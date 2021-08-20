Upper Hall Pond is one of the designated trout ponds in the Sandwich Wilderness of the White Mountain National Forest. Upper Hall and the companion Middle Hall and Lower Hall ponds make a fine triumvirate of trout ponds for fishing. While Middle Hall and Lower Hall are remote ponds, these ponds are governed by general law regulations; all methods with a limit of five fish or 5 pounds.
Upper Hall Pond can be accessed by four wheel drive vehicle. The road has deep washouts, so it is advisable to not try and take a standard vehicle to reach the car top boat launch. At the launch, there is one of the regulation signs that were donated thanks to Trout Unlimited funds. Upper Hall Pond is a Quality Trout Pond with restrictive regulations. All trout from 12 to 16 inches must be released immediately. The daily limit on trout is two fish and only one may be over 16 inches.
Fish and Game stocks brook trout in this pond by truck each season. It must be quite the chore to get a stocking truck loaded with trout and water down that road.
While trout are the focus when visiting Upper Hall Pond, another of Mother Nature’s creatures never fails to enhance the visit. There is a pair of loons that call Upper Hall home for the Summer. Upper Hall provides the tranquility that loons love. It provides nesting habitat. The brook trout supply plenty of food.
Walking the float tube down to the boat launch, the loon pair were busy searching for trout. There was something different about the pair this year. A third loon, in immature coloring, was watching and learning how to fish. How exciting that a loon chick had survived the strange summer and was on its way to becoming a full-fledged adult.
Not wanting to disturb the feeding lesson, the back pack straps were attached to the float tube and a hike down the pond began. The trail to the south end of the pond is easy to follow with several choices to head down to the pond.
Getting down to the pond, the water levels were lower than they are normally. Walking out quite a way before the flotation of the flat tube released the flippers from the muddy pond bottom. Kicking out into deeper water, a trout made a splashy rise chasing a caddis.
The Scott Radian in 9 foot 4 weight was loaded with the Orvis 150 grain sinking line. The 9 foot, 4x leader had a Ross wet fly attached. As the rod waved in the air, the male loon took notice and began to swim in the direction of the float tube. The loon knew from the action of the fly rod that there may soon be an easy meal to be had.
After several casts, an eager brook trout grabbed the Ross. The fish dogged to the bottom but soon began to lose ground and approach the surface of the pond. The fish splashed in the surface film and the loon dove under water.
It was now a battle to see if the fish would come to hand or be scooped off the line by the loon. Time was of the essence. The fish was rushed to the tube and landed in the angler’s hand. While the angler removed the barbless hook, the loon surfaced next to the tube and looked at the angler, waiting to see where the trout would be placed back into the pond.
The trout was lucky on this day. The angler tossed the fish away from the loon to give the fish a head start on escaping. No sooner had the fish left the angler’s hand then the loon dove in pursuit of the fish.
The loon surfaced minutes later. There was no fish in its bill. The trout had won on this day. And the angler watched in awe as life and death unfolded its story on the pond.
Tip of the Week
In heavily fished ponds and lakes be aware of loons who have adjusted to human activity. They are fearless and will come near an angler. Harassment of loons is illegal so make sure to let the loons have the right of way.
Steve Angers, a native to the Conway area, is the author of the book “Fly Fishing New Hampshire’s Secret Waters” and operates the North Country Angler.
