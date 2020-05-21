“Success in this game depends less on strength of body and more on strength of mind and character.” Arnold Palmer, pro golfer
One of the first things a golfer learns is to focus on the next shot. The good and bad shots that have been part of a round are behind you. There is nothing you can do about the shots you have already hit. The shot that awaits you is where your focus should be. With that being said, the game of golf we left last fall has returned. The way we conduct ourselves on the course is totally different.
The USGA and the NHGA have developed guidelines for our local golf courses. These guidelines outline the new behaviors necessary due to the coronavirus. Our habits, many ingrained from years of playing, need to change. We can’t fall back on past actions, we need to learn and promote the new behaviors. We need to focus on what is best for all of us in the future.
Our local courses are open and are welcoming back golfers, but things are looking different. The back and forth conversations that players have on or near the first tee are limited to the one group who is slotted for that tee time. Tee times are 15 minutes apart (one result is that the slowest players will be easily identified). Those that take carts will now ride alone.
Golfers will find that there are no rakes in the bunkers, and divot mix is absent from the cart. The flag stick will remain in the cup. There is material at the base of the cup that prevents the ball from going to the bottom of the cup. Scorecards and pencils will not be provided by the golf course.
When you finish your round, the customary handshake will be replaced by a nod of the head and an encouraging word. One guy I have played with wants a “putter bump.”
Finally, one tradition that will change is the customary visit to the 19th hole. Players will be allowed to go if there is outside service, but with restrictions that courses have in place: limited seating, no large gatherings and limited menus. We might not like some of the new rules, but we need to not only accept them but promote the new behaviors.
Pro shops, superintendents, 19th-hole staff and all who work to make our rounds enjoyable have had to work hard to incorporate the “new” look in golf. We, as the beneficiaries of this hard work, must do our part to ensure the rules are being followed. After all, adhering to the rules is the backbone of golf. With the adoption of these new behaviors, golf has been one of the few sports that have been able to return.
Golfers are able to play the sport they love and can be the “poster children” for the return of other activities. This is a new world for all of us. One analogy I overheard is that Rod Serling, of “Twilight Zone” fame, couldn’t have written anything like we have been facing. I will leave you with these Rod Serling words, “You’re traveling through another dimension. A dimension not only of sight and sound but of mind ... a journey into the Twilight Zone.”
Thanks to all who have allowed us to get back to golf. Now it’s our job to make sure it’s successful. By doing the right thing, we can lead by example.
Club Notes
Golf is a social activity for most people. Leagues, tournaments, and golfing fundraisers have had to take a backseat to the present conditions. I have listed the courses in the area and would encourage anyone interested in playing to call the course. Inquire about the do’s and don’ts that each course has in place.
North Conway Country Club, 50 Norcross Circle, North Conway, (603) 356-9391: All 18 holes are open and in great shape. The course is open to members and New Hampshire residents. The Ledgeview Grill is open for deck seating only. Call for a reservation. The range and golf shop are open. Congratulations go out two members of the NCCC family. Kevin Walker was named the teaching pro of the year by the NHPGA. Al Worcester got his season going in the right direction by scoring the first hole-in-one of the season.
Wentworth Golf Club, Route 16, Jackson, (603) 383-9641: All 18 holes are scheduled to open on Friday with temporary greens on holes 6 and 7 for two weeks, according to Joe Mosca, manager of golf operations for Wentworth.
Wentworth has a new course superintendent in Zach Fleeger, who “is doing a great job,” said Mosca, adding he comes from Stowe, Vt., “and is eager to go.”
Mosca reports the pro shop is open. Putting greens and the practice area are scheduled to open on Monday.
The Red Fox Monday Night League will tee off on June 1 with nine teams. Seven have already signed up. Tee times will be staggered every 15 minutes instead of the traditional shotgun start, beginning at 3:30 p.m.
Eagle Mountain Golf Course, Carter Notch Road, Jackson, (603) 383-9090: A familiar face — Bobby McGraw — is back at Eagle running the course. Bobby said the Eagle, which opened last Friday, is following the Park and Play Program while adhering to social distancing rules.
All nine holes are open, only to walkers at this time. Walking carts are available for rent.
The driving range is closed until further notice.
Hale’s Location Golf Course, West Side Road, North Conway, (603) 356-2140: Carol Sullivan, director of sales and marketing for the White Mountain Hotel & Resort, reports all nine holes are open and there are plenty of smiles of golfers’ faces.
Trial memberships are currently available for $149 to golf any anytime through June 25.
Lake Kezar Country Club, Route 5, Lovell, Maine, (207) 925-2462: The 1924 Donald Ross-designed course is open, and golfers are thrilled to be back on the links.
The pro shop is scheduled to open on Friday with a limit on the number of shoppers allowed in at any time.
Indian Mound Golf Course, Route 16B, Ctr. Ossipee, (603) 539-2901: “My 35th year of opening day golf for me, one, I will never forget,” said course owner Jonathan Rivers on May 11. “Challenging times for sure thanks to all the players and members who were able to make it out today and your continued support. And a huge shout out to the amazing guys on the front lines to get the golf course ready for today many great comments. Thank you.”
Jonathan reports the pro shop is now open, as are all 18 holes.
“Things are going well,” he said. “People are being very courteous.”
Go to indianmoundgc.com to see current specials being offered through May.
19th Hole
When I finished writing last season, plenty of golf was still being played. One group that deserves acknowledgment is the Kennett High School golf team. The players hard work and practice paid a lifetime of dividends as they won the Division II golf title. Congratulations to Coach Ed Bradley and his squad! They are state champions, having earned a title they can proudly wear for a lifetime.
Enjoy your Memorial Day and be safe!
Joe Soraghan may be reached at joesoraghan@yahoo.com.
