In this day and age of social media, information overload can become an issue. I take a cue from speed reading and quickly scan until my eye catches something that my brain has deemed should be of interest.
So, it was during the month of August when a post from Maine Inland Fisheries caused my brain to stop the scanning and begin the reading.
Maine fisheries biologist James Pellerin was reporting on the success of some ponds that had been reclaimed and that were producing some brook trout up to three pounds. I really didn’t need to read much further.
Reclaiming trout ponds is a controversial topic. The process involves adding rotenone to the water and through a process of oxygen transfer deprivation it kills all fish and insects in the pond. Sunlight quickly breaks down the compound, so rotenone has a very short life when used in ponds.
But there are many trout ponds where the illegal introduction of invasive species has negatively affected the actual survival of trout. Province Pond in Chatham comes to mind where illegally introduced golden shiners have decimated the brook trout population.
This illegal introduction of bait fish had taken place in several ponds in the White Mountain National Forest, destroying the brook trout fisheries in those ponds.
James Pellerin worked with local residents, users of the White Mountain National Forest and anglers to build a consensus that reclaiming the ponds and starting with a clean slate was the right thing to do. With all stakeholders in agreement the process began.
The ponds were reclaimed and restocked with Kennebago strain brook trout. Kennebagos are a strong gene pool that Maine uses throughout the state in their stocking programs. These fish have excellent survival instincts, grow to large sizes, and reproduce naturally in the right habitats. At one time, New Hampshire used Kennebago strain brook trout for their remote pond stocking program.
Finishing reading the social media post, a plan was hatched to fish one of the reclaimed trout ponds before the end of the brook trout season in Maine, Sept. 30.
On Tuesday, the Frontier was loaded with float tube, fins, and backpack straps. The Orvis H3 Blackout fly rod with Cortland Quick Descent line and a 7½ foot leader were the equipment choice for this adventure.
The pond chosen was Round Pond in the Albany Township. This was the most remote of the reclaimed trout ponds with a one mile hike after a 7-mile drive on a one-lane dirt road.
The hike into the pond was fairly easy in the early morning light. I enjoyed watching and hearing the woods come to life as the morning fog dissipated. Walking down the hill to the pond quickened my pace.
Round Pond is 11 acres. Perfect float tube size. It has places that are 30-feet deep with two inlet streams and one outlet stream. Reaching the shore, the water was like glass. Anticipation ran high.
I tied a white Humungous onto the leader and kicked the float tube out into the pond. On my third cast, a strong willed brook trout grabbed the fly. For the next hour, the action was non-stop. Brightly colored male brook trout just would not leave the Humungous alone.
Then as fast as the action had started, it stopped.
For the next couple of hours, I kicked around the pond picking up a random fish. Strange how that happens in these remote ponds.
Time for one more fly change. I tied a Pink Lady Bucktail onto the leader. As I floated past one of the inlet streams I cast into the deeper water. BOOM! A solid strike from a 13-inch male brook trout. For the next hour every cast was met with a fish. True remote pond nirvana.
There were no three pond brook trout on this day but the reclamation of Round Pond gets a five-star review from this angler.
Tip of the Week
Landlock salmon season has now ended. Should you hook a salmon while trout fishing, make sure to release the salmon immediately without removing it from the water.
Steve Angers, a native to the Conway area, is the author of the book “Fly Fishing New Hampshire’s Secret Waters” and operates the North Country Angler.
