Closing the cabin door behind himself, Troutman held a bundle of firewood to load the woodstove. He and the Old Timer were getting ready to settle in for a night of fly tying. The two took the opportunity each winter to get “upta camp” and break the winter doldrums. A warm glow from the woodstove set the mood.
“What have you got planned for the vise tonight?” asked the Old Timer.
“Remember that night on Big Bear Brook Pond with all the rises looking like it was raining?” quizzed Troutman.
The Old Timer inhaled his pipe and a smile broke out on his face. Clearly, it was a good memory.
“We ran out of Cahills and had to sit in frustration and watch the action as the sun set,” said Troutman. “We don’t need to have a repeat of that the next time we fish there.”
“I know you are never happy with tying just the basic patterns,” said the Old Timer. “I can’t wait to see what comes off the vise tonight.”
Troutman opened up his fly-tying travel bag. The bag allowed him to pack just what he needed to tie for the weekend. This helped Troutman stay focused and not head off on tangents. Troutman saw many possibilities when tying even the most basic of patterns.
As Troutman assembled his travel fly-tying vise, the Old Timer peered into the bag. The variety of mylar tinsel in the bag immediately caught the Old Timer’s eye.
“I thought we were tying Cahills?” said the Old Timer. (The Old Timer didn’t tie, he critiqued.) “What’s up with all of the tinsel?”
“I’m sure that the trout on Big Bear see plenty of the traditional light and dark Cahills,” said Troutman. “So, I did a little research and found a pattern in Bergman’s Trout called the Golden Cahill. I can guarantee the trout haven’t seen that pattern.”
Troutman was a huge fly-tying historian. He believed in the patterns that the old school tyers used. These tyers were extremely observant and tied flies that were highly effective. With the modernization of fly-tying materials, many of the old tried and true patterns were forgotten.
The Golden Cahill was tied with a gold tinsel body and had a palmered hackle over the tinsel. The hackle color was brown and the wing was traditional wood duck.
The Old Timer lined the tinsel up in front of Troutman’s vise. Mylar tinsel is two-sided, meaning that each side was a different color. One spool was silver on one side and gold on the other. Another tinsel was green on one side and red on the other. The next spool was peacock and orange. The last spool had a clear pearl finish.
Dry fly necks were bleached grizzly dyed in several colors. Cream, brown, dun, bronze. Clearly, Troutman had given this tying session some thought.
“I found a really great barbless hook to tie these Cahills,” said Troutman. “Fulling Mill Ultimate Dry Fly Hook in black nickel. You will love these hooks.”
The Old Timer opened a box of size 14 hooks. He checked the hooks for sharpness. The key to quick clean hook ups. “Those hooks are pretty damn sharp,” said the Old Timer. “Sharpest I have ever seen!”
The two spent the evening mixing and matching hackles and tinsels. Each with thought on what would work best for the wild brook trout the two liked to pursue.
With a couple dozen flies lying on the table, the wood stove showing coals, and the tobacco of Old Timer’s pipe extinguished, the two retired for the evening.
“Can’t wait to see which fly catches the most fish,” said the Old Timer. Troutman winked. “Only time will tell.”
Tip of the Week
Don’t be married to a fly’s recipe. Change hackle and body colors to match the waters you fish.
Steve Angers, a native to the Conway area, is the author of the book “Fly Fishing New Hampshire’s Secret Waters” and operates the North Country Angler.
