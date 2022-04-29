One of my earliest memories of big brook trout fishing was on the East Branch of the Saco River. I was bushwacking through the forest with Gordan Mann to reach a hard-to-find section of the river. I used a yellow hornberg and caught 14-to-16-inch brook trout one right after another. Clearly, a memorable moment.
During that fishing trip, the talk was about how big the brook trout tails were. Unlike lake trout, who have forked tails, these brook trout had square tails. It was an adaptation to allow for quick acceleration to either chase down prey or avoid being prey. The fish also used their tails to navigate the varying currents in the river.
These larger brook trout with the fully developed tails were given the nickname squaretails. Whenever a larger brook trout was caught the words “squaretail” would reverberate down the river or across the pond.
Large hatchery brook trout tend to not have square tails. The artificial environment the fish are raised is not conducive to the fish growing square tails. They aren’t chasing prey and they don’t need to escape from being prey.
Catching an honest to goodness squaretail is cause for celebration. There are only three prime times to try and catch — and release — one of these creatures: Ice out, hex or alder fly hatch, fall prespawn.
Anglers drive themselves crazy trying to find the time to fish these exact circumstances in the hope of catching one of the most beautiful fish species on the planet.
Rarely do the planets align.
This angler is no different. Each year is a challenge to try and fish the prime time. With the rivers receding and the ice leaving the ponds, it was time to try and find a native squaretail.
Tuesday, my Nissan Frontier headed north. The word was that the rivers had subsided and that the prime squaretail water temperature of 42 degrees had been achieved. With water warming, soon the squaretails would be heading to their summer refuges. It was time.
On the way to the river, we passed a Fish snf Game stocking truck. I honked and waved. There would be no stocked fish for this angler on this day.
Arriving at the gate on the remote dirt road, the Frontier parked off to the side of the road. Waders, wading boots, water, snacks, survival gear were placed in the backpack. The 9 foot, 6 weight ECHO Streamer X rod with Lamson Remix 7+ and Cortland Fo-Tech line were inspected. The white Humungous was tied to the end of the line.
The mile hike to the river was short. The large woody debris seen on the satellite photos of the area were still in the river. Flows were safe to wade. A deep breath of the spruce enriched air and line was stripped off the reel.
Starting with short casts, the fly sailed across the river and was swung across and down then stripped back. Each successive cast went another three feet into the river. On the fifth cast, the fly stopped. The fly line was pulled and the rod raised. Line was released as the fish ran down the river. “Squaretail” reverberated down the river.
After carefully playing the fish, she came to hand: A beautiful 15-inch fish with a massive square tail. A testament to the workings of Mother Nature, she was released into the river. On this day, the planets did in fact align.
Tip of the Week
Next Saturday, May 7, is Valley Pride Day. It is the time that we “take out the trash” that has accumulated along our roads and rivers. If you wish to participate in this annual cleanup, visit the Valley Pride Day Facebook page for times and locations for trash bag pickup. If you see Ron Mellady or Rosemarie Webb of Saco Valley Trout Unlimited, thank them for continuing this valley tradition.
Steve Angers, a native to the Conway area, is the author of the book “Fly Fishing New Hampshire’s Secret Waters” and operates the North Country Angler.
