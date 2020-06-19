There are so many small lakes and ponds in New Hampshire that it would take several lifetimes to fish them all. Dozens of books and maps have been published over the years that repute to list them and point out their finer points.
None of them has ever come close. I know, because I wrote three of them that covered Carroll, Belknap and Coos Counties. They were published in 1991 by Good News Promos in Ossipee.
“A Guide to Fishing Holes in Carroll County” listed 57 ponds, plus a few lakes and rivers for good measure.
I can assure you that I could have listed another 50 and still have come up short.
Now, in defense of all us who have tried to chronicle all of the fishing places in the state, some are no more than small beaver impoundments and may not even exist from one year to another.
What is amazing is how many of these “undiscovered” places there are and how many of them have wild trout.
This past week, I fished one of those lost places — one that did not appear in my book or any other that I know of. It is an old beaver pond, and it does have a population of wild brook trout. It was first brought to my attention several years ago by a friend, and I admit I did not believe him.
Shortly after I was told of the place, I hiked in to find out for myself. The fact that it requires a walk in probably accounts for its obscurity. It was in the fall and the trout season had already ended, so I did not bring a rod with me. I did bring my dog Summer, who thoroughly enjoyed the experience and took the opportunity to swim.
When I got to the place, I could not believe my eyes. The surface of the pond was covered with rising trout. At the time, I vowed to return; however, it was not until last week that I had the chance.
Proof that nothing is a secret, especially when it comes to trout ponds, my friend Rick Davidson called to ask if I wanted to get together and fish at this new place he had been told about. After he gave a quick description of the place, I knew right where he was talking about. Of course, I agreed to go, and go we did.
We met up in the late afternoon and began the walk in. Wading would be impossible so we were not encumbered by the extra weight of waders and carried only our rods and small sling packs to carry the few essentials that we would need.
About 45 minutes later, we arrived at our location. It was as I remembered the place and was indeed quite lovely. There was not a lot of surface activity with the exception of a few hatching dragonflies.
After rigging up, we separated and found places to cast from without entangling our lines in the shrubbery; not that it didn’t happen a few times. One must sacrifice a few flies to the fish gods every so often.
A short while later, some kind of hatch happened and a few trout started to rise. After fiddling around for a bit, I found a fly that worked. When in doubt try a soft hackle; in this case, a Partridge and Orange.
The trout were small, but like all wild brook trout they gave a good account of themselves. No hatchery trout will ever surpass the beauty of a wild trout. These fish were absolutely beautiful.
It is good that no author has mentioned this place in writing and I will keep its secret.
As far as I know, the pond doesn’t even have a name. It is known by a few, probably a lot more than we think, but it has stayed off the radar and that’s the way it should remain.
The challenge is to find your own “unknown” pond. There are a lot more out there to be found or at least rediscovered.
See you on the river.
