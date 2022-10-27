This year was terrific for golf, with tons of great tournaments along with a slew of individual accomplishments. Thank you to those who shared the happenings on their home courses. This column wouldn’t be what is without Nancy Calvert, John Kasparian, Maryann Lowry, Bob McGraw, Joe Mosca, Jonathan Rivers and Kevin Walker. You are the best ambassadors for this sport.
Let’s get after it!
Golf Digest offers a few tips before putting your clubs away for the winter.
• The trunk is not your friend — “Constant exposure to cold temperatures can sear and dry your grips, causing them to crack. Understand that storage space can be an issue, but the back of your car is a graveyard for your equipment.”
• Say “sayonara” to scorecards — “The purpose is threefold: 1) Clear room in your bag compartments; 2) A scorecard from a memorable round or course makes for a great keepsake; and 3) Destroy all known evidence of that 93 at the Member-Guest.”
• One man’s trash, another’s treasure — “Sometimes a club just needs to die, and the offseason makes a perfect parting time for that driver you keep slicing or putter that can’t find the cup. But while the thought of throwing that troubled tool in a fire warms your heart, give it a second life in the hands of someone else.
The First Tee and Bunkers in Baghdad are great organizations that take equipment donations, funneling them to parties that don’t have the same resources we take for granted.
Small gestures like this play a big part in growing the sport.”
• Check your grooves — “A wedge with 40 rounds of use losses an average of 2,300 rpm compared to a brand-new club. That number gets worse if you spend time at the practice green. If your grooves look worn out, it’s time to pull the trigger on some new wedges.”
• Get a grip — “Stands to reason the grip — you know, the area where you hold and control the club — should be in good condition, yes? If you play twice a week, you should get your grips changed every offseason.”
• Wash your towel — “Golf courses are treated with hundreds of chemicals, substances that are likely baked into those fibers thanks to all those mud chunks you had to wipe off the clubface.”
• Clean your clubs — “If you think cleaning the dirt from the grooves is the pain now, try it after it’s congealed for three months.”
Torrey Adair is on a serious roll. Torrey recently scored his second hole-in-one in as many years at the Linderhof Country Club in Glen.
Congratulations!
Club Notes
Eagle Mountain Golf Course, Carter Notch Road, Jackson, (603) 383-9090: Club Pro and PGA Professional Bob McGraw reports the pro shop closed for the season this Sunday, Oct. 23. However, the course will be open for walking until this Sunday, Oct. 30 with an all-day fee of $15. Players can pay their green fees at the front desk of the hotel.
“We want to thank all of our members and guests for a great season,” Bob said.
Hale’s Location Golf Course, West Side Road, North Conway, (603) 356-2140: John Kasparian, director of golf, reports that 2023 golf memberships are now on sale. Interested parties can contact the pro shop at (603) 356-2140 for details.
The fall pro shop hours are 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. The last tee time of the day is 3:30 p.m. Hale’s will conclude its season this Sunday, Oct. 30.
Indian Mound Golf Course, Center Ossipee, (603) 539-7733: Pro/owner Jonathan Rivers reports the 14th annual Kennett Hockey Golf Tournament was a huge success last Saturday.
“It was a record day as 32 teams participated in the tournament on an absolutely perfect fall day,” Coach Michael Lane said. “Thank you to all the golfers who joined us, all the sponsors who supported this annual event and Jonathan Rivers along with all the great people at Indian Mound for a fantastic day, we are grateful for all the support.”
Indian Mound has set a scheduled closing date of Sunday, Nov. 6, so there’s still time to get in that final round of 2022.
Lake Kezar Country Club, Route 5, Lovell, Maine, (207) 925-2462: Nancy Calvert reports, “Sadly we close for the season on Sunday, Oct. 30. We are sad the season has come to an end. We would like to give a shout-out to all the LKCC staff, clubhouse, cart staff, starters and our maintenance crew. Great job this year!”
She added: “Have a safe winter and we will be counting the days down to the 2023 opening day.”
North Conway Country Club, Norcross Circle, North Conway, (603) 356-5244: Club Pro Kevin Walker reports NCCC will close its links following play this Sunday.
A huge tip of the cap to Course Superintendent Greg George who is retiring this year after 45 years at NCCC — he has done an outstanding job. Greg has been the host superintendent to many outstanding events, including the N.H. Open, Women’s New England Amateur, N.H. Men’s and Women’s Amateur and The NHC/NEPGA Championship for the past 44 years along with many other club and charity events.
Wentworth Golf Club, Route 16, Jackson, (603) 383-9641: Maryann Lowry reports the Travel League teed up once last time on Wednesday at Hales Location.
Wentworth closed for the season last Sunday.
White Mountain Indoor Golf, 15 Town Hall Road in Intervale, whitemtindoorgolf@gmail.com: WMIG has three state-of-the-art simulators by AboutGolf and will be offering leagues, casual play, lessons, club fittings and a private event venue for those who want to improve their game or just have fun.
The facility, run by Jack Wyman, a Falmouth, Maine, native who has recently settled in the area, is now open.
The website is where all tee times can be booked. You can email whitemtindoorgolf@gmail.com for additional information about leagues, lessons, event planning or any other questions you may have.
Golf talk
“If you are going to throw a club, it is important to throw it ahead of you, down the fairway, so you don’t have to waste energy going back to pick it up.” — Tommy Bolt
Hope you have a bogey-free off-season.
