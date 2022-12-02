Watching the thermometer earlier in the week, it became apparent that ice would start to form on the smaller ponds and sheltered bays of the bigger lakes. These are the signs that tell anglers ice fishing is right around the corner.
Customers began to come in and shop for gear to live out their ice fishing fantasies. Lures to jig for perch and pickerel. Bigger lures for the lake trout and white perch. Smelt looking lures for the king of winter game fish, the landlock salmon.
For shop owners, this is a wake-up call to check inventory and place orders to start with a full compliment of ice-fishing gear. This shop owner got the order placed on Monday morning. The supplier operates in Connecticut. Merchandise would be at the shop quickly.
Driving around the valley on Tuesday, ice could be seen on several local waters. Dollof Pond was freezing nicely. Pudding Pond was all iced in. Fingers of Pequawket had lost their open water. All good signs for the beginning of hard water season.
On Facebook, Clay Groves, Fish Nerds Guide Service, posted a picture of his dog, Ruthie, walking on the ice at Red Eagle Pond. Groves was in the hunt for fishable hard water.
Tuesday saw UPS deliver the order of ice-fishing gear ordered on Monday and left to our neighbors at Bagels Plus. We help each other with deliveries when our shops are closed.
Wednesday was the day for receiving, pricing and displaying the new ice fishing gear. The fill rate on the order was much better this year. Ninety percent. Perhaps the supply chain issues of the pandemic are finally behind us.
There is a special joy that runs through a shop owners’ heart as he puts out new merchandise. Being able to touch and feel it. Reading the packaging on new items to educate on the item’s usage. The look for a full display. The anticipation of seeing the smiles on the faces of anglers.
While redesigning the Shop’s display an unwanted sound began. At first it was just a pitter patter but kept increasing until it reached a crescendo. Sleet quickly changing over to rain could be heard on the metal roof of North Country Angling. Mother Nature was making her presence known.
Along with the rain, the thermometer began its steady climb. By day's end, the number 48 was displaying on the rear view mirror of the Frontier. That evening the music on the roof at home was angry. Flash flood warnings streamed across the top of the television screen. A quick look at the USGS stream gauge for the Saco River displayed an unwelcome sight. The flow was rocketing straight up.
Thursday morning, the drive into the shop was somber. It was obvious what the ponds would look like on the drive. Mother Nature had wiped out all the ice in one of the cruelest teases she has played on fishermen in 2022.
If anglers are anything, they are optimistic. Having seen ice on the ponds is a sign that ice fishing will happen sooner rather than later. This shop owner was kick started into getting the shop’s ice fishing assortment ready to go. From augurs to safety gear to tip ups to baits, ice anglers will have a convenient place to grab a few necessities once the ice is in and safe.
The vision of a cast-iron pan filled with fresh perch fillets rolled in cornmeal will have to feed this ice angler until that time.
Tip of the Week
Ice safety is important early in the hard water season. Always have a set of ice safety picks hanging around your neck until ice thickness reaches a safe six inches.
Steve Angers, a native to the Conway area, is the author of the book “Fly Fishing New Hampshire’s Secret Waters” and operates the North Country Angler.
