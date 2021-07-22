Last week was an exciting one at the North Conway Country Club as it hosted the 118th New Hampshire Amateur Championship.
Presented by Tuckerman’s Restaurant, it was a six-day championship event that began with 36 holes of stroke play qualifying to determine the 64 golfers that would advance to the match-play rounds.
The tournament concluded with a 36-hole final match. That was a lot of competitive golf, requiring mental toughness while keeping the golf ball in the fairway all week long. There were great amateur golfers from all over the state competing on the highest level.
James Pleat, the winner of the 2020 Amateur Championship, had lots of great golfers in the hunt this year but he managed to play very consistent golf. He was able to win this tournament for the second year in a row, congratulations to James Pleat. He defeated Brandon Gillis 5 and 4 in the 36-hole final match last Saturday.
Pleat had lots of momentum going, the two were tied after the first three holes of the second 18 but Pleat had a birdie on the fourth hole and another birdie on the sixth hole. Gillis did not make it easy, he won the 25th hole of the match, but by the time they finished the 30th hole, Pleat had a 6-up lead with six holes remaining.
Gillis made one last attempt by winning the 31st hole. Pleat closed out the match on the 32nd hole; what a great contest it turned out to be at North Conway Country Club!
“It’s pretty amazing,” said Pleat. “I never thought this would happen. I feel like it’s hard to do now because we have a lot of really good players in this state.”
During the entire match play, Pleat had his father, Phil, caddying for him. Back in 2001, the last time the State Amateur was hosted by North Conway CC, James was in the golf cart with his dad. He said, “My dad was super helpful to have out there to keep me focused and offer his advice. He was definitely a calming presence.”
Pleat now joins an exclusive group of golfers who have won the State Amateur two years in a row. He is following in the footsteps of New Hampshire Golf Hall of Famers Bob Mielcarz and Thomas J. Leonard Jr., James’ grandfather, who have both accomplished this feat. He is now on his way to keeping up with his own father who has won three State Amateur tournaments himself. This was really a special win for James and the entire Pleat/Leonard family.
The New Hampshire Golf Association would like to extend a sincere thank you to Kevin Walker, Greg George and the entire staff at North Conway Country Club for their hospitality throughout the week of the State Amateur. They embraced this tournament to the fullest and the course was in impeccable condition.
Also in professional golf, last weekend, The Open Championship had lots of ups and downs on the leaderboard going into the final round. Congratulations to Colin Morikawa, he turned professional in 2019, he won the PGA Championship in 2020 and The Open Championship in 2021. Imagine, this was his first appearance at each tournament, and he won both Majors with all scores in the 60s. At the 2020 PGA Championship, he scored 69, 69, 65 and 64.
Last week, in The Open Championship he shot 67, 64, 68 and 66. Colin has a very promising career in professional golf. No golfer has ever achieved this in history, he is the first player to capture two different majors at the first attempt.
Club Notes
Here are the weekly results from some of the golf courses in the area that have some avid golfers enjoying the competition of their weekly leagues.
North Conway Country Club, Norcross Circle, North Conway, (603) 356-5244: NCCC hosted the Memorial Hospital Tournament on Thursday and the three-day Member-Guest is this Friday through Sunday.
Wentworth Golf Club, Route 16, Jackson, (603) 383-9641: Ladies League results from Wednesday, which was a putt only format, saw Lynne Walker take first with a 26, followed by Rita Descoteaux, 27; and Debbie Chase, 30.
Chip-in results: there were six chip-ins this week from Rena Pomerleau, Gloria Hannon, Susan Dugdale, Debbie Chase and Lynne Walker had two.
This week’s format for the Red Fox League was step-a-side — using one drive and one second shot from every player. This week was the closest scoring week of the season. Two teams tied for first place — Jack’s Caddies and Fairway Five — with a 31, followed by Oak Lee Boys in second with a 33 and the Hale Merry’s and team Trading Putts tied for fourth with a score of 34.
The overall leader in the clubhouse after nine weeks has team Fairway Five taking a half-point lead over teams Pin Seekers and Jack’s Caddies with team Pin High in fourth place four points behind the leader.
Competition hole winners are, closest-to-the-pin for the men, was Tim Roden at 15’6” and for the ladies was Cheryl O’Neill at 11’1”. The longest putt winners were Charlie Hanlon at 15’5” for the men and Pam Lewis at 2’10” for the ladies.
This Sunday at the Wentworth Golf Club, the members will be playing in the Mixed Team Championship.
Lake Kezar Country Club, Route 5, Lovell, Maine, (207) 925-2462: Last weekend was the Men’s Club Championship. A field of 23 players, three flights and play was on Saturday and Sunday. The scores were pretty good for Saturday. Unfortunately, they played in the rain Sunday morning. Considering the rainy weather, the winners were Bob Prescott (A flight), Shawn Watson (B flight) and Mike Halacy (C flight). Second place in the A flight went to Lewis Bartlett and Chris Calvert in the B flight. Prizes will be awarded at the Member-Member Tournament, which is Aug. 8.
This was the last week for junior golf. It was a great program to introduce kids to golf and everyone had fun. They will continue to offer small group lessons on Wednesday morning, as long as there is interest. Call the pro shop to sign up.
The pro shop is stocked with great apparel options for both men and women.
Eagle Mountain Golf Course, Carter Notch Road, Jackson, (603) 383-9090: The July 8 Thursday Scramble got rained out; call the pro shop at (603) 383-9090 for the rescheduled date if you are interested in playing. The fee is $15 for non-members to walk and an additional $10 if they would like to ride.
In addition, Bob McGraw, PGA professional usually does a free 15-minute clinic at 4:30 p.m. covering various topics.
Indian Mound Golf Course, Center Ossipee, (603) 539-7733: The Madison Old Home Week annual scramble is scheduled for Tuesday, Aug. 10 at 8:30 a.m. This will be a modified shotgun start and for more information on sponsorship and applications call Liz Brown (617) 694-2447 or email elibro555@aol.com. You can also stop by the pro shop for an application.
The Wolfeboro Lions Club’s 16th annual golf tournament will be on Wednesday, Sept. 15 at 8:30 a.m. with a shotgun start. Stop by the pro shop to pick up an application.
Hale’s Location Golf Course, West Side Road, North Conway, (603) 356-2140: While the women’s league was rained out, the men teed it up for league play on July 13. Top honors went to Dave Heffernan, who scored +5, followed by Bill Earl, +4; and Richard Defranzo and Frank Filosa, tied for third at +3. Closest-to-the-pin honors went to David Pierce.
Omni Mount Washington, Bretton Woods, (603) 278-4653: The Mount Washington Resort Golf Club offers a variety of lessons and workshops to help golfers of all levels of ability improve their game. All clinic schedules are subject to change due to weather or other factors. Please contact the Pro Shop to book your lesson or for the latest details at (603) 278-GOLF (4653). Please check in at the Pro Shop at least 10 minutes before the start of the lesson.
Advance tee time bookings are encouraged and may be made by calling (603) 278-4653 (GOLF). For more on the course, go online to tinyurl.com/w3ysc5fh.
Golf talk
“Golf is a great way for someone to learn discipline, responsibility and sportsmanship.” — Tiger Woods
Let us know if you have any great local stories or photos that we can include in an upcoming column. Contact Jim at mcfadyengolf@outlook.com or Lloyd Jones at lloyd@conwaydailysun.com.
Jim McFadyen is a golf columnist and he can be reached at mcfadyengolf@outlook.com.
