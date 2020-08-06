“The rewards of golf, and of life too I expect, are worth very little if you don’t play the game by the etiquette as well as by the rules.” Bobby Jones, golfer
I’ve got a friend who, when meeting someone for the first time, loves to play the “name game.” He will ask where they live and then try to make a connection with someone he might have known. I’d say 75 percent of the time he makes a connection and he’s off and running with a conversation. Often times its a “stretch,” but having that link puts both parties in a more comfortable place. I’ve got a connection to the PGA Championship for many golfers here in the Mount Washington Valley, but I will tell you it’s a “stretch.”
In 1922, Warren G. Harding was the resident at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue. President Harding was an avid golfer. His position allowed him to play golf in many locations at a time that travel was a long and tedious endeavor. One of the President’s stops was in Lancaster, New Hampshire. President Harding played at the Waumbek Country Club. I wonder if he was told that at Waumbek all of the putts roll towards Cherry Mountain.
Harding would go on to take a trip out west and was the first president to visit the Vancouver area in Canada. While showing signs of declining health, Harding found time to play golf in the Vancouver area. He only was able to play six or seven holes and needed to take a break. Ever the politician, he went out and played the 17th and 18th holes to give the press and the public the impression he had played an 18-hole round.
Two weeks later, while visiting San Francisco, Harding passed away due to cardiac complications. Two years later, a new course was unveiled in San Francisco. It was dedicated to the deceased, avid golfing president, and named Harding Park. This is the site of this week’s PGA Championship. So we have Waumbek, Harding Park, championship golf, and President Harding. I told you it was a stretch.
Traditionally, the PGA is the last of the four major tournaments. The year, 2020, is anything but traditional. Harding Park will host what many professionals feel is the strongest of all the fields during major championship play. This is a golf course that has been described as the “Bethpage of the west coast.” This means that the course is available for public play. However, 25 years ago, many players would have declined the invitation.
The course was neglected and in poor shape. Harding Park was even used as a temporary parking lot when the U.S. Open was being played at the nearby Olympic Club. With support from the community, the course was restored. The competitors, striving to hold the Wannamaker Cup on Sunday, will be challenged by the course. It will also give area golfers a chance to cheer for a former N.H. golfer. Locals can root for PGA Pro Rich Berberian, who played out of Windham CC. He now plays in the Massachusetts Chapter. Berberian played as recently as three years ago at North Conway Country Club, in the N.H. Sectional. Let’s hope he can make it to the weekend. It will give some NCCC members a connection to this major championship.
In 1916, Rodman Wannamaker brought some pros together in New York with the idea of having a tournament open only to professionals. With his support, the PGA Championship came to fruition. Today with the caliber of the professional field, the PGA is arguably the strongest of all the major tournaments.
Having a course named for a golfer who graced our north country allows us to maintain a connection to this prestigious event. Having a player competing in the PGA, who recently competed at a local course, gives us a connection. It may be a reach for some to have these connections, but it’s a way to bring us closer to a championship event. Make the connection, you never know where it may lead you.
Club Notes
North Conway Country Club, 50 Norcross Circle, North Conway, (603) 356-9391: The annual pro/member event was held last weekend. Taking the first gross was the team of pro Danny Kish, Rob Brewster, Dan Kelleher and Nancy Morris. The first net went to pro Brett Smestad, Kevin Drew, Peter Hill and George Ryan.
In the two-day pro tournament, it was Matt Arvanitis taking home the trophy. Arvanitis shot 68 for both days. In the shootout, Bill Andrews from Portsmouth CC finished first.
Congratulations to Mike Rourke for his playoff win over Ray Belding to take the Champ-of-the-Month.
Hats off to Harold Kazanjian for his hole-in-one. Harold aced the difficult, 195-yard, seventh hole.
This weekend members will play the club championship.
On Aug. 16, a one-day member/guest will be played.
Finally, Tara Watt, formerly of North Conway, won the Women’s State Amateur Golf Tournament at Bretwood CC this past week. Tara posted a 224 over the three-day event, winning her second state amateur by 3 shots. Congratulations!
Wentworth Golf Club, Route 16, Jackson, (603) 383-9641: Week 9, of Red Fox League, saw the teams play a step-away format. Taking the top spot was the Pin Seekers team. They were followed by the Oak Lee Boys and Pin High.
Individual winners for Week 9, were Sandi Poor (14’3’’) and Lloyd Hamblett (8’) for long putts. Closest to the pin honors went to Lisa Baughn (33’) and Tim Jackson (5’10’’). Team standings have the Shanks-A-Lot team leading the way. The Pin Seekers and Pin High are tied for second.
Hale’s Location Golf Course, West Side Road, North Conway, (603) 356-2140: Week 3 of the Ladies League, saw a tie for first place between Kathy Gilligan and Kathy Smallcomb. There was a tie for second place between Robin Garside and Carole Pierce. Third place went to Donna Perry. Closest to the pin winner was Sandy Glynn (5’7’’). The men did not play this week due to the weather.
Nine, Wine and Dine has returned to Hale’s. This is a Sunday afternoon event where for $70 you get nine holes of golf with a cart, dinner and a glass of wine. Call the pro shop for a tee time (356-2140) and the hotel (356-7100) for a reservation.
Eagle Mountain Golf Course, Carter Notch Road, Jackson, (603) 383-9090: For golfers who would like to add some competition to their round, the Eagle is offering a sign-up for the Sunday Afternoon Scramble. This is a nine-hole event played after noon on Sundays. Players must put their own foursome together. Call the pro shop to make a tee time. Players will get discounted greens fees. Adults will pay $15 and juniors $10.This will be played throughout the summer.
Lake Kezar Country Club, Route 5, Lovell, Maine, (207) 925-2462: Lake Kezar CC hosted the Maine Senior Ladies Tournament on Wednesday. In President’s Cup action, it was Mike Hallacy winning the event.
This Sunday, the member/member event will be played.
19th Hole
James IV, of Scotland, had issued a decree (1491) similar to his grandfather’s, James II. Both felt that time playing golf took soldiers away from their military training, so they decreed that soldiers could not play golf. However, in 1501, he ordered a set of clubs and played in the first recorded golf match against the Earl of Bothwell. What happened to prohibiting golf? James got married to Princess Margaret Tudor, sister of Henry VIII. I’m guessing he needed to get out of the castle for a few hours.
Stay well and have a great weekend.
Joe Soraghan may be reached at joesoraghan@yahoo.com. Send him your golf photo
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.