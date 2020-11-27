Now that we have our hole-drilling equipment ready and our fish-finding equipment tuned up, let’s look at how we offer our lures to the fish and the different baiting options.
The classic way to ice-fish is with a tip-up. Tip-ups are crossed sticks with a reel to hold line under the ice and a flag at the top end that signifies a fish on the line. This rig is used with any type of live bait, power bait or fish eggs. The reel holds a braided Dacron line of various pound strength, a swivel and a snelled hook.
This method allows each angler to use up to six tip-ups and is extremely effective in covering large areas of water. (Check the N.H. Fish and Game Freshwater Fishing Digest for individual waterbody rules.)
Tip-ups are the reason you will hear ice anglers yelling, “Flag!” and see them scrambling across the ice as they hurry to set the hook and land their quarry.
A delay in getting to fish can lead to deeply hooked fish that will be mortally injured. If you like to release your catch, use circle hooks. Even deeply swallowed circle hooks will come out and hook the jaw of the fish and lead to less fish mortality.
Retrieving fish, once hooked, is by pulling in the line hand over hand. This is easy when the fish is a perch or small pickerel, but a large trout or salmon is a different story. If these fish are your target, there are tip-ups where the reel has a handle and can be wound like a regular fishing reel.
Ice fishing with live bait is most popular. Bait fish can be found at several locations around the valley. Silver Lake Home Center, Ossipee Bait & Tackle and Willy C’s come to mind.
Your other choice for ice fishing is an ice-fishing rod and reel. This is just a miniaturization of a fresh-water spinning rig set up. Rods are 24 inches to 32 inches long. These rods have monofilament line of various strengths, a swivel and an artificial lure. This is the preferred method for those who use a fish finder. Jigging a lure at the depth that fish are found on the fish finder saves time and increases success.
Jigging started with spoons (Kastmaster, Daredevil, Sidewinders). Then the manufacturers developed mini spoons (PK, Lindy, Swedish Pimple). All of these are very effective for trout, salmon and panfish.
Jigging began to evolve. Anglers started to tie their own jigs. Weighted heads on jig hooks with bucktail were easy to tie and allowed anglers to develop their own size and shape for the lure. This was especially important when ice fishing for lake trout or brown trout. These trout are measured in pounds — not inches — and to get a large fish to take means a really large lure needs to be at the end of the line.
Some ice anglers use a combo of bait and lures while jigging. Smaller jigs with a trout egg or power bait will add enticement to your offering. Try any combination while out on the hardwater until you find the offering that the fish are taking.
While there are other items to consider for ice fishing, like shanties and heaters, you now have the basics for a fun winter of fishing on the ice.
Tip of the Week
If your jig rod monofilament line has been on the reel for a couple of years, consider replacing the line. This will prevent the unexpected loss of fish due to line failure.
Steve Angers, a native to the Conway area, is the author of the book “Fly Fishing New Hampshire’s Secret Waters” and operates the North Country Angler.
