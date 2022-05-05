Happy New Golf Year! I am glad to report there is no more snow in the forecast and the golf courses in Mount Washington Valley are beginning their 2022 seasons. The weather forecast is looking great with temperatures in the 70s and low 80s next week — ideal weather to hit the links and enjoy a beautiful spring day in the White Mountains.
I am starting to hear from the golf professionals here in the valley and everyone is excited to play golf after a long winter. Most golf courses are open and in good shape, and the superintendents and their outside grounds crew are working around the clock to ensure the best possible conditions.
I spoke with Vince Runyon, the director of golf at the Omni Mount Washington Resort and he told me that they are getting ready for another great season and I am looking forward to meeting with him later this month.
Last week I also spoke with Jonathan Rivers at Indian Mound Golf Club. We talked about how busy the golf industry has become in the last few years and I have some great storylines for the golf column this year. There are so many great golf professionals locally who have lots of wisdom and experience, I plan on sharing some of that in this golf column as I continue to talk with them all season long.
Speaking of golf professionals, I have had the pleasure of getting to know Robert Starkey this past year in the coastal area of North Carolina. A graduate of Kennett High, Robert has started a wonderful golf career and he has a true passion for the greatest game ever played.
Robert has been a coach of a Christian school golf team and he is an active participant in the Carolina’s PGA section events. Upon graduating from Campbell University, where he completed his studies in professional golf management and marketing, he is enjoying a career with Troon Golf as a PGA Class A golf professional.
Thinking back to his high school years, he was a member of the New Hampshire Julian Cup Golf Team and he was also a champion of the New Hampshire Northern Junior Golf Tour. How is an individual able to accomplish all of this before 30 years old? Well, Robert was kind enough to share some of the early years of his golf career.
“When I first started getting into golf as a freshman on the Kennett High golf team, I began working under (current North Conway Country Club pro) Kevin Walker at Wentworth Golf Club, getting instruction from Bob McGraw at Eagle Mountain, and getting the opportunity to play and practice at North Conway Country Club through Larry and Kathy Gallagher. As I began to understand the business working at Wentworth and underneath Kevin's wing, I was able to identify that I was interested in the business side of golf. I enjoyed the merchandising, teaching and coaching aspects of the operation; all while gaining the one-on-one customer-service interface within which I was able to develop relationships with members and guests.”
I asked him a few other questions:
What do you like the most about being in the golf business as a PGA Golf professional?
“I believe seeing the results of my students and seeing others enjoy the game as much as I have and continue to do is the most rewarding aspect of the business of golf.”
What do you think is the most important to preparing for the golf season after long winter?
“The most important thing to prepare for the golf season after a long winter would definitely be working on getting your body ready and working on golf-specific workouts/stretching routines to better prepare your body for the upcoming season. A lot of TPI clinics are held in the valley and getting the body ready for spring is something that can save you from potential injury to begin the season.”
What golf tip can you give to amateur players to help them score better and have more fun?
“Always practice your putting and short game more often than just out on the course. Far often, amateurs get caught up in just rushing to the first tee right out of the car and do not even get a few putts in on the practice putting green. Getting a feel for speed is something that can be rewarding and even earn that extra dollar on the first hole!”
I thank Robert for sharing this — he is truly an advocate for growing the game of golf. He loves to travel and he has completed his PGA internships in Oregon and Arizona. I look forward to keeping in touch with Robert as he continues to thrive in North Carolina — where I have been fortunate to call my second home for many years and raise my daughters there from a young age.
My career working around golf has been exciting and I am very grateful for all that I have been involved with for over two decades. In my travels, I have been fortunate to build friendships both professionally and personally with lots of great people in the golf industry and getting to know Robert has been a pleasure. He has had many role models in the golf industry that live and work right here in the North Conway area. It goes to show you how many great people reside here and keep the golf business growing locally.
Let’s get ready for a great 2022 golf season and remember to stretch and strengthen those muscles that help us play and stay healthy. This is also the perfect time to regrip your clubs and take inventory of your golf equipment. Julie Rivers is fully stocked and ready to outfit golfers at her shop — Center Ice to Back Nine in Conway. She offers lots of quality pro-line golf equipment, golf shoes and can regrip your clubs.
I hope to see you on the links this year and hit 'em long and straight. Fore!
Golf talk
“If you watch a game, it’s fun. If you play it, it’s recreation. If you work at it, it’s golf,” — Bob Hope
Let us know if you have any great local stories or photos that we can include in an upcoming column. Contact Jim at mcfadyengolf@outlook.com or Lloyd Jones at lloyd@conwaydailysun.com.
Jim McFadyen is a golf columnist and can be reached at mcfadyengolf@outlook.com.
