Just before lunchtime, the cabin door swung open. A blast of warm air hit the Old Timer in the face. It felt good after leaving the truck and walking across the snowy yard and smelling the wood smoke that hung close to the ground.
Walking through the door, the Old Timer saw the table strewn with bucktails and tinsel, streamer hackle and jungle cock.
“You’ve been busy,” said the Old Timer. “Whatcha tyin’?”
“I was just gluing up some Gray Ghost wings,” said Troutman. “I know how much you love that fly. Almost as much as the salmon.”
The Old Timer smiled. The Gray Ghost had been his go to salmon fly since he first began trolling the big lakes up north.
“Alice Converse set me up with that fly. She said she learned how to tie it from Carrie Stevens,” the Old Timer said. “That fly was responsible for the biggest landlock I ever hooked. I can still hear the Medalist reel screeching.”
Now, it was Troutman’s turn to smile. He had heard the story of that salmon many times before. The Old Timers boss ran his Penn Yan up into the river avoiding the rocks and holding the boat steady while the Gray Ghost undulated in the river. The salmon struck the fly and took off for the lake. As the boss tried to turn the boat in order to chase the fish, the Old Timer panicked. Instead of palming the reel, he trout hooked the big fish. Ping went the line, and the fish was lost.
“Have you had any lunch?” asked Troutman. “There is beef stew on the stove.”
The Old Timer grabbed a bowl from the metal cabinet and ladled in a couple of scoops. He was hungry after the long drive to the cabin.
Troutman began winding the Mustad 94720 streamer hooks with Gray Ghost Bodies. He always did assembly style work on the complex pattern. This was the way that Carrie Stevens and Alice Converse tied the fly. It made sense as neither used a vise when doing the final fly assembly.
Troutman used a vice in assembly. It was easier for him to set the wings correctly and ensure a correct alignment of the feather wings.
“So what pattern are you going to fish with?” asked the Old Timer after swallowing a spoonful of stew. “You always seem to find some out of the ordinary pattern for opening day.”
“I love the Gray Ghost as much as you and the salmon do,” said Troutman. “Always have. But this year I am going to fish the Rainbow Ghost. Another great smelt pattern from Maine.”
The Rainbow Ghost was a variant of the Gray Ghost designed by Ernest “Moose” Bodine of Houlton, Maine. The fly used pink krystal flash as an under wing in place of the peacock herl. Troutman was attracted to fly patterns with pink in the formula.
Early the next morning, the pair arrived at the river. The pitch blackness of night was just turning purple. The sun would rise in an hour.
The two walked down the path along the river. Once they reached the last section of riffle water, the Old Timer got to his casting spot. Once situated safely, he started to cast.
Troutman continued down the river to the drop off where salmon would lie in wait for unsuspecting smelt to pass by.
“Fish on!” yelled the Old Timer.
Troutman could hear the Medalist reel scream. The Old Timer palmed the reel, and the line tension made the fish jump out of the water. Troutman could see this was a good fish.
Removing his net from his vest, Troutman signaled for the Old Timer to guide the fish in his direction. Once the fish got close, Troutman scooped up the fish. It was a beautiful 24-inch landlock. The Old Timer removed the hook, gently picked up the fish from the net, and slid it back into the water.
Looking to the sky, the Old Timer said to his boss, “I didn’t lose that one!”
Tip of the Week
Landlock salmon season begins April 1. Use smelt imitations as your bait for best success.
Steve Angers, a native to the Conway area, is the author of the book “Fly Fishing New Hampshire’s Secret Waters” and operates the North Country Angler.
