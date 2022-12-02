12-3-2022 North Country Anglng-Ice tease

Red Eagle Pond was safe for dogs, but not humans, before the recent rains. COURTESY OF FISH NERDS GUIDE SERVICE)

Watching the thermometer earlier in the week, it became apparent that ice would start to form on the smaller ponds and sheltered bays of the bigger lakes. These are the signs that tell anglers ice fishing is right around the corner.

Customers began to come in and shop for gear to live out their ice fishing fantasies. Lures to jig for perch and pickerel. Bigger lures for the lake trout and white perch. Smelt looking lures for the king of winter game fish, the landlock salmon.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.