunday, Team Dennis McIver recorded three skins on the 10th hole.
Last week, Lake Kezar Country Club hosted the Harrison Library Tournament and this Sunday is scheduled to host the Lovell Library Tournament. All the upcoming events can be found on their website, lakekezargolf.com, also on Facebook and in the clubhouse.
Eagle Mountain Golf Course, Carter Notch Road, Jackson, (603) 383-9090: The Fall Don Ho League continues and after three weeks the Par Tee team is in first place at -16. In second is the Switchback team at -14 followed by the Chislas at -13 and the Jocular Jewelers at -12. Erin Jacobs and Kevin Young won the long drive competition and Rick Storm won closest-to-the-pin honors.
North Conway Country Club, Norcross Circle, North Conway, (603) 356-5244: The NCCC Club Champ of the Year is scheduled to be determined this Saturday, Sept. 25.
The Mixed Best Ball tourney is slated for this Sunday, Sept. 26.
The NCCC President’s Cup is scheduled for Oct. 2-3.
Indian Mound Golf Course, Center Ossipee, (603) 539-7733: Golfers, hole and cart sponsors are needed for the 13th annual Kennett Hockey Golf Tournament, which is scheduled for Oct. 10. This is a four-person, best-ball, scramble. For more information, visit tinyurl.com/57979dte.
Omni Mount Washington, Bretton Woods, (603) 278-4653: The Mount Washington Resort Golf Club offers a variety of lessons and workshops to help golfers of all levels of ability improve their game. All clinic schedules are subject to change due to weather or other factors. Please contact the Pro Shop to book your lesson or for the latest details at (603) 278-GOLF (4653). Please check-in at the Pro Shop at least 10 minutes before the start of the lesson.
Golf talk
“I have a tip that can take five strokes off anyone’s game: it’s called an eraser.” — Arnold Palmer
Let us know if you have any great local stories or photos that we can include in an upcoming column. Contact Jim at mcfadyengolf@outlook.com or Lloyd Jones at lloyd@conwaydailysun.com.
Jim McFadyen is a golf columnist and can be reached at mcfadyengolf@outlook.com.
